Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

5 Dundee United v St Mirren stats: Who is the Buddies away day specialist putting the Tangerines on red alert?

Courier Sport spotlights a few facts and figures ahead of a crunch showdown.

Dundee United have taken nine points from nine against St Mirren
United have taken nine points from nine against St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock.
By Alan Temple

Dundee United could punch their ticket to Europe this weekend.

If the Tangerines beat in-form St Mirren at Tannadice – opening an unassailable gap of eight points with two games left to play – then continental qualification will be assured for Jim Goodwin’s side.

It would be a laudable achievement for the Terrors, given they are newly promoted and continuing to work with a modest budget following the excesses of the 2022/23 campaign.

United have used the second-fewest players in the league this term.

However, the Buddies will be aiming to pile the pressure on the Terrors, who are without Ross Graham and have THREE further injury doubts in the heart of defence.

If the Paisley side win, just two points will separate the teams in the race for Europe.

Manny Adegboyega takes the acclaim of the United faithful.
Manny Adegboyega celebrates United’s crucial second goal in a win over St Mirren in November. Image: SNS

Here, Courier Sport spotlights some of the key stats ahead of a potentially season defining contest, courtesy of Opta.

5 Dundee United vs St Mirren stats

  • Mikael Mandron has scored four goals in his last three away league starts for St Mirren, while 83% of his Scottish Premiership goals this season have come on the road. That is the highest ratio of ANY of the 41 players with five or more goals in the league.
  • Dundee United have won all three of their league games against St Mirren this season. The last side the Tangerines won four times against in a single top-flight campaign were Aberdeen in 1998/99.
  • St Mirren have only suffered one defeat in their last six league games (W3 D2) – that was in their last away game at Dundee in April (0-2).
  • St Mirren have only lost one of their last five away league games at Dundee United (W3 D1), although that was their most recent one, in November this season (0-2).
  • Dundee United are aiming to avoid a third successive Premiership defeat, something that has only happened one other time this season, losing to Rangers, Kilmarnock and Celtic during January and February.

More from Dundee United

Glenn Middleton has previously spoken of his contentment at Dundee United
Glenn Middleton set for Dundee United contract call as Tangerines want to deal in…
Declan Gallagher has enjoyed a largely outstanding campaign for Dundee United
Jim Goodwin on 'immense' Declan Gallagher contribution following criticism of Dundee United ace
Much to ponder: Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin.
Dundee United defender out for the season as Jim Goodwin reveals extent of Tannadice…
Craig Sibbald congratulates Kristijan Trapanovski after getting United back in the game.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United urged to show 'courage and quality' as chance to rubber-stamp Euro…
Hibenrian's Dwight Gayle wheels away after making it 3-1 against Dundee United
LEE WILKIE: Lack of strength in depth showing for Dundee United but key trait…
Dundee United's Kristijan Trapanovski after netting his sixth goal of the season
Jim Goodwin lays down Kristijan Trapanovski challenge as Dundee United boss concedes campaign is…
Dundee United's Will Ferry fumes as Hibs prevail.
Will Ferry: Dundee United display was ‘embarrassing’ and we’re ‘p***** off’
A visibly frustrated Goodwin
4 Dundee United talking points: Defensive disasters tee up Buddies blockbuster
2
The celebrations begin at Easter Road as forlorn United players are condemned to defeat
Jim Goodwin spotlights 3 key differences between Hibs and Dundee United as walking wounded…
4
Dundee United's Ryan Strain looks ahead to facing Hibs
Ryan Strain recalls PSG and Juventus close shave as Dundee United 'in touching distance'…

Conversation