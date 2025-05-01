Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United kid Adam Carnwath on journey from snapped ankle to league champion

Carnwath, 19, feared for his career after a devastating setback last March.

Adam Carnwath his his first ever senior medal
Carnwath picked up his first senior medal. Image: Mel Carnwath.
By Alan Temple

Adam Carnwath didn’t even need to look at his ankle to know the damage was devastating.

Dundee United’s U/18 side were roundly hammering Hearts 7-2 at Foundation Park last March when Carnwath – seeking to add a little more defensive graft to his game – sought to snap into a challenge.

The teenager’s studs got caught in the surface, causing him to twist and fall awkwardly.

Not that he realised it at the time, but Carnwath had just sustained a clean double-fracture of his fibia and tibia, just above the ankle, and suffered a dislocation.

Paramedics were called and the game was immediately postponed; rendered immediately irrelevant.

From the moment gas and air was applied, his recollections become a little blurry. But it would prove to be the start of a gruelling journey that, last Saturday, culminated with him becoming a league champion.

Adam Carnwath, left, celebrates with Scott Ross, centre, and Jamie Walker
Adam Carnwath, left, celebrates with Scott Ross, centre, and Jamie Walker. Image: SNS

“I always blame Brian Grant (United’s head of player pathway and loans) because he’s always telling me that I don’t track back enough,” joked Carnwath.

“So, I was tracking back and, as I tried to put in a tackle, my studs got caught in the astroturf.

“I didn’t even need to look down to realise something was badly wrong.

“Lying there felt like two minutes but was more like an hour. They (the paramedics) got me on the gas and air – and I’ve been told I was some laugh on that!”

Hospital fears

However, the situation was no laughing matter.

With the severity of the damage assessed and Carnwath referred for surgery the following day, concrete reassurance regarding the likelihood of him playing football again was scarce – a terrifying prospect for any youngster.

Adam Carnwath on his Dundee United debut.
Adam Carnwath on his senior United debut last season. Image: SNS

“It was a really hard time, especially in the hospital straight after the game when I didn’t know whether I’d be able to play again,” he told Courier Sport.

“I was asking the doctors and surgeons whether I’d be able to play football again, but I’m not sure whether they are even allowed to give me a straight answer. So, that was worrying me. You are lying there thinking, “why can’t they answer?”

“But as I was going in for surgery – still asking the same question and panicking a wee bit – one of the nurses just gave me a wee nod of the head, and that gave me some piece of mind.”

Stronger than ever

Surgery was a success and, despite the mammoth rehabilitation facing Carnwath, Dundee United offered the teenager a one-year extension to his deal, allowing the wide forward to embark on his recovery with the benefit of full-time care.

He was back in action by mid-September – taking part in the SPFL Reserve Cup derby against Dundee – before joining Cumbernauld Colts on loan.

Adam Carnwath has made one senior appearance for Dundee United
Carnwath has made one senior appearance for United,. Image: SNS

“The rehab was tough, but I benefitted from being full-time at Dundee United and I’m grateful to the club for helping to get me better,” he continued.

“I’ve not looked back. I’ve not had any issues at all. Obviously, you do need to get that confidence back, because it’s only natural to be a little nervous on it (the ankle), but I feel fitter and stronger now.”

Carnwath’s first senior medal

Carnwath is also benefitting from his first taste of senior SPFL football, having joined Peterhead in January.

And what an unforgettable stint with the Blue Toon is has been – with the Balmoor men crowned League Two champions courtesy of a 1-0 win over East Fife last weekend.

Ex-Tannadice star Peter Pawlett notched the winner.

“To win my first league title and get a medal is an amazing feeling – I’ve loved every minute of my time here,” beamed Carnwath, who has made nine appearances and scored his maiden senior goal against Bonnyrigg Rose last month.

“It’s a really good team at Peterhead and it’s been a challenge to break into the side, but you’ve got to embrace that. There’s a lot of experience in the group and learning from guys like Peter Pawlett, who has played at the highest level, is invaluable.

“The two managers (Jordon Brown and Ryan Strachan) and the coaching staff have been brand new, especially with me being a younger boy coming in on my own.”

Ex-Dundee United ace Peter Pawlett celebrates his title winning goal against East Fife
Ex-Dundee United ace Peter Pawlett celebrates his title winning goal against East Fife. Image: SNS

Expanding upon the influence of Pawlett, who represented United 111 times, he added: “He’s excellent in training. You think you’ve got a minute on the ball and then, bang, Pete comes in!

“You can tell he’s played at a different level. He always seems know what to do, and when to do it, and is always there to give you any advice.

“Then, at the weekend there, he steps up when it matters and scores the goal to win us the title.”

Grand finale?

As such, Carnwath can now look forward to a pressure-free finale to his time at Peterhead when they travel to face Clyde on Saturday.

“It’s great to go into that last game knowing we are champions, and able to just enjoy the day,” he continued. “Hopefully, I can get my first start and maybe even sign off with a couple of goals!”

More from Dundee United

Alex Ferguson, Josh Rae and Luke Graham
8 Dundee United, Dundee and St Johnstone lower league loanees facing nerve-shredding last-day deciders
Much to ponder: In-demand Dundee United loan star Sam Dalby
Sam Dalby sent Wrexham warning as Jim Goodwin reveals enticing Dundee United pitch to…
Allan Campbell, pictured during a Premiership outing against Celtic
Allan Campbell under the microscope: How has Dundee United signing fared so far?
3
Declan Gallagher in action for Dundee United
Declan Gallagher's Celtic absence explained as Dundee United star faces race against time for…
Dundee United pair Richard Odada, left, and Meshack Ubochioma
What does future hold for Richard Odada and Meshack amid underwhelming loans for Dundee…
2
Celtic's Nicolas Kuhn celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game.
LEE WILKIE: Nothing for it now as Dundee United chase third place - they…
Johnny Russell dashes forward in possession with Sporting KC
Johnny Russell lands new club as ex-Dundee United hero embarks on fresh Stateside adventure
Ross Docherty, right, attempts to win possession from Reo Hatate.
Inside the Dundee United dressing room response to Celtic hammering
Tony Watt chases a through ball.
Tony Watt reveals stick from St Johnstone fans got him 'riled up' as he…
2
A forlorn Jack Walton, already 4-0 down, clears the detritus from the Celtic fans' second protest of the day.
4 Dundee United talking points: Why Terrors are unwanted Premiership leaders in Celtic tedium

Conversation