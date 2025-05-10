Emmanuel Adegboyega ready to play through pain as Dundee United defender reveals TWO-MONTH issue

Emmanuel Adebgoyega admits it is a challenge to ignore intrusive thoughts regarding his future as a promising career reaches a key crossroads.

However, the Dundee United defender is adamant his sole focus remains on guiding the Tangerines back to Europe, beaming: “That would mean everything to me.”

Adegboyega, 21, has enjoyed a largely excellent campaign on loan from Norwich City, notching three goals in 33 appearances and helping United to a tally of 12 clean sheets in the Premiership.

His contract with the Canaries expires this summer but the EFL Championship side – who are hunting a new manager – have the option to extend the Irishman’s deal by a year.

Meanwhile, United boss Jim Goodwin has made no secret of his desire to speak to Adegboyega about a permanent move north if circumstances allow, such has been his impact in Scotland.

All of which has created a sense of uncertainty about what comes next for Adegboyega; something he is attempting to navigate with a maturity beyond his years.

“I need to focus on the present,” he noted. “Is that easy to do? Definitely not. It’s very tough.

“But if you simplify it to just looking forward to the next day – relishing the next game – then there is some control in that.

“This season was mainly about putting myself in a good position. I didn’t want to be in a situation where I haven’t been playing well, or the loan hasn’t been considered successful.

“Norwich have been pleased. There have been some kind and good words from their side. As a young player, that’s what I like to hear.”

He added: “Jim Goodwin has been great with me all season, so I’m not going to hesitate to pick up the phone to him (about a permanent move). We’d have a discussion.”

Euro qualification memories

However, before discussions about his next destination, Adegboyega is determined to help the Terrors punch their ticket to Europe. A win over St Mirren – against whom the defender has scored two of his three goals – would achieve that feat.

Victory would also pile the pressure on Aberdeen in the race for fourth spot.

“I’ve pretty much been here from the start of the season – and when I start something, I want to finish it,” he continued. “We are close to the line, and we want to achieve something special.

“We need to grab it with both hands and take it.”

While still a relative rookie, Adegboyega already boasts some experience as part of a squad that secured continental qualification – albeit as an unused teenager – when Dundalk qualified for the Europa Conference League in 2022.

The Ireland U/21 international didn’t stick around for the adventure, choosing instead to join Louth rivals Drogheda in search of regular action.

“I was on the bench when Dundalk made Europe,” he recalled. “I remember all the emotion and the banners when they got European football. It gives you a sense of what it means to a fanbase.

“But I wasn’t a playing part of the squad, so I didn’t really feel it. Now I can really be part of a group that can possibly achieve the same thing. That’s what I want to feel.”

Playing through the pain

In speaking to Adegboyega, it is apparent that he is ready to play through the pain barrier for the cause.

He limped out of the Tangerines’ 3-1 defeat against Hibs last weekend and has been toiling with a groin issue for more than two months.

But with United down the bare bones, Adegboyega is desperate to be in contention.

“My groin is a bit touch and go,” he acknowledged. “I’ve had small issues since the Aberdeen away game. So, I have been trying to keep it going to the end of the season.

“Everyone is the same and most players at every club in every league is just getting through. I’ve just been trying to strengthen it so I can keep playing and really help the team.”