Mixu Paatelainen has returned to Scottish football after accepting the role of sporting director at League Two outfit The Spartans.

The 58-year-old’s last SPFL position was as Dundee United manager, with the ex-Tannadice striker unable to stop the Terrors from crashing to relegation during the 2015/16 campaign.

Since then, Paatelainen has bossed Thai side Ubon United, Finnish outfit IFK Helsingfors and taken charge of the Latvia and Hong Kong national teams.

However, the former Kilmarnock and Hibernian gaffer, who lives in Edinburgh, has agreed to take up a new position with The Spartans, based in the south of the capital.

He will support their men’s and women’s senior teams and men’s U/20 side.

Community club

He told the club’s official website: “Everybody knows that Spartans is a community club who do a lot for the kids – boys and girls – which is fabulous.

“The facilities are fantastic and what struck me straight away is that people are very ambitious.

“They don’t want to be a League 2 club all the way, they want to go forward and do better.

“I want to be part of that.”