Dundee United Mixu Paatelainen back in Scottish football as ex-Dundee United boss lands shock role Paatelainen has also bossed Hibernian and Kilmarnock. By Alan Temple May 1 2025, 9:55am May 1 2025, 9:55am Ex-United gaffer Mixu Paatelainen. Image: SNS Mixu Paatelainen has returned to Scottish football after accepting the role of sporting director at League Two outfit The Spartans. The 58-year-old's last SPFL position was as Dundee United manager, with the ex-Tannadice striker unable to stop the Terrors from crashing to relegation during the 2015/16 campaign. Since then, Paatelainen has bossed Thai side Ubon United, Finnish outfit IFK Helsingfors and taken charge of the Latvia and Hong Kong national teams. A dejected Paatelainen after United crashed to relegation at Dens Park. Image: SNS However, the former Kilmarnock and Hibernian gaffer, who lives in Edinburgh, has agreed to take up a new position with The Spartans, based in the south of the capital. He will support their men's and women's senior teams and men's U/20 side. Community club He told the club's official website: "Everybody knows that Spartans is a community club who do a lot for the kids – boys and girls – which is fabulous. "The facilities are fantastic and what struck me straight away is that people are very ambitious. "They don't want to be a League 2 club all the way, they want to go forward and do better. "I want to be part of that."
