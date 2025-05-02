Dundee United travel to Hibs on Saturday seeking to keep their hopes of a shock third-placed finish alive.

The capital club are currently in possession of the spot – which will be worth guaranteed European group stage football if Celtic win the Scottish Cup – courtesy of a superior goal difference to Aberdeen.

However, United are only three points adrift of the pair and, while financially outgunned in terms of transfer fees spent and respective wage bills, are refusing to give up the fight.

The side have one victory apiece, with the other contest a 1-1 draw at Easter Road, suggesting a tight affair is in store.

Here, Courier Sport sets the scene with some choice facts and figures, courtesy of Opta.

5 Hibs v United matchday stats