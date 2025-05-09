Jack Walton transfer latest as Dundee United loan star has Luton Town contract extended

Dundee United’s hopes of signing Jack Walton on a free transfer have been dashed after Luton Town triggered a one-year extension to his contract.

Walton, 27, has been outstanding over two separate loan spells at Tannadice, helping the Tangerines win promotion from the Championship before excelling in the Premiership this term.

The solid stopper boasts 12 top-flight clean sheets, a record only bettered by Celtic keeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Walton’s deal with the Hatters, who suffered a second successive relegation to EFL League One, had been due to expire this summer.

However, Luton confirmed on Friday that they have activated the option to renew Walton’s contract for a further year.

It remains to be seen whether they intend to cash in on the former Barnsley man or give him a crack between the sticks.

While United could pursue another loan move or seek a transfer swoop for Walton next term, the decision by the Kenilworth Road side ends the Terrors’ hopes of snapping up the player on a pre-contract.

Clarity now provided

Discussing Walton’s situation last month, Tannadice boss Jim Goodwin said: “The conversations are ongoing between ourselves and Luton. Jack loves it here, but Luton have got the option for a further year.

“We just need to get some clarity from a Luton perspective and then we can go from there.”