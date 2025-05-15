Every permutation ahead of Dundee United’s thrilling Euro shootout with Aberdeen and St Mirren

When Jim Goodwin took the reins at relegation-haunted Dundee United mere weeks after being sacked by Aberdeen in March 2023, few would have predicted that – just 26 months later – he would be within 90 minutes of beating the Dons to fourth place in the Premiership.

However, that is the situation going into a blockbuster final day at Tannadice; one of the most dramatic games this stadium has hosted in recent times.

And it would be foolhardy to count out St Mirren, who have been outstanding since the split and won’t let their continental campaign fizzle away without a fight on Saturday.

Fourth, fifth AND sixth place are up in the air on the last Premiership matchday of the season – and Courier Sport is here to outline EVERY permutation.

The key fixtures (all 12.30pm KO)

Dundee United vs Aberdeen

Celtic vs St Mirren

If Dundee United win

The outcome the majority of supporters at a packed Tannadice will be praying for.

And it would keep things nice and simple.

Due to Aberdeen’s two recent collapses against the Old Firm – losing by an aggregate score of 9-1 – United now have a superior goal difference to the Dons.

That means a victory of any margin would see Goodwin’s side bridge the three-point deficit and usurp their rivals.

With Aberdeen boasting a four-point lead over St Mirren, Jimmy Thelin’s side would finish fifth and the Buddies would miss out on European football, regardless of their efforts on trophy day at Celtic Park.

If Dundee United and Aberdeen draw

Aberdeen will secure fourth place with a draw at Tannadice.

However, it would blow the race for fifth spot – the final continental qualification berth; a Europa Conference League second qualifying round place – wide open.

United would move onto 51 points and, with St Mirren currently on 49 points, the Buddies would overtake the Tangerines with a win and secure a second straight season in Europe – having previously gone 37 years without.

Going into the split, the Terrors boasted a nine-point lead over St Mirren.

If Dundee United lose

Aberdeen will secure fourth place by a handsome six-point margin with a win at Tannadice; one that would be satisfying for the travelling fans given their ongoing antipathy towards Goodwin.

And it would open the door to St Mirren.

Because the Buddies have a superior goal difference to United, a DRAW against Celtic on Trophy Day would see Stephen Robinson’s in-form outfit pull level on 50 points with United and usurp them.

A shock victory for St Mirren would take them two points clear of the Terrors.

What is on the line?

Fourth place: Europa League second qualifying round.

Fifth place: Europa Conference League second qualifying round.

Sixth place: No European qualification

Should Aberdeen win the Scottish Cup, the Dons would take the Europa League playoff place (currently going to Hibs for third spot) and the other places would be gained sequentially based on league placings.