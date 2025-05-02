Dundee United travel to Hibs on Saturday seeking to keep their hopes of a shock third-placed finish alive.
The capital club are currently in possession of the spot – which will be worth guaranteed European group stage football if Celtic win the Scottish Cup – courtesy of a superior goal difference to Aberdeen.
However, United are only three points adrift of the pair and, while financially outgunned in terms of transfer fees spent and respective wage bills, are refusing to give up the fight.
The side have one victory apiece, with the other contest a 1-1 draw at Easter Road, suggesting a tight affair is in store.
Here, Courier Sport sets the scene with some choice facts and figures, courtesy of Opta.
5 Hibs v United matchday stats
- Dundee United have only lost one of their last 14 away Premiership trips to Hibs (W5 D8), going down 2-1 in November 2012.
- The Tangerines are winless in their last 16 away games in the competition against the four sides currently above them in the table (D6 L10) since a 3-0 win at Hibs in October 2021.
- Hibs remain unbeaten in their last 16 top-flight home games against newly promoted opponents (W6 D10), dating back to a 1-0 defeat to Ross County on Boxing Day 2012.
- After their 3-1 win in February, Hibs could pick up back-to-back top-flight victories over Dundee United for the first time since winning three in a row over them in 2006.
- Hibernian have won each of their last six home league games, their longest run in the Scottish Premiership since winning seven in succession from January to April 2018 under Neil Lennon.
