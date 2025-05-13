How Wrexham pals got Sam Dalby involved in promotion party as loan star outlines Dundee United ‘disservice’ he will avoid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How Wrexham pals got Sam Dalby involved in promotion party as loan star outlines Dundee United ‘disservice’ he will avoid

Dalby will be aiming to ripple the net at Ibrox once again.

Sam Dalby is hunting goal No.15 this term
Sam Dalby is hunting goal No.15 this term. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas.

Unless you are a giddy Wrexham promotion hero sharing the Stateside celebrations with clubmate Sam Dalby, that is.

And the Dundee United loan star is determined to fire the Tangerines to European qualification…before returning the favour.

The Welsh outfit, lavishly funded by Hollywood superstars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McIlheny, will be playing Championship football next season after racking up a third successive promotion.

Dalby could yet be a part of that journey, given Wrexham confirmed in January that they have tabled a contract extension for Dalby to consider – albeit he would face an almighty battle to nail down a starting spot.

“A few of the boys were on Facetime to me in Vegas last Friday, so I know they’re having a good time,” Dalby smiled. “I’m happy for them. I’ll be doing the Facetiming if we get that European place, and I’m sure they’ll all be just as pleased for me.”

And he firmly believes that continental carrot is attainable despite a run of three defeats in a row – conceding 10 goals in the process – allowing St Mirren to cut the gap between the sides to two points.

Sam Dalby passes up a great opportunity to break the deadlock against St Mirren.
Sam Dalby passes up a great opportunity to break the deadlock against St Mirren. Image: SNS

“We’d rather be in our position than St Mirren’s,” he continued. “We’re still fifth and we’ll keep our heads. There are only two games left – two cup finals.

“Is there pressure? Maybe a little bit, but we’ve always been good at bouncing back when we’ve had some tough runs.

“When we’ve lost a couple of games in a row and, on the outside people think there’s a lot of pressure on us, we’ve tended to bounce back. We’ll look to do that on Wednesday against Rangers.”

Taking confidence

Dalby – who scored when the Terrors claimed a fine 1-1 draw at Ibrox in November – will also be seeking to hit the goal trail after missing a gilt-edged headed opportunity against St Mirren when the score was still balanced at 0-0.

United went on to lost 2-0.

“I’m not worried about missing chances,” he added. “I’d rather get on the end of five chances in a game and miss them all rather than not get any chances. If I’m putting myself in the right positions, eventually they’ll go in.”

Dundee United's Sam Dalby celebrates after finding the net against Rangers
Dalby has found the net against Rangers, home and away, this season. Image: SNS

Looking at the test posed by a Rangers side that claimed its first home win in eight attempts on Sunday – hammering Aberdeen 4-0 – Dalby added: “I feel like every time we’ve played Rangers we’ve given a good game, especially at Ibrox.

“I think we’ll draw from that and take confidence going into the game.

“Of course, they’ve got great players, but we got a good result there last time and we’ll go into it with confidence that we can do the same thing – and maybe even nick a win.”

Future on hold

Meanwhile, Dalby is adamant he would be doing United “a disservice” if he enters advanced discussions regarding his future before the campaign ends.

The big frontman has been crucial to the Terrors’ push for continental qualification, notching 14 goals and acting as an attacking focal point for Jim Goodwin’s charges.

Goodwin has made no secret of his desire to keep Dalby but, with several suitors circling, that will be a testing proposition.

Blackpool boss Steve Bruce, back row second from right, taking in Saturday's action at Tannadice
Blackpool boss Steve Bruce, back row second from right, taking in Saturday’s action at Tannadice. Image: SNS

Blackpool boss Steve Bruce was among those in attendance at Tannadice on Saturday and was believed to be be running the rule over Dalby.

“I’m just focused on the last two games,” he added. “I think it would be a disservice to the club if I started thinking about other things. There’s two big games and I’ll be looking forward to them.

“I’ve always been quite good at just being able to focus on game by game and staying in the moment. That’s what will give me the best opportunity to play well for Dundee United.”

