Jim Goodwin has challenged Allan Campbell to hit the goal trail for Dundee United as the campaign approaches its finale – but has defended the midfielder’s Tannadice impact so far.

Campbell, 26, arrived on a short-term deal at the end of January as he sought regular action following increasingly frustrating campaigns on loan with Millwall and Charlton Athletic.

The combative Scotland cap immediately became a trusted member of Goodwin’s squad, starting eight of the 10 games for which he has been available, and climbing from the bench in one other.

But he has struggled to hit the heights that made him one of Scottish football’s most highly rated youngsters after coming through the youth ranks at Motherwell.

‘Incredible’ work rate

“The January window is always tough and it’s not really a time when we want to be doing a great deal of business,” said Goodwin. “But we had by far the smallest squad in the Premiership.

“We felt we had to strengthen due to the issues that we had in the midfield area. Obviously, (Ross) Docherty’s lack of availability at the time and the condition we knew Luca Stephenson was in.

“That’s why we brought in (Lewis) Fiorini and Allan Campbell. It’s difficult for players coming arriving in the January window because the reason they’re available is because they’re not playing at clubs. Fitness is always going to be an issue.

“But in fairness to Allan, fitness is part of his game, and he’s contributed positively. I’d like to see him hitting the opponent’s penalty area a little bit more.

“I’d like to see him getting on the end of the crosses and contributing goals. I’m pretty sure he would have liked to have added a few goals to his game by now, but that’s just something he’ll need to keep working on over the next four games.

“But in terms of what he gives you – his work rate off the ball is incredible. He’s got a great attitude in training, and I think it’s been a beneficial move for all parties in allowing Allan getting back to playing and showing people what he can do.”

Goodwin: I judge what I see

After leaving Motherwell for Luton Town in the summer of 2021, he subsequently played a major role in the Hatters upsetting the odds and reaching the promised land of the English Premier League.

However, he was the victim of Luton spending big on the likes of Ross Barkley for their top-flight tilt – and he was farmed out to Millwall and Charlton, to limited affect. Maddening ankle and achilles injuries did not help.

“People have got that recollection of him being at Motherwell and what he achieved there to earn the move to Luton Town,” continued Goodwin.

“Then he played a huge part in the year that Luton got promoted from the Championship. And Allan still has all those attributes.

“Confidence plays a big part at times, too. There’s probably a level of frustration within himself that he’s not quite at the level that he was. But that’s down to the fact that he hasn’t been playing a great deal prior to coming to us.”

Goodwin added: “I don’t read anything online, so I don’t really know what’s being said or what’s not being said about his performances. I can only judge him from what I see in games and what he gives us daily in training.

“He’s strengthened that midfield area for us and contributed to helping us get the top six.”

Having only penned a five-month contract with the Tangerines, Campbell’s future remains shrouded in doubt.

“Allan wanted a short-term contract when he came in, before seeing what his options would be,” added Goodwin. “So that one is up in the air. We, and Allan, will have a decision to make.”