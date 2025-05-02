Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jort van der Sande spells out ‘best scenario ever’ as Dundee United forward shuns Hibs revenge talk

Van der Sande is eyeing a big impact in the final four games.

Dundee United's Jort van der Sande in action for the Tangerines
Jort van der Sande in action for the Tangerines. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Jort van der Sande is determined to repay Dundee United fans for their backing after acknowledging his relationship with the supporters could have easily turned sour.

The Bonaire international joined United last summer, signing a two-year deal to bolster the attacking options at Tannadice.

But while the tireless forward has undoubtedly contributed to a fine campaign for the Tangerines, he has gone 33 games without breaking his duck – albeit only 10 of those coming in the starting line-up.

Nevertheless, van der Sande went viral after being hoisted on the shoulders of delirious Arabs at a recent Dundee United Supporters’ Federation awards night, while encouragement from the stands has never wavered.

Van der Sande takes the acclaim of the Dundee United fans
Van der Sande applauds the United fans. Image: SNS

“I came here as a striker – and am still a striker – and I haven’t scored a goal,” said van der Sande. “Of course, there are different aspects in the game other than scoring goals, but it (the fan reaction) could still have gone the other way.

“As a striker who came from a foreign country and hasn’t scored, it could go the wrong way with the fans.

“But they are a tremendous support for me, personally. I really want to give them something back. It’s getting harder and harder because there are less games to have a chance to score, but the support is unbelievable.

“If the manager gives me a chance and gives me game time, I will give anything to try to make an impact. But that’s up to him. I’m just trying to do my best.”

There could scarcely be a better time to open his account than during a mouth-watering finale to the campaign; starting with tomorrow’s clash against Hibs. He smiled: “That would be the best scenario ever.”

Van der Sande: No fear in Hibs clash

The last fixture between the sides in February was shrouded in controversy when Sam Dalby’s goal was ruled out for a phantom handball with the score tied at 1-1.

Hibs went on to run out 3-1 victors at Tannadice, while the Scottish FA subsequently acknowledged the error. However, van der Sande is not prone to crying over spilt milk.

Dundee United's Jort Van der Sande battles for another high ball
Van der Sande wins a high ball against St Johnstone. Image: Russell Cheyne/Shutterstock

“I don’t think you can really think like that during the season,” he continued. “There were plenty of games that we were the lucky ones in the end, and there were plenty of games where we weren’t the lucky ones.

“I believe that eventually you end up in the spot you should be.”

Nevertheless, van der Sande is adamant United have nothing to fear from the Hibees, insisting Saturday’s showdown in Leith will be a very different affair from the Tangerines’ 5-0 reverse against Celtic last time out.

There has barely been anything between the sides this season, with one win apiece and a 1-1 draw at Easter Road.

“I don’t think we’re worried if you look at the previous games we had against them,” he added. “It’s a whole different game, compared to Celtic. Against Hibs, we have more chance to try to make the game and play our football.”

Team news

Meanwhile, Ross Graham will miss out due to a hamstring strain. Lewis Fiorini is expected to be fit and Declan Gallagher will train on Friday with a view to being available.

