Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United urged to show ‘courage and quality’ as chance to rubber-stamp Euro place looms

Kristijan Trapanovski is adamant the Terrors have quality on the ball.

Craig Sibbald congratulates Kristijan Trapanovski after getting United back in the game.
Sibbald congratulates Trapanovski after getting United back in the game. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Kristijan Trapanovski has called upon Dundee United to show courage and composure as they bid to rubber-stamp European football.

The Tangerines slipped to a 3-1 defeat against Hibs on Saturday, with Trapanovski’s well-taken strike rendered moot by goals from Martin Boyle, Mykola Kuharevich and Dwight Gayle.

Defeat in the capital effectively ends United’s hope of finishing third – given the gulf in goal difference, a seven-point swing with three games to play would be required – but the Terrors remain on the hunt for continental qualification.

Indeed, Jim Goodwin’s charges will officially seal a return to Europe if they beat St Mirren on Saturday.

And Trapanovski wants United to put on a show for the fans at Tannadice after a couple of backs-to-the-wall defeats against Celtic and the Hibees.

Kristijan Trapanovski fires home for United.
Kristijan Trapanovski fires home for United. Image: SNS

“We are a team that can play football,” Trapanovski told Courier Sport. “We have good players that are comfortable on the ball. I think we should do better in situations and be calmer in possession.

“You can see that when we get situations where we have more of the ball on the wings, we create chances. Something is happening. But when we do things that the gaffer doesn’t tell us to do, it’s bad.

“We have this quality to play with the ball, but I think we need to have more courage to express ourselves.

“Personally, when we have more possession of the ball, that suits me more than long balls. I cannot show anything in those matches. It is not my game.

“The last two weeks have been Celtic and Hibs, maybe two of the hardest matches to show our own quality.”

Trapanovski hammers a fine finish past Jordan Smith
Trapanovski hammers a fine finish past Jordan Smith. Image: SNS

He added: “Also, it is the end of the season – a very tough season. The players are a little bit exhausted also. The players have played many games, and we have some injuries.”

The St Mirren ‘final’

Speaking after Trapanovski’s impactful second half showing, boss Goodwin challenged the gifted winger to replicate those performances when he is handed a starting berth.

“Before going on, the manager told me what he tells me all the time: go and be direct, do your thing,” he continued. “I’m trying to bring my form up and do what I know I can do best.

I think we were good for 30 minutes in the second half against Hibs, but then we conceded another bad goal. I’m pleased to score – everyone wants to score goals – but I wanted it to be for a win, not in a loss.”

Despite successive post-split defeats, United remain just three points behind fourth-placed Aberdeen, who they host at Tannadice on the final day of the season.

While the Tangerines must be acutely aware of in-form St Mirren, they could pile the pressure on the Dons with a win on Saturday.

Dundee United's Kristijan Trapanovski after netting his sixth goal of the season
Kristijan Trapanovski after netting his sixth goal of the season. Image: SNS

“Aberdeen lost on Saturday, so we stay at the same number of points behind them,” he continued. “So, the St Mirren match will be a final for us. We are going to prepare nicely and we’re going to push hard for the three points.

“No-one expected this (league position) from us, but now I think we need to try and enjoy it more; to play better and get results.”

Summer in the gym

From a personal perspective, Trapanovski insists he will be spending his summer in the gym as he bids to dazzle in his second season on Scottish soil.

He has endured a tumultuous first campaign in the Premiership – with moments of magic combined with a couple of maddening hamstring injuries – but has still contributed 10 goal involvements (finding the net six times and teeing up four).

Trapanovski is determined to improve upon that haul now that the element of the unknown is a thing of the past.

“I think next season will be vital for me and for the club,” added the 25-year-old. “I will come well prepared for the next season. This league will be more familiar to me, and nothing will be new.

“I will know the teams, I will know the league and I will know how physical the Premiership is. It will be time to spend some time in the gym in the off-season!”

More from Dundee United

Hibenrian's Dwight Gayle wheels away after making it 3-1 against Dundee United
LEE WILKIE: Lack of strength in depth showing for Dundee United but key trait…
Dundee United's Kristijan Trapanovski after netting his sixth goal of the season
Jim Goodwin lays down Kristijan Trapanovski challenge as Dundee United boss concedes campaign is…
Dundee United's Will Ferry fumes as Hibs prevail.
Will Ferry: Dundee United display was ‘embarrassing’ and we’re ‘p***** off’
A visibly frustrated Goodwin
4 Dundee United talking points: Defensive disasters tee up Buddies blockbuster
2
The celebrations begin at Easter Road as forlorn United players are condemned to defeat
Jim Goodwin spotlights 3 key differences between Hibs and Dundee United as walking wounded…
4
Dundee United's Ryan Strain looks ahead to facing Hibs
Ryan Strain recalls PSG and Juventus close shave as Dundee United 'in touching distance'…
Dundee United will soon have a major addition to their backroom team
Dundee United set to raid English Championship outfit for new head of recruitment
9
Hibs' Marvin Ekpiteta (L) and Dundee United's Sam Dalby fight for possession
5 key Hibs v Dundee United stats as Easter Road record offers cause for…
Dundee United's Jort van der Sande in action for the Tangerines
Jort van der Sande spells out 'best scenario ever' as Dundee United forward shuns…
Ex-Dundee United gaffer Mixu Paatelainen.
Mixu Paatelainen back in Scottish football as ex-Dundee United boss lands shock role

Conversation