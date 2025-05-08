Dundee United could punch their ticket to Europe this weekend.

If the Tangerines beat in-form St Mirren at Tannadice – opening an unassailable gap of eight points with two games left to play – then continental qualification will be assured for Jim Goodwin’s side.

It would be a laudable achievement for the Terrors, given they are newly promoted and continuing to work with a modest budget following the excesses of the 2022/23 campaign.

United have used the second-fewest players in the league this term.

However, the Buddies will be aiming to pile the pressure on the Terrors, who are without Ross Graham and have THREE further injury doubts in the heart of defence.

If the Paisley side win, just two points will separate the teams in the race for Europe.

Here, Courier Sport spotlights some of the key stats ahead of a potentially season defining contest, courtesy of Opta.

5 Dundee United vs St Mirren stats