Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Declan Gallagher’s Celtic absence explained as Dundee United star faces race against time for Hibs crunch

The 34-year-old is set to be a key figure during the run-in.

By Alan Temple
Declan Gallagher in action for Dundee United
Declan Gallagher in action for Dundee United. Image: SNS

Declan Gallagher is facing a race against time to be in contention for Dundee United’s showdown against Hibs as the experienced defender nurses a slight back injury.

Tannadice boss Jim Goodwin has confirmed that the knock was part of his reasoning in leaving Gallagher on the bench against Celtic at the weekend – while acknowledging that the Scotland international was willing to play through the pain.

Instead, Goodwin opted for a pacy centre-back pairing of Vicko Sevelj and Emmanuel Adegboyega, allowing United to play a high line and press the Hoops.

And the United boss insists he will shoulder the blame for the 5-0 defeat which followed.

Declan Gallagher wins another high ball against Elton Kabangu.
Gallagher wins a high ball against Elton Kabangu of Hearts. Image: SNS

“Dec (Gallagher) hasn’t trained all week,” said Goodwin. “He’s got a back issue, so we’ll have to wait and see how he is for the game against Hibs on Saturday.

“But it was a tactical thing more than anything else against Celtic.

“If I needed the big man to play, then he would have played through the pain. We just tried a different approach, and it worked for the first 20 minutes of the game. We were high, aggressive and were coping with the pace and the mobility of Celtic.

“But one or two moments in the game turned it on its head.

“As a manager, I’ve got to take responsibility for that. Technically, we tried to do things a little bit differently and it didn’t work out. Those are the decisions that you have to make as a manager.

“When they go right then it’s great, when they go wrong then you’ve got to accept the criticism that comes your way.”

Recovery hope

Gallagher will depart United this summer after it was confirmed that he will not be offered a new contract. 

And Goodwin added: “Deccy has been a huge part of what we’ve done this season and he’s certainly going to play an important role over the next four fixtures.

“Although he has that slight issue with his back, we’re hoping that he’ll make a recovery in time for the game against Hibs. If not, we’ve got other ones available.”

More from Dundee United

Dundee United pair Richard Odada, left, and Meshack Ubochioma
What does future hold for Richard Odada and Meshack amid underwhelming loans for Dundee…
Celtic's Nicolas Kuhn celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game.
LEE WILKIE: Nothing for it now as Dundee United chase third place - they…
Johnny Russell dashes forward in possession with Sporting KC
Johnny Russell lands new club as ex-Dundee United hero embarks on fresh Stateside adventure
Ross Docherty, right, attempts to win possession from Reo Hatate.
Inside the Dundee United dressing room response to Celtic hammering
Tony Watt chases a through ball.
Tony Watt reveals stick from St Johnstone fans got him 'riled up' as he…
2
A forlorn Jack Walton, already 4-0 down, clears the detritus from the Celtic fans' second protest of the day.
4 Dundee United talking points: Why Terrors are unwanted Premiership leaders in Celtic tedium
Former Dundee United boss Liam Fox at Hearts
Ex-Dundee United boss Liam Fox named interim Hearts gaffer as Dee flop sees Neil…
Celtic's Nicolas Kuhn celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game.
Jim Goodwin 'apologetic' to Dundee United fans as approach against Celtic is explained
14
Players pick up the tangerines based protest.
Dundee United's clash with Celtic halted as Hoops fans launch tangerines protest
6
A bright future? Sibbald wants to help United down Celtic
Craig Sibbald hits 100: Dundee United ace names Tannadice high – and how he…

Conversation