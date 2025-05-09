Jack Walton transfer latest as Dundee United loan star has Luton Town contract extended

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Jack Walton transfer latest as Dundee United loan star has Luton Town contract extended

Walton will not be available for free this summer.

By Alan Temple
Jack Walton salutes the raucous United fans.
Jack Walton salutes the United fans. Image: SNS

Dundee United’s hopes of signing Jack Walton on a free transfer have been dashed after Luton Town triggered a one-year extension to his contract.

Walton, 27, has been outstanding over two separate loan spells at Tannadice, helping the Tangerines win promotion from the Championship before excelling in the Premiership this term.

The solid stopper boasts 12 top-flight clean sheets, a record only bettered by Celtic keeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Walton’s deal with the Hatters, who suffered a second successive relegation to EFL League One, had been due to expire this summer.

Jack Walton in action for Dundee United
Jack Walton in action for United. Image: SNS

However, Luton confirmed on Friday that they have activated the option to renew Walton’s contract for a further year.

It remains to be seen whether they intend to cash in on the former Barnsley man or give him a crack between the sticks.

While United could pursue another loan move or seek a transfer swoop for Walton next term, the decision by the Kenilworth Road side ends the Terrors’ hopes of snapping up the player on a pre-contract.

Clarity now provided

Discussing Walton’s situation last month, Tannadice boss Jim Goodwin said: “The conversations are ongoing between ourselves and Luton. Jack loves it here, but Luton have got the option for a further year.

“We just need to get some clarity from a Luton perspective and then we can go from there.”

 

More from Dundee United

Jim Goodwin is on the cusp of leading Dundee United into Europe.
Jim Goodwin shuns Dundee United ‘doom and gloom’ narrative as Tannadice boss delivers injury…
Dundee United have taken nine points from nine against St Mirren
5 Dundee United v St Mirren stats: Who is the Buddies away day specialist…
Glenn Middleton has previously spoken of his contentment at Dundee United
Glenn Middleton set for Dundee United contract call as Tangerines want to deal in…
4
Declan Gallagher has enjoyed a largely outstanding campaign for Dundee United
Jim Goodwin on 'immense' Declan Gallagher contribution following criticism of Dundee United ace
Much to ponder: Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin.
Dundee United defender out for the season as Jim Goodwin reveals extent of Tannadice…
Craig Sibbald congratulates Kristijan Trapanovski after getting United back in the game.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United urged to show 'courage and quality' as chance to rubber-stamp Euro…
Hibenrian's Dwight Gayle wheels away after making it 3-1 against Dundee United
LEE WILKIE: Lack of strength in depth showing for Dundee United but key trait…
Dundee United's Kristijan Trapanovski after netting his sixth goal of the season
Jim Goodwin lays down Kristijan Trapanovski challenge as Dundee United boss concedes campaign is…
Dundee United's Will Ferry fumes as Hibs prevail.
Will Ferry: Dundee United display was ‘embarrassing’ and we’re ‘p***** off’
A visibly frustrated Goodwin
4 Dundee United talking points: Defensive disasters tee up Buddies blockbuster
2

Conversation