Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin has leapt to the defence of experienced centre-back Declan Gallagher following criticism of his performance against Hibs on Saturday.

The Scotland international was at fault for Martin Boyle’s opening goal, was outpaced by Mykola Kuharevich for the second and didn’t cover himself in glory – in common with several other players – for Dwight Gayle’s late header.

Gallagher bore the brunt of some scathing social media commentary following a challenging afternoon against a pacy, physical Hibees outfit.

Some even went as far to suggest that his contractual status – it was confirmed recently that he will leave the club at the end of the season – had some bearing on the performance.

However, the 34-year-old was visibly playing through the pain barrier in the capital, and Goodwin insists it is important to remember Gallagher’s “immense” contribution towards United being in the hunt for European qualification.

“Gall has been immense for us all season,” lauded Goodwin. “He was a huge part of that early run that we went on where we were defensively so solid.

“But it’s a long, gruelling season, especially for the older players. It can be really demanding week-after-week to churn out performances.

“We tried to protect him in the game against Celtic, giving an extra week to recover for the Hibs game. But he had a difficult game. There’s no getting away from that.

“Gall would be the first one to hold his hands up and admit that.

“However, over the course of the season, I don’t think anybody can deny how well Gall has done for us as a team and for what he’s given to the club over the last couple of years.”

Race against time

Gallagher is facing a race against time to be fit to face St Mirren on Saturday, along with fellow defenders Emmanuel Adegboyega and Sam Cleall-Harding.

Goodwin added: “We know we’ve got a really physical game on Saturday against St Mirren, so hopefully Gall will be okay for that one, because he’s a leader at the back.”