Jim Goodwin calls for grandstand Dundee United finale as all-or-nothing Aberdeen Euro blockbuster looms

The Tangerines slipped to defeat at against Rangers.

Raskin makes it 3-1 for Rangers
Raskin makes it 3-1 for Rangers. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin still has his sights set on fourth after a 3-1 defeat against Rangers confirmed that Dundee United’s European fate will come down to a nerve-shredding final day decider at Tannadice.

The depleted Tangerines turned in a gutsy showing at Ibrox, claiming the lead through Sam Cleall-Harding’s maiden goal for his boyhood heroes.

However, Cyriel Dessers swiftly leveller and, just as the hosts appeared to be running out of ideas deep into the second half, Rangers were awarded a penalty kick.

Dessers did the damage from 12 yards, before Raskin added gloss to the scoreline.

Allied with St Mirren’s 2-2 draw with Hibs and Aberdeen’s 5-1 hammering at the hands of Celtic, the Terrors could still finish fourth, fifth or sixth.

They are three points behind the Dons, with a superior goal difference, and one point ahead of the Buddies.

United host Aberdeen on Saturday in what promises to be an electric showdown, while St Mirren travel to champions Celtic on trophy day.

Goodwin asks for more from his players
Goodwin asks for more from his players. Image: SNS

Goodwin said: “If you offered this position to anyone with a Dundee United connection back at the start of the season – a one-off game to finish fourth in the table – I don’t think many would have believed you.

“There’s no getting away from the fact the last four results have been a major disappointment for this group, given what we’ve put into the season.

“But we’ve got an opportunity to finish it on a really positive note and there’s no
reason why we can’t. It’s in our hands.”

An unforgettable moment

Jim Goodwin rung the changes at Ibrox – partly enforced; partly to freshen things up – with Kai Fotheringham, Cleall-Harding, Allan Campbell getting the nod and goalkeeper Dave Richards making his Premiership debut in place of Jack Walton.

Dundee United were superbly backed in Govan
United were superbly backed in Govan. Image: SNS

Craig Sibbald and Emmanuel Adegboyega missed out altogether from the side that lost 2-0 against St Mirren, while Kristijan Trapanovski was on a sparse, six-person bench.

It was the visitors who crafted the best chance of the early knockings, with Middleton stinging the palms of Butland after meeting a low cross from Campbell.

An even better opportunity followed when a lightning counterattack involving Middleton, Fotheringham and Dalby culminated in the on-loan Wrexham ace being sent clear on goal. However, Butland made a fine low stop.

Sam Cleall-Harding is mobbed after opening his Dundee United account
Sam Cleall-Harding is mobbed after opening his Dundee United account. Image: SNS

But from the resulting Ryan Strain corner kick, Cleall-Harding rose highest to power home his first United goal – an unforgettable moment for the boyhood Arab.

A fleeting advantage

However, United’s lead lasted just six minutes, and it was surrendered in maddingly simple fashion.

A deep cross by Jefte found Dessers in far too much space between Declan Gallagher and Will Ferry, and he sent a clinical header beyond Richards into the top-corner.

Cyriel Dessers is gleefully unmarked to restore parity.
Dessers is gleefully unmarked to restore parity. Image: SNS

Mohamed Diomande flashed a ferocious effort narrowly wide as Rangers sought to complete their turnaround.

United succeeded in drawing the Gers’ sting in the opening exchanges of the second period, with another off-target Diomande effort as close as Barry Ferguson’s charges would come prior to the hour-mark.

Rangers break the resistance

Rangers fans howled for a penalty kick when Diomande hit the deck under a challenge from Vicko Sevelj with 18 minutes to play and, while referee Calum Scott was unmoved, he was then advised to attend the monitor by VAR Grant Irvine.

And following a brief viewing of the incident, Scott pointed to the spot and Dessers made no mistake.

Goodwin rued: “Tiredness crept in and I think that’s probably what led to the penalty. We get caught the wrong side of Diomande.

“But I don’t think there’s a great deal in it, I have to say. Our defender (Sevelj) does stick a leg out, but I’m not convinced there’s enough for the reaction when he goes over.

“That’s what happens when you come to big stadiums like this and the home fans put up the roar. More often than not, those ones tend to go against you.”

Nico Raskin fires home an unforgettable drive.
Raskin fires home an unforgettable drive. Image: SNS

Rangers then made the game safe with a quickfire second. A slick break saw Vaclav Cerny pour forward at pace before slipping a perfectly weighted pass for Raskin, who slammed into the roof of the net.

Game over.

Yet, with results elsewhere, a fourth place finish in the Premiership still a possibility. As is failing to qualify for Europe altogether. A fraught Saturday afternoon at Tannadice awaits.

Rallying cry

Goodwin added: “I’m led to believe that it’s the most Dundee United supporters that we’ve had through the gates for a number of years, averaging in excess of 11,000 fans on a weekly basis.

“That is incredible. So, I really hope that they all turn out in great numbers like they have done all season, because we’re going to need every last one of them on Saturday.

“The players are desperate to end the season on a positive note.”

Conversation