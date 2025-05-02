Dundee United are set to appoint Plymouth Argyle head of data Ross Goodwin as the club’s new head of recruitment, Courier Sport has learned.

The Tangerines have been on the hunt for a successor to Michael Cairney, who will join EFL Championship side Blackburn at the end of the campaign.

And after considering a swathe of applicants, it is understood United have opted for Goodwin, continuing a focus on the analytical aspect of recruitment which helped identify the likes of Vicko Sevelj, Kristijan Trapanovski and Will Ferry.

Goodwin, no relation to United boss Jim, was integral in Argyle’s identification of players such as Mustapha Bundu, who was plucked from FC Andorra and has scored 13 goals this term.

Ukraine international Maksym Talovierov, ex-FC Twente man Julio Pleguezuelo and Morgan Whittaker, sold to Middlesbrough for £5 million in January, are among other Home Park transfer market successes.

Incoming imminent

United’s planning for the summer transfer window is already well under way, while Goodwin is thought to be working a period of notice. However, he is expected to link up with the club imminently.

Goodwin will work closely with manager Jim Goodwin and CEO Luigi Capuano as the Tangerines seek to build on the successes of this term.