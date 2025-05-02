Jort van der Sande is determined to repay Dundee United fans for their backing after acknowledging his relationship with the supporters could have easily turned sour.

The Bonaire international joined United last summer, signing a two-year deal to bolster the attacking options at Tannadice.

But while the tireless forward has undoubtedly contributed to a fine campaign for the Tangerines, he has gone 33 games without breaking his duck – albeit only 10 of those coming in the starting line-up.

Nevertheless, van der Sande went viral after being hoisted on the shoulders of delirious Arabs at a recent Dundee United Supporters’ Federation awards night, while encouragement from the stands has never wavered.

“I came here as a striker – and am still a striker – and I haven’t scored a goal,” said van der Sande. “Of course, there are different aspects in the game other than scoring goals, but it (the fan reaction) could still have gone the other way.

“As a striker who came from a foreign country and hasn’t scored, it could go the wrong way with the fans.

“But they are a tremendous support for me, personally. I really want to give them something back. It’s getting harder and harder because there are less games to have a chance to score, but the support is unbelievable.

“If the manager gives me a chance and gives me game time, I will give anything to try to make an impact. But that’s up to him. I’m just trying to do my best.”

There could scarcely be a better time to open his account than during a mouth-watering finale to the campaign; starting with tomorrow’s clash against Hibs. He smiled: “That would be the best scenario ever.”

Van der Sande: No fear in Hibs clash

The last fixture between the sides in February was shrouded in controversy when Sam Dalby’s goal was ruled out for a phantom handball with the score tied at 1-1.

Hibs went on to run out 3-1 victors at Tannadice, while the Scottish FA subsequently acknowledged the error. However, van der Sande is not prone to crying over spilt milk.

“I don’t think you can really think like that during the season,” he continued. “There were plenty of games that we were the lucky ones in the end, and there were plenty of games where we weren’t the lucky ones.

“I believe that eventually you end up in the spot you should be.”

Nevertheless, van der Sande is adamant United have nothing to fear from the Hibees, insisting Saturday’s showdown in Leith will be a very different affair from the Tangerines’ 5-0 reverse against Celtic last time out.

There has barely been anything between the sides this season, with one win apiece and a 1-1 draw at Easter Road.

“I don’t think we’re worried if you look at the previous games we had against them,” he added. “It’s a whole different game, compared to Celtic. Against Hibs, we have more chance to try to make the game and play our football.”

Team news

Meanwhile, Ross Graham will miss out due to a hamstring strain. Lewis Fiorini is expected to be fit and Declan Gallagher will train on Friday with a view to being available.