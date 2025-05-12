Ross Docherty in Dundee United rallying cry despite ‘anger and frustration’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross Docherty in Dundee United rallying cry despite ‘anger and frustration’

Docherty is determined to ensure continental qualification does not slip.

Ross Docherty during a losing effort against St Mirren.
Ross Docherty during a losing effort against St Mirren. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

The lure of European qualification should be enough to overcome any lingering knocks or aching muscles within a creaking Dundee United squad.

That is the view of club captain Ross Docherty, who has emphasised that the Tangerines remain just 180 minutes away from cementing a “special” season.

United succumbed to a damaging 2-0 defeat against St Mirren on Saturday, with goals from Mikael Mandron and Jonah Ayunga doing the damage for a physical, aggressive and creative Buddies side. Their triumph was richly deserved.

Boss Jim Goodwin was candid regarding the tiredness within his squad (a claim analysed by Courier Sport in this feature) following a testing campaign with a wafer-thin squad.

He noted: “I think this season has caught up with one or two of us. We’ve got too many players not at 100% and playing through injuries.”

Jonah Ayunga wheels away in celebration
St Mirren’s Ayunga wheels away in celebration. Image: SNS

However, Docherty, who missed a couple of gilt-edged chances against the Paisley men, has issued a rallying cry ahead of their trip to Ibrox on Wednesday night.

Asked how United pick themselves up, both physically and mentally, Docherty said: “Honestly, it should be easy.

“We’ve got two games to get the club into Europe, which would be a huge achievement. There’s no better motivation for us. We’ve got to use that drive and just get through this.

“It’s two games left then, in a few days, you can go and enjoy your summer after that.”

Docherty: We won’t fall out with each other

With St Mirren just two points behind United in the race for fifth, the pressure is mounting.

The Buddies host Hibs in midweek while United are at Ibrox, creating the real possibility that the Tangerines could slip out of the top five for the first time since August by 10pm on Wednesday night.

As skipper, and one of the most influential figures in the dressing room, Docherty has a big part to play.

Dundee United skipper Ross Docherty
Looking to respond: United skipper Ross Docherty. Image: SNS

“We had a few words in there (the dressing room) but we’re not going to fall out with each other,” continued Docherty.

“There’s always anger and frustration when you’ve been beaten. We’ll have disagreements about certain things but that happens in every dressing room after every defeat or disappointing result.

“It’s about sticking together and improving.

“We’ve got two massive games to achieve what would be a special thing for this club.”

Ibrox task

United can take positives from their 1-1 draw in Govan in November, while Rangers have won just one of their last eight home games – albeit that was against Aberdeen yesterday.

Sam Dalby wheels away after silencing the Rangers fans.
Dalby wheels away after silencing the Rangers fans on United’s last visit to Ibrox. Image: SNS

“There have been times where we’ve maybe had two or three bad results and we’ve then produced,” added Docherty. “That’s down to the character of the team. So, it’s about trying to use what’s gone before as motivation.

“We know it’s going to be tough on Wednesday going to Ibrox but we got a positive result last time, and hopefully we can do the same again.”

