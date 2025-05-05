Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Articles

LEE WILKIE: Lack of strength in depth showing for Dundee United but key trait can see them through against St Mirren

The Tangerines were beaten 3-1 by Hibs - now they face a massive weekend ahead in the race for Europe.

Hibenrian's Dwight Gayle wheels away after making it 3-1 against Dundee United
Hibs take the points against Dundee United. Image: SNS
By Lee Wilkie

Dundee United’s lack of strength in depth is costing them as the season comes to it’s exciting conclusion.

It was a tough day for the Tangerines at Hibs and you can see the players are toiling.

I don’t think Jim Goodwin should have played Declan Gallagher.

I’ve been in Gallagher’s position where you are carrying an injury but if the manager asks if you can play, you say yes.

I played injured for Dundee United before and most of the time you scramble through it. You have to rely on your team-mates so you don’t get exposed.

Dundee United's Declan Gallagher in action.
Declan Gallagher in action for United. Image: SNS

Unfortunately for him he came up against a team who are really sharp and on their game.

On another day he probably cruises through the game and nobody really notices he’s struggling.

It says a lot about his character that he was willing to step up when his team needed him.

With no new contract coming his way, another player might have just said they were injured and turned their back.

He obviously wanted to be out there and took the risk despite not being 100% fit.

Hibs go 2-0 up early on against Dundee United. Image: Alan Harvey SNS
Hibs go 2-0 up early on against Dundee United. Image: Alan Harvey SNS

With him struggling, Kevin Holt gone and Ross Graham injured we are seeing the squad being stretched.

I would have liked to see Sam Cleall-Harding get a chance.

Battle for fourth

There were changes elsewhere but they didn’t really work and shows United are behind the likes of Hibs when it comes to squad strength.

At this stage of the season, tiredness is beginning to show after a long, hard campaign.

But there is still a huge amount up for grabs.

St Mirren this Saturday is the biggest match of the season, no doubt about it.

The inspired Dimitar Mitov denies Sam Dalby
Aberdeen travel to Dundee United on the final day of the season. Image: SNS

Third is beyond them now but fourth is still there.

Get a result against the Buddies – just don’t lose that one – and they put pressure on Aberdeen.

The Dons have Rangers and then Celtic in their two games before coming to Tannadice on the final day.

That’s the hardest two games of the season. If they manage to get points out of those two then you just have to say fair enough, they would deserve to finish ahead of United.

But if the Tangerines can make sure that the final day of the season is a decider then they will take that right now.

St Mirren

They do need to secure fifth place first of all.

And St Mirren are coming up the road in form.

There’s been so much focus on United, Hibs and Aberdeen but the Buddies have been quietly going about their business, doing what they do and have a chance of catching United again.

Dundee United's Louis Moult finds the net in acrobatic fashion
Louis Moult converts an acrobatic stunner against St Mirren in United’s last meeting with the Buddies. Image: Shutterstock.

It’ll be a really tough game.

But I like the noises coming from the players. Will Ferry showed how annoyed they are.

The last thing United want is for this season to fizzle out.

What will get them through is their togetherness. That’s been the asset at Tannadice this season.

This United side are a good unit, they battle for each other and react well to disappointment.

They need to show that again this weekend.

Conversation