Jim Goodwin insists Dundee United are ready for Euro scrap despite stark post-St Mirren admission

Goodwin believes it has been 'glaringly obvious' that the Tangerines have several players well short of full fitness in the last two games.

By Alan Temple
The delirious Buddies celebrate as Sam Dalby cuts a dejected figure
The delirious Buddies celebrate as Sam Dalby cuts a dejected figure. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin is adamant Dundee United will fight tooth-and-nail to defend their European place despite lamenting: “We’ve got too many players not at 100% and playing through injuries”.

United succumbed to a 2-0 defeat against all-action St Mirren at Tannadice, with Mikael Mandron and Jonah Ayunga rippling the net either side of half-time.

Stephen Robinson’s men are just two points adrift of the Terrors in fifth spot, with United facing an onerous away day against Rangers on Wednesday night as they seek to avoid a fourth successive defeat.

While loathe to make excuses, Goodwin reckons there was an evident difference in fitness and energy between the two sides on Saturday – but won’t allow that to shake his squad’s belief.

Anguish is write large among the Dundee United players
Anguish is write large among the United players. Image: SNS

“We’re still up there,” said Goodwin. “We sense the frustration from the supporters. We’re as frustrated as they are. We’ve put ourselves in this position and fought hard to get top six all season.

“We’ve been sitting in fifth place now for a little while and we know what the implications of that means, in terms of European football.

“I never for one moment felt that St Mirren would go away. I never felt that they would stop fighting or stop believing. That’s not in the manager and it’s not in that group of players.

“But we don’t believe the fight is over either. As flat as we feel right now, we’re still two points clear of St Mirren. We’re the team sitting in fifth and we have to keep believing going into these last couple of games.”

Mandron: Man of the moment

United made two changes to the side beaten 3-1 by Hibs a week earlier, with Glenn Middleton and Kristijan Trapanovski replacing David Babunski and Jort van der Sande. The Tangerines reverted to a 3-4-3 system.

In-form St Mirren striker Mandron threatened in the opening knockings, whipping a speculative drive narrowly wide of Jack Walton’s right-hand post.

Jim Goodwin watches his team slip to a third successive defeat.
Goodwin watches his team slip to a third successive defeat. Image: SNS

However, United crafted the first clear opening of the contest when Will Ferry nodded a high ball across the face of goal, allowing Ross Docherty to unleash a volley from eight yards. But Zach Hemming made a superb stop with his legs.

An even better opportunity was to follow for Sam Dalby when Middleton produced a sumptuous delivery into the box, only for the on-loan Wrexham man to skew his header over the bar. Uncharacteristic.

Walton was called into action after 15 minutes when a slick passing move by the Buddies culminated in Ayunga getting a clear shot away – but the English stopper parried the effort clear before Vicko Sevelj blocked Ryan Alebiosu’s follow-up.

The deadlock was finally broken when the excellent Alebiosu found Mandron on the edge of the area, and the Frenchman’s curling left-footed drive perfectly found the corner; his seventh goal in 12 games.

Mikael Mandron takes the acclaim after his opener.
Mandron takes the acclaim after his opener. Image: SNS

While visibly struggling to cope with St Mirren’s power and physicality – the attacking duo of Ayunga and Mandron proving particularly effective – United were causing the Buddies problems at the other end, with Docherty again coming close.

Chances at both ends

Dalby fizzed a low drive wide of the post as the Terrors sought to grab the initiative at the start of the second period. United’s top-scorer was then a matter of inches away from connecting with a wayward Middleton drive as he sought to redirect it on target.

At the other end, Docherty – turning in an all-action display – was perfectly placed to clear a goal-bound Declan John shot.

Stephen Robinson, pictured, emerged victorious at Tannadice.
Stephen Robinson, pictured, emerged victorious at Tannadice. Image: Shutterstock.

Walton had to be at his best to produce a splendid fingertip save to thwart Alebiosu following a magnificent surge forward by the lightening wing-back.

With Goodwin moving Sevelj from the United defence into the heart of midfield – effectively leaving Declan Gallagher and Emmanuel Adegboyega man-for-man with Ayuga and Mandron – it was clear that the scoring was not over.

The contest was increasingly stretched and ragged.

The finale

And it was St Mirren who extended their lead on the break when Ayunga isolated Adegboyega and managed to unleashed a shot through the legs of the Irishman and beyond the despairing dive of Walton.

Jonah Ayunga wheels away in celebration
Ayunga wheels away in celebration. Image: SNS

Killian Phillips should have made the game safe when Walton palmed a dangerous cross into the midfielder’s path, but he lashed wildly over the bar. Mandron then saw a late goal ruled out for offside.

But even without that cushion, the Buddies cruised to the win.

“There wasn’t a lack of effort, commitment or fight,” said Goodwin.

“We had a couple of good opportunities in the first half. Sam Dalby is disappointed with a header. Ross Docherty is disappointed with a header. And goals change games.”

He added: “St Mirren had a bit more energy and freshness. I think this season has caught up with one or two of us. We’ve got too many players not at 100% and playing through injuries. I think that’s been glaringly obvious in the last couple of fixtures.”

