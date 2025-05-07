Dundee United want to keep Glenn Middleton beyond the summer expiry of his Tannadice contract, boss Jim Goodwin has confirmed.

Middleton has registered five goal involvements – scoring twice and notching three assists – in 26 Premiership appearances this term, with his impact even more impressive given he sparsely featured in the opening few months of the campaign.

However, he battled his way back into Goodwin’s thoughts and has been a crucial part of the Tangerines’ push for Europe, only dropping to the bench recently when the Terrors have altered their shape.

Middleton, who arrived in the summer of 2022, broke through the 100-appearance mark earlier this season – and Goodwin hopes he stays for plenty more.

“Glenn is a player that I would like to try and keep,” confirmed Goodwin. “So, we’ll work behind the scenes and see what we can do with that one.

“I think Glenn’s had a fantastic season and he knows my feelings regarding him.

“I talk about pace and mobility, and he’s got that in abundance. He showed again on Saturday when he came onto the pitch the difference that he makes to the team. You could argue that that was maybe a mistake not starting him.”

Transfer window priority

And Goodwin has confirmed that adding more speed and energy – which Middleton can provide – will be a major priority when United dip into the summer transfer market in the close season.

While the Terrors have enjoyed a fine return to the top-flight, which could yet culminate in a battle for fourth place and continental qualification, Goodwin is not blind to the weaknesses of his squad.

“The lack of pace that we’ve got within the group is something that’s been glaringly obvious all season,” he added.

“This is still the start of the project for us. We signed several players two years ago to get us out of the Championship. Some of the players were under contract for this season, remained with us and did great.

“This summer, we’ve got a job on our hands to make the squad better and to strengthen in every area and every department; to try and get to the levels of the Hibs and Aberdeen – teams that have good competition in all areas.

“They’ve got athleticism throughout their team.

“So, that’s what our job is going to be this summer, adding more mobility and pace to the team.”