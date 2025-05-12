Jim Goodwin: What Jack Walton new contract means for Dundee United transfer hopes

Jim Goodwin concedes that Luton Town’s decision to extend Jack Walton’s contract by a year has left Dundee United’s hopes of tempting the goalkeeper back to Tannadice “up in the air”.

However, the Tannadice gaffer is adamant the Tangerines have no shortage of contingencies as they plan for a hectic summer of recruitment.

Walton, 27, has been a pivotal part in the Terrors’ success over two loan spells, helping the club win the Championship title – and setting a new club record for league shutouts – before shining in the Premiership.

His deal with the Hatters, who have just been relegated to League One, had been due to expire this summer. However, they have opted to activate a one-year option.

Emmanuel Adegboyega could be in a similar position, with parent club Norwich City having the chance to extend his contract.

And Goodwin said: “It (hope of keeping Walton) is up in the air.

“Luton Town have triggered the option, and with that, Jack will remain a Luton Town player for the next 12 months, unless something changes in the meantime.

“Jack’s been great for us and is another player that’s had niggles throughout the course of the campaign and played through the pain barrier.

“He’s disappointed to have conceded the number of goals that he has in the last three games, but he’s an important figure for us.

“He’s been one of the top goalkeepers in the league in terms of saves made and clean sheets. We’re very grateful to him for what he’s done for the club in the last couple of seasons.”

Searching for gems

He added: “We plan for every circumstance. We’ve got a list of players in each position that we’re targeting at the moment.

“The important thing for us, as a club, is to continue to try and move the club forward and improve the squad each window. We’ve got a big job on our hands in the summer, but I think it’s exciting. I look forward to it.

“I enjoy that part of the game and we’ll hopefully unearth some gems in the summer.”