Adam Carnwath didn’t even need to look at his ankle to know the damage was devastating.

Dundee United’s U/18 side were roundly hammering Hearts 7-2 at Foundation Park last March when Carnwath – seeking to add a little more defensive graft to his game – sought to snap into a challenge.

The teenager’s studs got caught in the surface, causing him to twist and fall awkwardly.

Not that he realised it at the time, but Carnwath had just sustained a clean double-fracture of his fibia and tibia, just above the ankle, and suffered a dislocation.

Paramedics were called and the game was immediately postponed; rendered immediately irrelevant.

From the moment gas and air was applied, his recollections become a little blurry. But it would prove to be the start of a gruelling journey that, last Saturday, culminated with him becoming a league champion.

“I always blame Brian Grant (United’s head of player pathway and loans) because he’s always telling me that I don’t track back enough,” joked Carnwath.

“So, I was tracking back and, as I tried to put in a tackle, my studs got caught in the astroturf.

“I didn’t even need to look down to realise something was badly wrong.

“Lying there felt like two minutes but was more like an hour. They (the paramedics) got me on the gas and air – and I’ve been told I was some laugh on that!”

Hospital fears

However, the situation was no laughing matter.

With the severity of the damage assessed and Carnwath referred for surgery the following day, concrete reassurance regarding the likelihood of him playing football again was scarce – a terrifying prospect for any youngster.

“It was a really hard time, especially in the hospital straight after the game when I didn’t know whether I’d be able to play again,” he told Courier Sport.

“I was asking the doctors and surgeons whether I’d be able to play football again, but I’m not sure whether they are even allowed to give me a straight answer. So, that was worrying me. You are lying there thinking, “why can’t they answer?”

“But as I was going in for surgery – still asking the same question and panicking a wee bit – one of the nurses just gave me a wee nod of the head, and that gave me some piece of mind.”

Stronger than ever

Surgery was a success and, despite the mammoth rehabilitation facing Carnwath, Dundee United offered the teenager a one-year extension to his deal, allowing the wide forward to embark on his recovery with the benefit of full-time care.

He was back in action by mid-September – taking part in the SPFL Reserve Cup derby against Dundee – before joining Cumbernauld Colts on loan.

“The rehab was tough, but I benefitted from being full-time at Dundee United and I’m grateful to the club for helping to get me better,” he continued.

“I’ve not looked back. I’ve not had any issues at all. Obviously, you do need to get that confidence back, because it’s only natural to be a little nervous on it (the ankle), but I feel fitter and stronger now.”

Carnwath’s first senior medal

Carnwath is also benefitting from his first taste of senior SPFL football, having joined Peterhead in January.

And what an unforgettable stint with the Blue Toon is has been – with the Balmoor men crowned League Two champions courtesy of a 1-0 win over East Fife last weekend.

Ex-Tannadice star Peter Pawlett notched the winner.

“To win my first league title and get a medal is an amazing feeling – I’ve loved every minute of my time here,” beamed Carnwath, who has made nine appearances and scored his maiden senior goal against Bonnyrigg Rose last month.

“It’s a really good team at Peterhead and it’s been a challenge to break into the side, but you’ve got to embrace that. There’s a lot of experience in the group and learning from guys like Peter Pawlett, who has played at the highest level, is invaluable.

“The two managers (Jordon Brown and Ryan Strachan) and the coaching staff have been brand new, especially with me being a younger boy coming in on my own.”

Expanding upon the influence of Pawlett, who represented United 111 times, he added: “He’s excellent in training. You think you’ve got a minute on the ball and then, bang, Pete comes in!

“You can tell he’s played at a different level. He always seems know what to do, and when to do it, and is always there to give you any advice.

“Then, at the weekend there, he steps up when it matters and scores the goal to win us the title.”

Grand finale?

As such, Carnwath can now look forward to a pressure-free finale to his time at Peterhead when they travel to face Clyde on Saturday.

“It’s great to go into that last game knowing we are champions, and able to just enjoy the day,” he continued. “Hopefully, I can get my first start and maybe even sign off with a couple of goals!”