Dundee United’s lack of strength in depth is costing them as the season comes to it’s exciting conclusion.

It was a tough day for the Tangerines at Hibs and you can see the players are toiling.

I don’t think Jim Goodwin should have played Declan Gallagher.

I’ve been in Gallagher’s position where you are carrying an injury but if the manager asks if you can play, you say yes.

I played injured for Dundee United before and most of the time you scramble through it. You have to rely on your team-mates so you don’t get exposed.

Unfortunately for him he came up against a team who are really sharp and on their game.

On another day he probably cruises through the game and nobody really notices he’s struggling.

It says a lot about his character that he was willing to step up when his team needed him.

With no new contract coming his way, another player might have just said they were injured and turned their back.

He obviously wanted to be out there and took the risk despite not being 100% fit.

With him struggling, Kevin Holt gone and Ross Graham injured we are seeing the squad being stretched.

I would have liked to see Sam Cleall-Harding get a chance.

Battle for fourth

There were changes elsewhere but they didn’t really work and shows United are behind the likes of Hibs when it comes to squad strength.

At this stage of the season, tiredness is beginning to show after a long, hard campaign.

But there is still a huge amount up for grabs.

St Mirren this Saturday is the biggest match of the season, no doubt about it.

Third is beyond them now but fourth is still there.

Get a result against the Buddies – just don’t lose that one – and they put pressure on Aberdeen.

The Dons have Rangers and then Celtic in their two games before coming to Tannadice on the final day.

That’s the hardest two games of the season. If they manage to get points out of those two then you just have to say fair enough, they would deserve to finish ahead of United.

But if the Tangerines can make sure that the final day of the season is a decider then they will take that right now.

St Mirren

They do need to secure fifth place first of all.

And St Mirren are coming up the road in form.

There’s been so much focus on United, Hibs and Aberdeen but the Buddies have been quietly going about their business, doing what they do and have a chance of catching United again.

It’ll be a really tough game.

But I like the noises coming from the players. Will Ferry showed how annoyed they are.

The last thing United want is for this season to fizzle out.

What will get them through is their togetherness. That’s been the asset at Tannadice this season.

This United side are a good unit, they battle for each other and react well to disappointment.

They need to show that again this weekend.