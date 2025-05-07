Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Glenn Middleton set for Dundee United contract call as Tangerines want to deal in ‘fantastic’ winger

Middleton has enjoyed a fine Premiership campaign.

By Alan Temple
Glenn Middleton has previously spoken of his contentment at Dundee United
Glenn Middleton has previously spoken of his contentment at United. Image: Shutterstock / Richard Wiseman.

Dundee United want to keep Glenn Middleton beyond the summer expiry of his Tannadice contract, boss Jim Goodwin has confirmed.

Middleton has registered five goal involvements – scoring twice and notching three assists – in 26 Premiership appearances this term, with his impact even more impressive given he sparsely featured in the opening few months of the campaign.

However, he battled his way back into Goodwin’s thoughts and has been a crucial part of the Tangerines’ push for Europe, only dropping to the bench recently when the Terrors have altered their shape.

Middleton, who arrived in the summer of 2022, broke through the 100-appearance mark earlier this season – and Goodwin hopes he stays for plenty more.

Glenn Middleton in full flow against Aberdeen
Middleton in full flow against Aberdeen. Image: SNS

“Glenn is a player that I would like to try and keep,” confirmed Goodwin. “So, we’ll work behind the scenes and see what we can do with that one.

“I think Glenn’s had a fantastic season and he knows my feelings regarding him.

“I talk about pace and mobility, and he’s got that in abundance. He showed again on Saturday when he came onto the pitch the difference that he makes to the team. You could argue that that was maybe a mistake not starting him.”

Transfer window priority

And Goodwin has confirmed that adding more speed and energy – which Middleton can provide – will be a major priority when United dip into the summer transfer market in the close season.

While the Terrors have enjoyed a fine return to the top-flight, which could yet culminate in a battle for fourth place and continental qualification, Goodwin is not blind to the weaknesses of his squad.

Jim Goodwin wants more from his Dundee United stars in the run-in
United boss Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS

“The lack of pace that we’ve got within the group is something that’s been glaringly obvious all season,” he added.

“This is still the start of the project for us. We signed several players two years ago to get us out of the Championship. Some of the players were under contract for this season, remained with us and did great.

“This summer, we’ve got a job on our hands to make the squad better and to strengthen in every area and every department; to try and get to the levels of the Hibs and Aberdeen – teams that have good competition in all areas.

“They’ve got athleticism throughout their team.

“So, that’s what our job is going to be this summer, adding more mobility and pace to the team.”

