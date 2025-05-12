Jim Goodwin: What Jack Walton new contract means for Dundee United transfer hopes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin: What Jack Walton new contract means for Dundee United transfer hopes

Walton, 27, has enjoyed a superb two years at Tannadice but United may be forced to look at a replacement next season.

By Alan Temple
Jack Walton has enjoyed a fine two years at United
Walton has enjoyed a fine two years at United. Image: Shutterstock.

Jim Goodwin concedes that Luton Town’s decision to extend Jack Walton’s contract by a year has left Dundee United’s hopes of tempting the goalkeeper back to Tannadice “up in the air”.

However, the Tannadice gaffer is adamant the Tangerines have no shortage of contingencies as they plan for a hectic summer of recruitment.

Walton, 27, has been a pivotal part in the Terrors’ success over two loan spells, helping the club win the Championship title – and setting a new club record for league shutouts – before shining in the Premiership.

His deal with the Hatters, who have just been relegated to League One, had been due to expire this summer. However, they have opted to activate a one-year option.

Emmanuel Adegboyega could be in a similar position, with parent club Norwich City having the chance to extend his contract.

Walton, pictured has kept 12 clean sheets in 36 Premiership games
Walton, pictured has kept 12 clean sheets in 36 Premiership games. Image: SNS

And Goodwin said: “It (hope of keeping Walton) is up in the air.

“Luton Town have triggered the option, and with that, Jack will remain a Luton Town player for the next 12 months, unless something changes in the meantime.

“Jack’s been great for us and is another player that’s had niggles throughout the course of the campaign and played through the pain barrier.

“He’s disappointed to have conceded the number of goals that he has in the last three games, but he’s an important figure for us.

“He’s been one of the top goalkeepers in the league in terms of saves made and clean sheets. We’re very grateful to him for what he’s done for the club in the last couple of seasons.”

Searching for gems

He added: “We plan for every circumstance. We’ve got a list of players in each position that we’re targeting at the moment.

“The important thing for us, as a club, is to continue to try and move the club forward and improve the squad each window. We’ve got a big job on our hands in the summer, but I think it’s exciting. I look forward to it.

“I enjoy that part of the game and we’ll hopefully unearth some gems in the summer.”

Conversation