Sam Dalby sent Wrexham warning as Jim Goodwin reveals enticing Dundee United pitch to striker

Dalby is keen to keep playing regular football next term.

Much to ponder: In-demand Dundee United loan star Sam Dalby
Much to ponder: In-demand Dundee United loan star Sam Dalby. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin has predicted another spending spree from Championship new boys Wrexham as he urged Dundee United loan star Sam Dalby to ensure he is “the main man” somewhere next season.

Dalby, who has notched 14 goals for the Tangerines this term, will be a free agent when his contract at the Racecourse Ground expires at the end of this season. United are desperate to snare the big striker on a permanent deal.

Goodwin is acutely aware that Dalby will attract a swathe of suitors this summer – likely from north and south of the border – and many will be able to outspend the Tangerines.

One of the offers Dalby already has on the table is a Wrexham extension.

However, with their promotion to the second tier now confirmed – and Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McIlhenny likely to invest heavily this summer – it becomes difficult to see a pathway to the starting 11 for Dalby.

Sam Dalby in action for Wrexham
Sam Dalby in action at Wrexham. Image: Shutterstock.

“Sam has got that offer on the table from Wrexham,” acknowledged Goodwin.

“They already have four or five strikers at the club. The fact, in January, that they could spend £2 million on the boy (Sam) Smith tells you exactly what their intention will be next season going into the Championship.

“The owners are so ambitious that they’ll not just be satisfied with getting into the Championship. You would imagine, with the financial backing that they’ve got, that they’ll spend even more money to make them competitive in that league.

“Whatever decision Sam decides to make in the summer, it NEEDS to be one that revolves around him being the main man.”

More service

Goodwin is hopeful the promise to make Dalby the focal point of an improved United side will prove a persuasive argument, even if the Terrors cannot match the spending power of some of his admirers.

Dundee United's Sam Dalby celebrates after finding the net against Rangers
Sam Dalby celebrates after finding the net against Rangers. Image: SNS

“I’ve had good, honest conversations with Sam,” said Goodwin. “I’ve tried to take my Dundee United hat off and just advise him on what is best for his career.

“He knows the thoughts that I’ve got for him. He knows that, if he were to commit to Dundee United, then he would be our number nine and one of our key players.

“We’re going to try to move the team forward in the summer and, with that, hopefully get him even more service than this year. If we do that, then we know he’ll score even more goals.

“Sam wouldn’t be at a club where he’s competing with four or five strikers of a similar level because, unfortunately, we don’t have the resources to be able to sign those a whole host of those players.”

Money shouldn’t be ‘key driver’

While cognisant that Dalby will be keen to secure a good contract at this stage in his career, he also suggested that at least another year at Tannadice could land him an even better deal further down the line.

Dundee United's man of the moment Sam Dalby
Sam Dalby after his New Year derby winner against Dundee. Image: SNS

Goodwin added: “I think Sam has still developing to do. I’ve worked with him on one or two things in training and I’ve spoken to him about areas where I feel he needs to improve – his link-up play, ball retention and things like that.

“Of course, there are lots of other factors. He’ll have offers from down the road in England, I’m sure. Financially, the package needs to be right, but I don’t think money should be the key driver in his decision right now.

“In 12 or 18 months from now, he could have even better offers on the table if he was to score a similar number of goals in the Premiership as he has during this season.”

