Sam Cleall-Harding in one word Rangers ‘nerves’ response as Dundee United kid eyes ‘incredible’ prize

Sam Cleall-Harding is clearly not predisposed to nervousness.

A clean sheet on his debut at Hearts, another shutout on his Tannadice bow against St Johnstone and a maiden Dundee United goal on his third senior appearance – at Ibrox Stadium.

In the space of a few months, the Terrors teen has gone from lining up against the likes of Dumbarton, Annan Athletic and Alloa while on loan at Kelty Hearts, to crossing swords with Rangers on their own patch.

Yet, there is little alteration to his mentality. He wants to play; he wants to impress. Football is football.

He said: “Was I nervous? No. This is what you want to do. You want to play football every day and perform at these big stadiums.

“When I got told I was starting, I was happy. It was a good experience and I’m proud to get on the scoresheet. But we’re obviously disappointed not to get the three points that we set out for.

“We had a plan, and I thought it was working when we went 1-0 up. But Rangers are a good team and they’re going to have chances.”

Living the dream

Indeed, Rangers bounced back from Cleall-Harding’s towering opener with a Cyriel Dessers brace – one from the penalty spot – before Nicolas Raskin made the game safe with 15 minutes to play.

Nevertheless, Aberdeen’s 5-1 hammering at the hands of Celtic means that a win over the Dons on Saturday will seal fourth spot for the Tangerines.

Cleall-Harding has experienced plenty of memorable Tannadice afternoons as a punter in the stands – now the boyhood Arab could take a starring role in one.

“It’s going to be massive, and I hope I can play my part,” he smiled.

“We know what’s at stake; a place in Europe and potentially even getting fourth. It would be an incredible season if we managed to do that. We’re all determined to get those points and give something back to the fans, too.”

United’s ‘top professional’

Meanwhile, Cleall-Harding has praised the continued influence of Declan Gallagher, who is playing through the pain for the United cause despite knowing his future lies elsewhere.

“He’s a top professional and wants to play these games because he’s played such a big part throughout the whole season,” continued the 19-year-old. “He wants to finish on a high and get the group to Europe – so credit to him.

“Gall has been brilliant for me. To learn from someone with the career he’s had; you need to take tips off him every day. He really wants to help you and that’s all you can ask for as a young boy.

“I’m really happy to have the chance to play alongside him.”