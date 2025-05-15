Every permutation ahead of Dundee United’s thrilling Euro shootout with Aberdeen and St Mirren

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Every permutation ahead of Dundee United’s thrilling Euro shootout with Aberdeen and St Mirren

The Tangerines' campaign will be decided on Saturday.

Dundee United saw off Aberdeen 1-0 prior to defeating the Dee
United saw off Aberdeen 1-0 at Tannadice earlier this season. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

When Jim Goodwin took the reins at relegation-haunted Dundee United mere weeks after being sacked by Aberdeen in March 2023, few would have predicted that – just 26 months later – he would be within 90 minutes of beating the Dons to fourth place in the Premiership.

However, that is the situation going into a blockbuster final day at Tannadice; one of the most dramatic games this stadium has hosted in recent times.

And it would be foolhardy to count out St Mirren, who have been outstanding since the split and won’t let their continental campaign fizzle away without a fight on Saturday.

Fourth, fifth AND sixth place are up in the air on the last Premiership matchday of the season – and Courier Sport is here to outline EVERY permutation.

The key fixtures (all 12.30pm KO)

Dundee United vs Aberdeen

Celtic vs St Mirren

If Dundee United win

The outcome the majority of supporters at a packed Tannadice will be praying for.

And it would keep things nice and simple.

Due to Aberdeen’s two recent collapses against the Old Firm – losing by an aggregate score of 9-1 – United now have a superior goal difference to the Dons.

That means a victory of any margin would see Goodwin’s side bridge the three-point deficit and usurp their rivals.

Kevin Holt roars with delight as Dundee United claim victory over Aberdeen.
Kevin Holt roars with delight in Dundee United’s 1-0 win over Aberdeen at Tannadice in December. Image: Shutterstock.

With Aberdeen boasting a four-point lead over St Mirren, Jimmy Thelin’s side would finish fifth and the Buddies would miss out on European football, regardless of their efforts on trophy day at Celtic Park.

If Dundee United and Aberdeen draw

Aberdeen will secure fourth place with a draw at Tannadice.

Jim Goodwin's men could yet finish fourth, fifth OR sixth
Jim Goodwin’s men could yet finish fourth, fifth OR sixth. Image: SNS

However, it would blow the race for fifth spot – the final continental qualification berth; a Europa Conference League second qualifying round place – wide open.

United would move onto 51 points and, with St Mirren currently on 49 points, the Buddies would overtake the Tangerines with a win and secure a second straight season in Europe – having previously gone 37 years without.

Going into the split, the Terrors boasted a nine-point lead over St Mirren.

If Dundee United lose

Aberdeen will secure fourth place by a handsome six-point margin with a win at Tannadice; one that would be satisfying for the travelling fans given their ongoing antipathy towards Goodwin.

And it would open the door to St Mirren.

Jonah Ayunga wheels away in celebration
Could St Mirren pinch fifth spot? Image: SNS

Because the Buddies have a superior goal difference to United, a DRAW against Celtic on Trophy Day would see Stephen Robinson’s in-form outfit pull level on 50 points with United and usurp them.

A shock victory for St Mirren would take them two points clear of the Terrors.

What is on the line?

Fourth place: Europa League second qualifying round.

Fifth place: Europa Conference League second qualifying round.

Sixth place: No European qualification

Should Aberdeen win the Scottish Cup, the Dons would take the Europa League playoff place (currently going to Hibs for third spot) and the other places would be gained sequentially based on league placings.

More from Dundee United

Raskin makes it 3-1 for Rangers
Jim Goodwin calls for grandstand Dundee United finale as all-or-nothing Aberdeen Euro blockbuster looms
11
Eyes on the prize: Dundee United winger Glenn Middleton.
Glenn Middleton outlines 'horrible' Rangers blueprint as Dundee United 'checkpoints' key
Sam Dalby is hunting goal No.15 this term
How Wrexham pals got Sam Dalby involved in promotion party as loan star outlines…
Dundee United's Sam Dalby is congratulated following his superbly take opener.
Debate: Who is your Dundee United Player of the Year?
13
Jack Walton has enjoyed a fine two years at United
Jim Goodwin: What Jack Walton new contract means for Dundee United transfer hopes
Siegrist in action for Genoa on Sunday evening
Former Dundee United ace makes Serie A debut – and helps blow title race…
Ross Docherty during a losing effort against St Mirren.
Ross Docherty in Dundee United rallying cry despite 'anger and frustration'
An anguished Jim Goodwin
4 Dundee United talking points: The reality of Jim Goodwin's energy complaints
4
The delirious Buddies celebrate as Sam Dalby cuts a dejected figure
Jim Goodwin insists Dundee United are ready for Euro scrap despite stark post-St Mirren…
13
Fully focused: Emmanuel Adegboyega
Emmanuel Adegboyega ready to play through pain as Dundee United defender reveals TWO-MONTH issue

Conversation