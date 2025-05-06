Jim Goodwin has confirmed that Ross Graham is unlikely to feature again this season as the Dundee United defender battles a persistent hamstring strain.

And the Tannadice boss has revealed that Emmanuel Adegboyega, Declan Gallagher and Sam Cleall-Harding are all carrying knocks ahead of Saturday’s potentially season-defining showdown against St Mirren.

A win for the Terrors will rubber-stamp European qualification – but United will need to do it without Graham, who has not featured since scoring the winning goal in a 1-0 triumph over Ross County at the end of March.

“Ross Graham’s hamstring issue is not right,” said Goodwin. “I can’t run the risk of asking Ross to play at 70% with the risk of the hamstring going again. We need to be fair to him.

“It’s difficult because muscle injuries are different. If it’s a knock or a bruise, then the big fella would just get through it. But if there’s a ball over the top and he needs to sprint at full pace, the hamstring could pop.

“It’s unlikely that we’ll see him before the end of the season, given the fact that there’s only a week-and-a-half to go.”

Nervous waits

Adegboyega limped off in the second half of United’s defeat at Hibs with a groin issue, Gallagher was visibly toiling, and Cleall-Harding was an unused substitute. All three men are being nursed through this week.

“Manny (Adegboyega) has got a groin issue and is getting treatment on that,” confirmed Goodwin.

“Sam (Cleall-Harding) has got a little bit of a hamstring niggle as well.

“He was great prior to the Celtic game, but he’s got a little weakness in that area just now and we don’t want him to be getting a six-to-eight-week injury over the summer. We’re trying to manage the group as best we can.”

‘Warrior’

Goodwin’s defensive crisis effectively leaves Vicko Sevelj – who has operated for much of this season in the heart of midfield – as the club’s only fully fit centre-back option at this point.

“That’s obviously a position that we’re very light in, with Vicko having to drop back in there,” added Goodwin. “I know it takes a lot of energy and physicality out of the middle of the pitch, but we’ve had to do what we’ve had to do.

“We’re down to the bare bones on the defensive side. Vicko is a warrior, and he’ll get through it.”