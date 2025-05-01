Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mixu Paatelainen back in Scottish football as ex-Dundee United boss lands shock role

Paatelainen has also bossed Hibernian and Kilmarnock.

By Alan Temple
Ex-Dundee United gaffer Mixu Paatelainen.
Ex-United gaffer Mixu Paatelainen. Image: SNS

Mixu Paatelainen has returned to Scottish football after accepting the role of sporting director at League Two outfit The Spartans.

The 58-year-old’s last SPFL position was as Dundee United manager, with the ex-Tannadice striker unable to stop the Terrors from crashing to relegation during the 2015/16 campaign.

Since then, Paatelainen has bossed Thai side Ubon United, Finnish outfit IFK Helsingfors and taken charge of the Latvia and Hong Kong national teams.

A dejected Mixu Paatelainen after United crashed to relegation at Dens Park.
A dejected Paatelainen after United crashed to relegation at Dens Park. Image: SNS

However, the former Kilmarnock and Hibernian gaffer, who lives in Edinburgh, has agreed to take up a new position with The Spartans, based in the south of the capital.

He will support their men’s and women’s senior teams and men’s U/20 side. 

Community club

He told the club’s official website: “Everybody knows that Spartans is a community club who do a lot for the kids – boys and girls – which is fabulous.

“The facilities are fantastic and what struck me straight away is that people are very ambitious.

“They don’t want to be a League 2 club all the way, they want to go forward and do better.

“I want to be part of that.”

