Former Dundee United ace makes Serie A debut – and helps blow title race wide open

Benjamin Siegrist made his first Genoa appearance in a blockbuster showdown.

By Alan Temple
Siegrist in action for Genoa on Sunday evening
Siegrist in action for Genoa on Sunday evening. Image: Shutterstock.

Former Dundee United favourite Benjamin Siegrist made his long-awaited Serie A debut on Sunday evening – and helped to blow the title race wide open.

Siegrist, 33, joined Genoa from Rapid Bucharest in January but has served as understudy to Nicola Leali between the sticks.

However, boss Patrick Vieira gave Siegrist the nod against table-topping Napoli and he turned in a solid showing during a breathless 2-2 draw at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

Scotland international Scott McTominay teed up both of Napoli’s goals – scored by Romelu Lukaku and Giacomo Raspadori – but Genoa hit back twice through an Alex Meret own goal and Johan Vasquez.

The result means Champions League finalists Inter Milan are just ONE point behind the Neapolitans going into the last two games of the season.

Siegrist, left, and Romelu Lukaku of Napoli
Siegrist, left, and Romelu Lukaku of Napoli. Image: Shutterstock.

Siegrist made 145 appearances for the Tangerines following his arrival in the summer of 2018, playing in key part in the club returning to the Premiership and consolidating in the top-flight.

That earned him a switch to Celtic in 2022, but he never came close to cementing a starting berth and played just two games in two years – League Cup wins over Motherwell and Ross County.

The ex-Aston Villa kid joined Rapid Bucharest, managed at the time by current Dunfermline boss Neil Lennon, last summer but lasted just six months before making the switch to Italy. 

