Jim Goodwin lays down Kristijan Trapanovski challenge as Dundee United boss concedes campaign is ‘catching up’ with Tangerines

Trapanovski was a silver lining on a bleak afternoon in the capital.

Dundee United's Kristijan Trapanovski after netting his sixth goal of the season
Kristijan Trapanovski after netting his sixth goal of the season. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin has lauded Kristijan Trapanovski’s impressive cameo against Hibs – before challenging the Dundee United winger to replicate that impact when named in the starting lineup.

Goodwin benched the dangerous Glenn Middleton and Trapanovski for Saturday’s visit to Easter Road, opting to bring David Babunski and Jort van der Sande into the side as part of a 5-3-2 shape.

It did not have the desired effect and, with the Terrors trailing 2-0 at the break, the United gaffer pitched the wide men into action.

Within three minutes of the restart, Trapanovski had halved arrears with a superb turn and clinical finish from close range. He now boasts 10 goal involvements in his maiden campaign in Scotland – finding the net six times and teeing up four.

With the wind in his sails, the North Macedonia international produced 45 minutes characterised by pace, pressing and direct dribbling. It was a silver lining to an otherwise disappointing 3-1 reverse.

And Goodwin wants to see those displays on a consistent basis.

Craig Sibbald congratulates Kristijan Trapanovski after getting United back in the game.
Sibbald congratulates Trapanovski after getting United back in the game. Image: SNS

“Kristijan always makes a positive impact coming off the bench,” said Goodwin.

“But we want him to be making positive impacts from the first minute, when he’s in the starting 11.

“Kristijan knows that he needs to perform at that level consistently to stay in the team. We can’t have those performances once every five games. But he showed the quality that he has against Hibs on Saturday.

“When he’s on it – when he’s direct, playing with the freedom and being brave in taking defenders on – then he’s a real handful for any defence.

“He took his goal really well against Hibs and was unlucky with one or two other half-chances.”

One more push

Meanwhile, Goodwin has called for his tiring Tangerines to produce one more Herculean effort as they face three games in seven days to conclude their campaign, beginning with a blockbuster against St Mirren next Saturday.

The United boss has acknowledged that a gruelling season is “catching up” with his squad.

Only Kilmarnock (25) have used fewer players in the Premiership than the Terrors (26), with that tally including the likes of Sam Cleall-Harding, Owen Stirton, Meshack, Richard Odada and Lewis Fiorini, who have played a handful of games.

United had several walking wounded at Easter Road, with Emmanuel Adegboyega limping off with groin pain in the second half, adding to Goodwin’s headaches.

Jim Goodwin demands more from his charges at Easter Road.
Goodwin demands more from his charges at Easter Road. Image: SNS

“It’s been a really long, gruelling campaign,” said Goodwin.

“The players have put a lot into it, and it is catching up to us a little bit with the niggles we have within the squad. We are asking players to play through the pain barrier.

“We have asked a lot from this group, and we need them to roll the sleeves up and go again next week.”

Conversation