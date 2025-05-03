Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ryan Strain recalls PSG and Juventus close shave as Dundee United ‘in touching distance’ from Europe

Strain, 28, is no stranger to continental action.

Dundee United's Ryan Strain looks ahead to facing Hibs
Ryan Strain looks ahead to facing Hibs. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Ryan Strain walked away from European football with St Mirren.

He missed out on the opportunity to cross swords with Juventus and PSG in the Champions League.

So, the Dundee United defender has no intention of allowing the carrot of continental football to slip away this season.

Strain, 28, was part of the Buddies side that ended a 37-YEAR wait for European qualification, with Stephen Robinson’s men finishing fifth and teeing up Conference League showdowns with Valur and Brann.

However, he walked away to join newly promoted United. It was a switch that raised a few eyebrows; but one that will be vindicated if the Terrors finish above his former club AND seal continental qualification.

Ryan Strain during his St Mirren days, celebrating a goal against Hearts
Ryan Strain during his St Mirren days, celebrating a goal against Hearts. Image: SNS

“I didn’t have any regrets (about leaving) when I was watching St Mirren in Europe,” Strain reflected. “But you do think that you want to be part of it yourself in the future.

“I watched their game against Brann and thought they did really well.

“It was always my hope to do the same with Dundee United and we’re within touching distance of it. This club should be up at this end of the league; should be aiming to play in those European competitions. Hopefully, we’re able to get there.

“We’re happy with how things have gone but there are four games left, and we still need to kick on.”

‘A bit frustrating’

Strain is no stranger to European football.

The Australia international reached the Europa Conference League group phase with Maccabi Haifa in 2021/22, with the Israeli side lining up against the likes of Neftci Baku, Dinamo Tbilisi, Feyenoord and Slavia Prague during that adventure.

But the post-script to that journey would prove a “frustrating” one – with Strain departing before getting a crack at three continental giants in the subsequent campaign. Maccabi even beat Juve 2-0 in Haifa.

Dundee United's Ryan Strain celebrates a win over Hearts at Tynecastle
Strain celebrates a recent win over Hearts at Tynecastle. Image: SNS

“I played in Europe before with Maccabi Haifa, but I’d love to do it here,” he continued. “We got through the Europa Conference League qualifiers and played against Feyenoord and a few others.

“Then the next season, after I left, they got into the Champions League against PSG, Juventus and Benfica.

“That was a bit frustrating!”

Strain: Hibs clash ‘a cup final’

Unless they are usurped by St Mirren in the final weeks of the season, United’s current berth of fifth will be enough to seal a Europa Conference League second qualifying round place.

However, with just three points separating the Terrors and third-placed Hibs, Strain is not giving up on loftier goals.

“This weekend is like a cup final,” added Strain. “Hibs have been in good form but we’re full of confidence. We will definitely be going there to win.”

Ryan Strain, left, and Ross Graham celebrate the latter's goal when Dundee United and Hibs met at Tannadice.
Strain, left, and Ross Graham celebrate the latter’s goal when the sides last met at Tannadice. Image: SNS

Strain will also be keen to exorcise the ghosts of the last meeting of the sides when Sam Dalby’s towering header at Tannadice was ruled out for a phantom handball with the score balanced at 1-1.

Hibs went on to win the match 3-1, with Scottish FA head of refereeing Willie Collum later acknowledging that a mistake was made.

Strain, who whipped in the cross for Dalby’s disallowed goal, rued: “That was a sore one for a few weeks. Going on to lose that game was sickening.

It actually made it worse when they came out to say it was wrong – it would be better if they’d (SFA) just said nothing! But it’s happened now and hopefully we can get the result this time.”

The perfect platform

While club matters are his prime priority, a contest against the Hibees is the ideal platform as he seeks to regain his place in the Australia squad.

Ryan Strain, left, on Australia duty attempting to mark Marcus Rashford
Ryan Strain, left, on Australia duty attempting to mark Marcus Rashford. Image: Shutterstock.

Strain last represented the Socceroos in a World Cup qualifier against Bangladesh last June and is yet to make a squad under new boss Tony Popovic – albeit he only took the helm in September 2024.

And given Lewis Miller, Martin Boyle and Nectarios Triantis all made Popovic’s last group, it is fair to say the Oz gaffer will be keeping a keen eye on events in Edinburgh.

Australia’s next fixtures are against Japan and Saudi Arabia this summer.

“The Australia manager (Tony Popovic) was at one of the previous games we played against Hibs,” he added. “I’ve not heard from him, but I get messages from the backroom team asking how things are going. I hear from them regularly.

“The Hibs boys have been doing really well and hopefully I can join them in the next squad.”

Conversation