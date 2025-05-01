Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
8 Dundee United, Dundee and St Johnstone lower league loanees facing nerve-shredding last-day deciders

There is all to play for at both ends of the Championship, League One and League Two - with plenty of Tayside involvement.

Alex Ferguson, Josh Rae and Luke Graham
Alex Ferguson, Josh Rae and Luke Graham (left to right). Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

A place in the Premiership on the line.

Playoff football to be won.

SPFL status hanging by a thread.

There is no shortage of drama on Friday and Saturday as the Championship, League One and League Two reach their conclusions – and loanees from Dundee United, Dundee and St Johnstone will be at the heart of the action.

Courier Sport sets the scene below.

Luke Graham (Dundee), Miller Thomson (Dundee United): FALKIRK vs Hamilton

Youngsters from both side of Tannadice Street could claim winners’ medals on a nerve-shredding Friday finale in the Championship.

Luke Graham
Luke Graham has been a big hit in the Championship. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

Dundee prospect Luke Graham, 21, has enjoyed a splendid campaign with the Bairns, turning in a host of performances belying his age – particularly during the injury absences of Tom Lang and Coll Donaldson.

He has played 22 games for Falkirk, spanning two stints on loan, and his displays earned him a Scotland U/21 debut against Ireland in March.

However, Graham has been an unused substitute in Falkirk’s last two fixtures – defeats against Raith Rovers and Partick Thistle – and will hope to see some game time for the visit of Hamilton.

Miller Thomson fires a shot narrowly wide against Airdrie.
Miller Thomson fires a shot narrowly wide against Airdrie. Image: SNS

United winger Miller Thomson has started just one game since joining Falkirk in January and climbed from the bench a further seven times.

His impact, if any, is likely to again come from the bench.

Stevie May (St Johnstone), Meshack Ubochioma (Dundee United): LIVINGSTON vs Partick Thistle

Livingston approach their final game of the regular season level on 70 points with Falkirk.

However, the Lions’ inferior goal difference means they must better the Bairns’ result against relegated (pending their appeal against a points deduction) Accies.

Nevertheless, St Johnstone legend Stevie May is no stranger to upsetting the odds and lifting silverware.

May has contributed nine goals in 41 games to the Livi cause this season, albeit he has struggled to cement a starting berth recently due to the sensational form of Robbie Muirhead.

Stevie May in action for Livi
Stevie May in action for Livi. Image: SNS

Based on his loan spell to date, it would be surprising to see Meshack called upon by David Martindale.

The Nigerian winger is yet to start a game for Livi and his six substitute appearances have totalled 92 minutes. Nevertheless, he is an option available to the Lions.

Josh Rae (St Johnstone): Queen’s Park vs RAITH ROVERS

Rae, 24, endured a miserable first six months of his St Johnstone career after joining the club from Airdrie last summer.

Raith Rovers' on-loan St Johnstone keeper Josh Rae.
Raith Rovers’ on-loan St Johnstone keeper Josh Rae. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.

However, he has found form in the second tier, helping Raith Rovers to a NINE-game unbeaten run. Rae has kept seven clean sheets in his 14 games for the Kirkcaldy club.

Raith are two points behind 4th place Partick Thistle going into Friday’s finale. The Jags travel to title chasing Livingston.

If Thistle draw in West Lothian, a four-goal win for Raith at Hampden would see Barry Robson’s men leapfrog them.

Charlie Dewar (Dundee United): Kelty Hearts vs ALLOA ATHLETIC

Charlie Dewar’s loan with Alloa has been an unexpected triumph.

Not unexpected due to any lack of ability; but this is his first ever taste of senior football, and he made the move to Clackmannanshire at the age of just 17.

Yet, he has swiftly become a mainstay in Andy Graham’s first-team, starting 11 games and helping the Wasps to just one defeat in their last six matches.

That run of form has seen Alloa roar into the League One playoff places at the perfect time. They occupy fourth place, one point ahead of Stenhousemuir and with a superior goal difference.

While Alloa travel to Kelty on the final day, the Warriors host relegated Dumbarton.

Providing the Wasps hold their nerve, Dewar’s campaign will extend to a maiden experience of promotion playoffs.

Marley Sweenie-Rowe (Dundee), Alex Ferguson (St Johnstone): FORFAR ATHLETIC v Stirling Albion

A last-day survival shootout.

Jim Weir’s Loons boast a two-point lead over rock-bottom Bonnyrigg Rose in League Two. With a substantially superior goal difference, a draw will see Forfar avoid the dreaded playoff and the prospect of dropping out of the SPFL.

Bonnyrigg travel to Stranraer praying for some last-day drama.

Marley Sweenie-Rowe, left, in action against Rangers during a previous loan with Fraserburgh.
Sweenie-Rowe, left, in action against Rangers during a previous loan with Fraserburgh. Image: SNS

Saints midfielder Alex Ferguson joined Forfar at the end of February and has made 10 appearances, scoring one goal.

Also enjoying a formative scrap in the bottom tier, Dee defender Sweenie-Rowe has started seven times for the Loons.

Conversation