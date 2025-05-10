Emmanuel Adegboyega ready to play through pain as Dundee United defender reveals TWO-MONTH issue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Emmanuel Adegboyega ready to play through pain as Dundee United defender reveals TWO-MONTH issue

The 21-year-old has been a key man this season.

Fully focused: Emmanuel Adegboyega
Fully focused: Emmanuel Adegboyega. I(mage: SNS
By Alan Temple

Emmanuel Adebgoyega admits it is a challenge to ignore intrusive thoughts regarding his future as a promising career reaches a key crossroads.

However, the Dundee United defender is adamant his sole focus remains on guiding the Tangerines back to Europe, beaming: “That would mean everything to me.”

Adegboyega, 21, has enjoyed a largely excellent campaign on loan from Norwich City, notching three goals in 33 appearances and helping United to a tally of 12 clean sheets in the Premiership.

His contract with the Canaries expires this summer but the EFL Championship side – who are hunting a new manager – have the option to extend the Irishman’s deal by a year.

Meanwhile, United boss Jim Goodwin has made no secret of his desire to speak to Adegboyega about a permanent move north if circumstances allow, such has been his impact in Scotland.

All of which has created a sense of uncertainty about what comes next for Adegboyega; something he is attempting to navigate with a maturity beyond his years.

Emmanuel Adegboyega has found a home away from home at Tannadice.
Adegboyega has found a home away from home at Tannadice. Image: SNS

“I need to focus on the present,” he noted. “Is that easy to do? Definitely not. It’s very tough.

“But if you simplify it to just looking forward to the next day – relishing the next game – then there is some control in that.

“This season was mainly about putting myself in a good position. I didn’t want to be in a situation where I haven’t been playing well, or the loan hasn’t been considered successful.

“Norwich have been pleased. There have been some kind and good words from their side. As a young player, that’s what I like to hear.”

He added: “Jim Goodwin has been great with me all season, so I’m not going to hesitate to pick up the phone to him (about a permanent move). We’d have a discussion.”

Euro qualification memories

However, before discussions about his next destination, Adegboyega is determined to help the Terrors punch their ticket to Europe. A win over St Mirren – against whom the defender has scored two of his three goals – would achieve that feat.

Victory would also pile the pressure on Aberdeen in the race for fourth spot.

Dundee United loan star Emmanuel Adegboyega points at the camera
Emmanuel Adegboyega is a big character in the United dressing room. Image: SNS

“I’ve pretty much been here from the start of the season – and when I start something, I want to finish it,” he continued. “We are close to the line, and we want to achieve something special.

“We need to grab it with both hands and take it.”

While still a relative rookie, Adegboyega already boasts some experience as part of a squad that secured continental qualification – albeit as an unused teenager – when Dundalk qualified for the Europa Conference League in 2022.

The Ireland U/21 international didn’t stick around for the adventure, choosing instead to join Louth rivals Drogheda in search of regular action.

Aiming to help United to Europe: Adegboyega
Aiming to help United to Europe: Adegboyega. Image: SNS

“I was on the bench when Dundalk made Europe,” he recalled. “I remember all the emotion and the banners when they got European football. It gives you a sense of what it means to a fanbase.

“But I wasn’t a playing part of the squad, so I didn’t really feel it. Now I can really be part of a group that can possibly achieve the same thing. That’s what I want to feel.”

Playing through the pain

In speaking to Adegboyega, it is apparent that he is ready to play through the pain barrier for the cause.

He limped out of the Tangerines’ 3-1 defeat against Hibs last weekend and has been toiling with a groin issue for more than two months.

But with United down the bare bones, Adegboyega is desperate to be in contention.

“My groin is a bit touch and go,” he acknowledged. “I’ve had small issues since the Aberdeen away game. So, I have been trying to keep it going to the end of the season.

“Everyone is the same and most players at every club in every league is just getting through. I’ve just been trying to strengthen it so I can keep playing and really help the team.”

More from Dundee United

Jack Walton salutes the raucous United fans.
Jack Walton transfer latest as Dundee United loan star has Luton Town contract extended
Jim Goodwin is on the cusp of leading Dundee United into Europe.
Jim Goodwin shuns Dundee United ‘doom and gloom’ narrative as Tannadice boss delivers injury…
Dundee United have taken nine points from nine against St Mirren
5 Dundee United v St Mirren stats: Who is the Buddies away day specialist…
Glenn Middleton has previously spoken of his contentment at Dundee United
Glenn Middleton set for Dundee United contract call as Tangerines want to deal in…
4
Declan Gallagher has enjoyed a largely outstanding campaign for Dundee United
Jim Goodwin on 'immense' Declan Gallagher contribution following criticism of Dundee United ace
Much to ponder: Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin.
Dundee United defender out for the season as Jim Goodwin reveals extent of Tannadice…
Craig Sibbald congratulates Kristijan Trapanovski after getting United back in the game.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United urged to show 'courage and quality' as chance to rubber-stamp Euro…
Hibenrian's Dwight Gayle wheels away after making it 3-1 against Dundee United
LEE WILKIE: Lack of strength in depth showing for Dundee United but key trait…
Dundee United's Kristijan Trapanovski after netting his sixth goal of the season
Jim Goodwin lays down Kristijan Trapanovski challenge as Dundee United boss concedes campaign is…
Dundee United's Will Ferry fumes as Hibs prevail.
Will Ferry: Dundee United display was ‘embarrassing’ and we’re ‘p***** off’

Conversation