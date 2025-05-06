Kristijan Trapanovski has called upon Dundee United to show courage and composure as they bid to rubber-stamp European football.

The Tangerines slipped to a 3-1 defeat against Hibs on Saturday, with Trapanovski’s well-taken strike rendered moot by goals from Martin Boyle, Mykola Kuharevich and Dwight Gayle.

Defeat in the capital effectively ends United’s hope of finishing third – given the gulf in goal difference, a seven-point swing with three games to play would be required – but the Terrors remain on the hunt for continental qualification.

Indeed, Jim Goodwin’s charges will officially seal a return to Europe if they beat St Mirren on Saturday.

And Trapanovski wants United to put on a show for the fans at Tannadice after a couple of backs-to-the-wall defeats against Celtic and the Hibees.

“We are a team that can play football,” Trapanovski told Courier Sport. “We have good players that are comfortable on the ball. I think we should do better in situations and be calmer in possession.

“You can see that when we get situations where we have more of the ball on the wings, we create chances. Something is happening. But when we do things that the gaffer doesn’t tell us to do, it’s bad.

“We have this quality to play with the ball, but I think we need to have more courage to express ourselves.

“Personally, when we have more possession of the ball, that suits me more than long balls. I cannot show anything in those matches. It is not my game.

“The last two weeks have been Celtic and Hibs, maybe two of the hardest matches to show our own quality.”

He added: “Also, it is the end of the season – a very tough season. The players are a little bit exhausted also. The players have played many games, and we have some injuries.”

The St Mirren ‘final’

Speaking after Trapanovski’s impactful second half showing, boss Goodwin challenged the gifted winger to replicate those performances when he is handed a starting berth.

“Before going on, the manager told me what he tells me all the time: go and be direct, do your thing,” he continued. “I’m trying to bring my form up and do what I know I can do best.

I think we were good for 30 minutes in the second half against Hibs, but then we conceded another bad goal. I’m pleased to score – everyone wants to score goals – but I wanted it to be for a win, not in a loss.”

Despite successive post-split defeats, United remain just three points behind fourth-placed Aberdeen, who they host at Tannadice on the final day of the season.

While the Tangerines must be acutely aware of in-form St Mirren, they could pile the pressure on the Dons with a win on Saturday.

“Aberdeen lost on Saturday, so we stay at the same number of points behind them,” he continued. “So, the St Mirren match will be a final for us. We are going to prepare nicely and we’re going to push hard for the three points.

“No-one expected this (league position) from us, but now I think we need to try and enjoy it more; to play better and get results.”

Summer in the gym

From a personal perspective, Trapanovski insists he will be spending his summer in the gym as he bids to dazzle in his second season on Scottish soil.

He has endured a tumultuous first campaign in the Premiership – with moments of magic combined with a couple of maddening hamstring injuries – but has still contributed 10 goal involvements (finding the net six times and teeing up four).

Trapanovski is determined to improve upon that haul now that the element of the unknown is a thing of the past.

“I think next season will be vital for me and for the club,” added the 25-year-old. “I will come well prepared for the next season. This league will be more familiar to me, and nothing will be new.

“I will know the teams, I will know the league and I will know how physical the Premiership is. It will be time to spend some time in the gym in the off-season!”