Jim Goodwin shuns Dundee United ‘doom and gloom’ narrative as Tannadice boss delivers injury latest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Jim Goodwin shuns Dundee United ‘doom and gloom’ narrative as Tannadice boss delivers injury latest

Despite a couple of comprehensive defeats, the Terrors could be sitting in fourth place at the end of this weekend.

Jim Goodwin is on the cusp of leading Dundee United into Europe.
Jim Goodwin is on the cusp of leading Dundee United into Europe. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin is adamant there is no “doom and gloom” at Dundee United despite successive comprehensive defeats and several fitness concerns.

The Tangerines have succumbed to painful post-split reverses against Celtic and Hibs – an aggregate scoreline of 8-1 – to effectively end their chances of finishing in third place.

That has been compounded by defender Ross Graham being ruled out for the season and fellow centre-backs Declan Gallagher, Emmanuel Adegboyega and Sam Cleall-Harding all battling slight knocks.

Nevertheless, a sense of perspective is to be encouraged – and the newly promoted Terrors will rubber-stamp a return to European football if they beat St Mirren on Saturday, while remaining firmly in the chase for fourth.

That is the mentality being preached by Goodwin.

The celebrations begin at Easter Road as forlorn United players are condemned to defeat
United were well-beaten at the home of Hibs. Image: SNS

“There’s no doom and gloom here,” he said. “The last two results have been very poor, but we still need to remain optimistic and positive.

“We’ve got St Mirren, Aberdeen and Rangers to face and anything can happen.

“It’s going to be difficult to catch Hibs in third place. We would need to win all three games, and they would need to fail to win a game between now and the end of the season.

But we do need to be optimistic that we can catch Aberdeen. That’s where the mindset needs to be.”

Perfect record on the line

United boast a 100% league record against St Mirren this season, including two impressive victories at the SMiSA Stadium.

The last time they won all four Premiership fixtures against an opposition was in 1998/99 when they secured an impressive clean sweep over Aberdeen.

Moreover, United also dumped the Buddies out of the Premier Sports Cup.

Goodwin’s charges are yet to even concede a goal against the Paisley men this term.

And the Terrors gaffer is acutely aware that his opposite number, Stephen Robinson, will be desperate to put that record right and remain in the hunt for continental qualification.

Dundee United's last game against St Mirren was settled by a stunning overhead kick by Louis Moult, pictured
United’s last game against St Mirren was settled by a stunning overhead kick by Louis Moult, pictured. Image: Shutterstock.

“Knowing Stephen Robinson as I do – having played against St Mirren and watched what they’ve done in recent weeks – I know that group of players are not going to stop fighting until the very end,” continued Goodwin.

“There’s a lot at stake for them, too. The results at the weekend have really put them back in the mix going into the last three games.

“We’re well aware of the fact that we’ve beaten St Mirren in every game that we’ve played them up to now. They’ll be hurting from that and will want to put things right. We’ll be prepared for that.”

Injury update

Goodwin will make a late call on the availability of defensive trio Gallagher, Adegboyega and Cleall-Harding after emphasising the need to stand up to the physicality of St Mirren.

All were nursing slight knocks at the beginning of the week but, crucially, none have been ruled out.

The excellent Mykola Kuharevich gave Declan Gallagher a torrid time
The excellent Mykola Kuharevich gave Declan Gallagher a torrid time at Easter Road last weekend. Image: SNS

He added: “We have modified training this week for certain people and I’ll leave it as late as we can before making decisions.

“I have to be sensible with who I pick, because we don’t want anyone getting hurt. But, at the same time, we will need energy and physicality because St Mirren are one of the most athletic teams in the league.

“We will need to be up for a battle.”

Meanwhile, Cleall-Harding, Ruairidh Adams and Miller Thomson have been named in the Scotland U/20 squad that travels to face Slovakia in a friendly later this month.

More from Dundee United

Dundee United have taken nine points from nine against St Mirren
5 Dundee United v St Mirren stats: Who is the Buddies away day specialist…
Glenn Middleton has previously spoken of his contentment at Dundee United
Glenn Middleton set for Dundee United contract call as Tangerines want to deal in…
4
Declan Gallagher has enjoyed a largely outstanding campaign for Dundee United
Jim Goodwin on 'immense' Declan Gallagher contribution following criticism of Dundee United ace
Much to ponder: Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin.
Dundee United defender out for the season as Jim Goodwin reveals extent of Tannadice…
Craig Sibbald congratulates Kristijan Trapanovski after getting United back in the game.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United urged to show 'courage and quality' as chance to rubber-stamp Euro…
Hibenrian's Dwight Gayle wheels away after making it 3-1 against Dundee United
LEE WILKIE: Lack of strength in depth showing for Dundee United but key trait…
Dundee United's Kristijan Trapanovski after netting his sixth goal of the season
Jim Goodwin lays down Kristijan Trapanovski challenge as Dundee United boss concedes campaign is…
Dundee United's Will Ferry fumes as Hibs prevail.
Will Ferry: Dundee United display was ‘embarrassing’ and we’re ‘p***** off’
A visibly frustrated Goodwin
4 Dundee United talking points: Defensive disasters tee up Buddies blockbuster
2
The celebrations begin at Easter Road as forlorn United players are condemned to defeat
Jim Goodwin spotlights 3 key differences between Hibs and Dundee United as walking wounded…
4

Conversation