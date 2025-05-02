Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

5 key Hibs v Dundee United stats as Easter Road record offers cause for Tangerine optimism

While they have tasted defeat in cups and the Championship, the Terrors' top-flight record in Leith is exemplary in recent years.

Hibs' Marvin Ekpiteta (L) and Dundee United's Sam Dalby fight for possession
Marvin Ekpiteta (L) and Dundee United's Sam Dalby fight for possession. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Dundee United travel to Hibs on Saturday seeking to keep their hopes of a shock third-placed finish alive.

The capital club are currently in possession of the spot – which will be worth guaranteed European group stage football if Celtic win the Scottish Cup – courtesy of a superior goal difference to Aberdeen.

However, United are only three points adrift of the pair and, while financially outgunned in terms of transfer fees spent and respective wage bills, are refusing to give up the fight.

The side have one victory apiece, with the other contest a 1-1 draw at Easter Road, suggesting a tight affair is in store.

United and Hibs clash earlier this season
United and Hibs clash earlier this season. Image: SNS

Here, Courier Sport sets the scene with some choice facts and figures, courtesy of Opta.

5 Hibs v United matchday stats

  • Dundee United have only lost one of their last 14 away Premiership trips to Hibs (W5 D8), going down 2-1 in November 2012.
  • The Tangerines are winless in their last 16 away games in the competition against the four sides currently above them in the table (D6 L10) since a 3-0 win at Hibs in October 2021.
  • Hibs remain unbeaten in their last 16 top-flight home games against newly promoted opponents (W6 D10), dating back to a 1-0 defeat to Ross County on Boxing Day 2012.
  • After their 3-1 win in February, Hibs could pick up back-to-back top-flight victories over Dundee United for the first time since winning three in a row over them in 2006.
  • Hibernian have won each of their last six home league games, their longest run in the Scottish Premiership since winning seven in succession from January to April 2018 under Neil Lennon.

More from Dundee United

Dundee United's Jort van der Sande in action for the Tangerines
Jort van der Sande spells out 'best scenario ever' as Dundee United forward shuns…
Ex-Dundee United gaffer Mixu Paatelainen.
Mixu Paatelainen back in Scottish football as ex-Dundee United boss lands shock role
Adam Carnwath his his first ever senior medal
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United kid Adam Carnwath on journey from snapped ankle to league champion
Alex Ferguson, Josh Rae and Luke Graham
8 Dundee United, Dundee and St Johnstone lower league loanees facing nerve-shredding last-day deciders
Much to ponder: In-demand Dundee United loan star Sam Dalby
Sam Dalby sent Wrexham warning as Jim Goodwin reveals enticing Dundee United pitch to…
Allan Campbell, pictured during a Premiership outing against Celtic
Allan Campbell under the microscope: How has Dundee United signing fared so far?
3
Declan Gallagher in action for Dundee United
Declan Gallagher's Celtic absence explained as Dundee United star faces race against time for…
Dundee United pair Richard Odada, left, and Meshack Ubochioma
What does future hold for Richard Odada and Meshack amid underwhelming loans for Dundee…
2
Celtic's Nicolas Kuhn celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game.
LEE WILKIE: Nothing for it now as Dundee United chase third place - they…
Johnny Russell dashes forward in possession with Sporting KC
Johnny Russell lands new club as ex-Dundee United hero embarks on fresh Stateside adventure

Conversation