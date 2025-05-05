Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Will Ferry: Dundee United display was ‘embarrassing’ and we’re ‘p***** off’

Ferry was furious following a maddening afternoon in Edinburgh.

Dundee United's Will Ferry fumes as Hibs prevail.
Will Ferry fumes as Hibs prevail. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Will Ferry has pulled no punches in his assessment of Dundee United’s “embarrassing” 3-1 defeat against Hibs.

The capital club took full advantage of some ropey defending by the Tangerines to race into a two-goal lead in the opening 15 minutes on Saturday, with Martin Boyle and Mykola Kuharevich rippling the net.

Kristijan Trapanovski halved arrears after the break, but Dwight Gayle ultimately made the game safe when he converted a free header in the dying embers.

Ferry was visibly irked after United – himself included – failed to do themselves justice in the capital, despite the tantalising opportunity to draw level on points with the Hibees in third place.

Hibenrian's Dwight Gayle wheels away after making it 3-1 against Dundee United
Dwight Gayle wheels away after making it 3-1. Image: SNS

“I’m really frustrated – it’s a hard one to take and every other player in the dressing room will have the exact same feeling,” fumed Ferry. “It’s embarrassing to lose and not produce the performance that we’re capable of.

“We’re all p***** off. We’re not going to dwell on it for too long, and I don’t want to sit here and sulk like a kid – because you do lose games. But it’s the manner we did it.

“I say “embarrassing” because we know what we CAN do. Hibs are third and they put on a performance that shows why they’re in the position that they are. We didn’t.”

The bottom line

The defeat was exacerbated by the manner of the goals conceded.

Fresh from shipping five goals against Celtic, United turned in another porous display.

Boyle’s opener came from a scuffed clearance by Declan Gallagher after Chris Cadden was afforded too much space to cross, the second was a simple ball over the top and Gayle’s late header was entirely unopposed in a crowded box.

Will Ferry apologised to the travelling Dundee United fans, pictured
Ferry apologised to the travelling Dundee United fans, pictured. Image: SNS

“We’ll obviously watch the game back properly, but the initial feeling is that they (the first two) are really bad goals,” he added. “We can’t hide from that.

“Even the third one is awful.

“We take pride in our work, and I think you’ve seen that season; how solid we’ve been, defensively. We’ve won games late because we’ve always stuck together. But we didn’t show that against Hibs.

“There was a little 15-20 minutes in the second half where we had a few bright moments, but 20 minutes is nowhere near enough in a 90-minute game. We need to produce a better performance against St Mirren. That’s the bottom line.”

Ferry added: “The fans came through and really backed us. I can only apologise for what we produced, especially in the first half.”

Conversation