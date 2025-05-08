Dundee United could punch their ticket to Europe this weekend.
If the Tangerines beat in-form St Mirren at Tannadice – opening an unassailable gap of eight points with two games left to play – then continental qualification will be assured for Jim Goodwin’s side.
It would be a laudable achievement for the Terrors, given they are newly promoted and continuing to work with a modest budget following the excesses of the 2022/23 campaign.
United have used the second-fewest players in the league this term.
However, the Buddies will be aiming to pile the pressure on the Terrors, who are without Ross Graham and have THREE further injury doubts in the heart of defence.
If the Paisley side win, just two points will separate the teams in the race for Europe.
Here, Courier Sport spotlights some of the key stats ahead of a potentially season defining contest, courtesy of Opta.
5 Dundee United vs St Mirren stats
- Mikael Mandron has scored four goals in his last three away league starts for St Mirren, while 83% of his Scottish Premiership goals this season have come on the road. That is the highest ratio of ANY of the 41 players with five or more goals in the league.
- Dundee United have won all three of their league games against St Mirren this season. The last side the Tangerines won four times against in a single top-flight campaign were Aberdeen in 1998/99.
- St Mirren have only suffered one defeat in their last six league games (W3 D2) – that was in their last away game at Dundee in April (0-2).
- St Mirren have only lost one of their last five away league games at Dundee United (W3 D1), although that was their most recent one, in November this season (0-2).
- Dundee United are aiming to avoid a third successive Premiership defeat, something that has only happened one other time this season, losing to Rangers, Kilmarnock and Celtic during January and February.
