Dundee United’s hopes of finishing third were effectively ended at Easter Road on Saturday as Hibs ran out 3-1 winners.

Goals from Martin Boyle, Mykola Kuharevich and Dwight Gayle secured all three points for the high-flying Hibees, with Kristijan Trapanovski hitting back for the Tangerines early in the second half.

Given Hibs’ superior goal difference, United would now require a seven-point swing with just nine points left to play for, if they are to catch the capital club. Inconceivable.

Instead, attention must turn to challenging Aberdeen for fourth and, most importantly, holding off in-form St Mirren.

Courier Sport was in Edinburgh for all the action.

Defensive sabotage

An away clash against Hibs – seeking to record seven Premiership wins in a row at Easter Road for the first time since 2018 – was always going to be a mammoth task.

But United simply didn’t give themselves a chance.

The Hibees’ opener was an act of self-destruction. Chris Cadden was allowed to breeze into the box unabated, and his cross was effectively cushioned into the path of Boyle by Declan Gallagher, who couldn’t sort out his feet.

The ball ricocheted over the line, with Boyle looking as surprised as anyone.

Things went from bad to worse when Nectarios Triatis sclaffed a simple ball between Gallagher and Emmanuel Adegboyega.

The Ireland U/21 international was too far forward to cover behind, while Gallagher didn’t have the pace to do so.

It afforded the hulking Kuharevich, not exactly renowned for being a whippet, to run 40 yards and produce an admirably calm, precise low finish beyond Jack Walton. Poor shape; poor communication; poor recovery.

Gallagher, who could not have possibly been 100% fit, then almost teed up Boyle following a blind pass towards Walton.

While the second half was a vast improvement across the board, Hibs’ third goal was another defensive nightmare. Gayle was outnumbered three-to-one at the back post – yet was still unmarked to head home Nicky Cadden’s cross. Lamentable stuff.

According to Opta, United registered an xG of 1.23 to Hibs’ 1.74.

The Tangerines had 14 shots, while the hosts produced 16. Both teams crafted three “big chances”. Vicko Sevelj and Adegboyega had outstanding opportunities to score in the second half.

David Gray’s charges deserved to win, but the visitors were not steamrolled. There were positives.

However, United failed to do the basics and were inevitably punished.

Top 4 away day blues

United have punched above their weight this season, given they are newly promoted and certainly don’t have the fifth-biggest budget in the Scottish Premiership.

However, one area in which they have not overachieved is away matches against the current top four.

In seven trips to face Celtic, Rangers, Hibs and Aberdeen, the Tangerines are yet to record a victory. They have claimed three draws.

Conversely, St Mirren can boast wins at Ibrox, Easter Road AND Pittodrie. United’s grinding consistency this campaign has been laudable – but they are yet to deliver a truly statement, against-the-odds victory on their travels.

They have one last opportunity – Rangers away on May 14 – but, before that, it’s the biggest game of the season.

Glimpses of Trapanovski at his best

Jort van der Sande and David Babunski were far from the worst players on the park during the opening 45 minutes.

In possession, both were neat and tidy, with the Bonaire international holding the ball up competently and linking up with teammates.

However, United’s line-up – in shape and personnel – simply did not work. There was insufficient mobility and energy, and when Hibs broke forward, they did so with numbers, creativity and athleticism.

It was a point noted by manager Jim Goodwin, who must shoulder the responsibility for his choice of set-up.

That was somewhat remedied with the introduction of Glenn Middleton and Trapanovski, who immediately added some intensity to United’s pressing and offered speed and direct running in the final third.

Surrendering a body in the engine room didn’t give the Terrors any more control in that battleground – but it did at least allow them to threaten in other areas.

Trapanovski was a particular dangerman, even aside from his instinctive, clinical goal to halve arrears. He was brave, aggressive and his first thought was always to commit a defender.

This is the Trapanovski fans want to see more of, especially when he starts; a player who can illuminate games, carry the ball and craft chances. He could yet be pivotal in the next fortnight.

A Buddies blockbuster

United have no time to lick their wounds.

Next Saturday, they host their biggest game of the season.

St Mirren – who have lost all four fixtures against the Terrors this term – arrive at Tannadice and the subsequent 90 minutes will likely define how the story of the 2024/25 campaign will end for Goodwin’s men.

Win, and United are guaranteed European football as they couldn’t finish lower than fifth (a Europa Conference League second qualifying round berth).

They would also remain firmly in the hunt for fourth place (Europa League second qualifying round).

Lose, and things get very nervous. The Buddies would be just two points behind the Tangerines and, while their final games are onerous encounters against Hibs and Celtic, Stephen Robinson’s side make for tenacious underdogs.

A draw would leave St Mirren requiring a five-point swing with just six points left on the board.

It will be a blockbuster showdown and, with adult tickets priced at £20, one can reasonably expect a packed Tannadice for United’s penultimate game of the season. Can the players rise to the occasion?