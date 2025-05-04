Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
4 Dundee United talking points: Defensive disasters tee up Buddies blockbuster

The Terrors have little time to reflect on defeat in the capital.

A visibly frustrated Goodwin
A visibly frustrated Goodwin. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Dundee United’s hopes of finishing third were effectively ended at Easter Road on Saturday as Hibs ran out 3-1 winners.

Goals from Martin Boyle, Mykola Kuharevich and Dwight Gayle secured all three points for the high-flying Hibees, with Kristijan Trapanovski hitting back for the Tangerines early in the second half.

Given Hibs’ superior goal difference, United would now require a seven-point swing with just nine points left to play for, if they are to catch the capital club. Inconceivable.

Instead, attention must turn to challenging Aberdeen for fourth and, most importantly, holding off in-form St Mirren.

Courier Sport was in Edinburgh for all the action.

Defensive sabotage

An away clash against Hibs – seeking to record seven Premiership wins in a row at Easter Road for the first time since 2018 – was always going to be a mammoth task.

But United simply didn’t give themselves a chance.

The Hibees’ opener was an act of self-destruction. Chris Cadden was allowed to breeze into the box unabated, and his cross was effectively cushioned into the path of Boyle by Declan Gallagher, who couldn’t sort out his feet.

The ball ricocheted over the line, with Boyle looking as surprised as anyone.

Martin Boyle somewhat fortuitously finds the net.
Boyle somewhat fortuitously finds the net. Image: SNS

Things went from bad to worse when Nectarios Triatis sclaffed a simple ball between Gallagher and Emmanuel Adegboyega.

The Ireland U/21 international was too far forward to cover behind, while Gallagher didn’t have the pace to do so.

It afforded the hulking Kuharevich, not exactly renowned for being a whippet, to run 40 yards and produce an admirably calm, precise low finish beyond Jack Walton. Poor shape; poor communication; poor recovery.

Gallagher, who could not have possibly been 100% fit, then almost teed up Boyle following a blind pass towards Walton.

Dundee United's dejected duo Emmanuel Adegboyega, left, and Ross Docherty
Dundee United’s dejected duo Emmanuel Adegboyega, left, and Ryan Strain. Image: SNS

While the second half was a vast improvement across the board, Hibs’ third goal was another defensive nightmare. Gayle was outnumbered three-to-one at the back post – yet was still unmarked to head home Nicky Cadden’s cross. Lamentable stuff.

According to Opta, United registered an xG of 1.23 to Hibs’ 1.74.

The Tangerines had 14 shots, while the hosts produced 16. Both teams crafted three “big chances”. Vicko Sevelj and Adegboyega had outstanding opportunities to score in the second half.

David Gray’s charges deserved to win, but the visitors were not steamrolled. There were positives.

However, United failed to do the basics and were inevitably punished.

Top 4 away day blues

United have punched above their weight this season, given they are newly promoted and certainly don’t have the fifth-biggest budget in the Scottish Premiership.

However, one area in which they have not overachieved is away matches against the current top four.

Hibs continue to stake a strong claim to finish third
Hibs continue to stake a strong claim to finish third. Image: SNS

In seven trips to face Celtic, Rangers, Hibs and Aberdeen, the Tangerines are yet to record a victory. They have claimed three draws.

Conversely, St Mirren can boast wins at Ibrox, Easter Road AND Pittodrie. United’s grinding consistency this campaign has been laudable – but they are yet to deliver a truly statement, against-the-odds victory on their travels.

They have one last opportunity – Rangers away on May 14 – but, before that, it’s the biggest game of the season.

Glimpses of Trapanovski at his best

Jort van der Sande and David Babunski were far from the worst players on the park during the opening 45 minutes.

In possession, both were neat and tidy, with the Bonaire international holding the ball up competently and linking up with teammates.

However, United’s line-up – in shape and personnel – simply did not work. There was insufficient mobility and energy, and when Hibs broke forward, they did so with numbers, creativity and athleticism.

It was a point noted by manager Jim Goodwin, who must shoulder the responsibility for his choice of set-up.

Trapanovski hammers a fine finish past Jordan Smith
Trapanovski hammers a fine finish past Jordan Smith. Image: SNS

That was somewhat remedied with the introduction of Glenn Middleton and Trapanovski, who immediately added some intensity to United’s pressing and offered speed and direct running in the final third.

Surrendering a body in the engine room didn’t give the Terrors any more control in that battleground – but it did at least allow them to threaten in other areas.

Trapanovski was a particular dangerman, even aside from his instinctive, clinical goal to halve arrears. He was brave, aggressive and his first thought was always to commit a defender.

This is the Trapanovski fans want to see more of, especially when he starts; a player who can illuminate games, carry the ball and craft chances. He could yet be pivotal in the next fortnight.

A Buddies blockbuster

United have no time to lick their wounds.

Next Saturday, they host their biggest game of the season.

St Mirren – who have lost all four fixtures against the Terrors this term – arrive at Tannadice and the subsequent 90 minutes will likely define how the story of the 2024/25 campaign will end for Goodwin’s men.

Jack Walton is beaten
Jack Walton is beaten by Mykola Kuharevich. Image: SNS

Win, and United are guaranteed European football as they couldn’t finish lower than fifth (a Europa Conference League second qualifying round berth).

They would also remain firmly in the hunt for fourth place (Europa League second qualifying round).

Lose, and things get very nervous. The Buddies would be just two points behind the Tangerines and, while their final games are onerous encounters against Hibs and Celtic, Stephen Robinson’s side make for tenacious underdogs.

A draw would leave St Mirren requiring a five-point swing with just six points left on the board.

It will be a blockbuster showdown and, with adult tickets priced at £20, one can reasonably expect a packed Tannadice for United’s penultimate game of the season. Can the players rise to the occasion?

