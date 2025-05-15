Sam Cleall-Harding in one word Rangers ‘nerves’ response as Dundee United kid eyes ‘incredible’ prize

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sam Cleall-Harding in one word Rangers ‘nerves’ response as Dundee United kid eyes ‘incredible’ prize

The 19-year-old now boasts two clean sheets and one goal in three appearances.

Cleall-Harding is saluted by teammate Glenn Middleton
Cleall-Harding is saluted by teammate Glenn Middleton. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Sam Cleall-Harding is clearly not predisposed to nervousness.

A clean sheet on his debut at Hearts, another shutout on his Tannadice bow against St Johnstone and a maiden Dundee United goal on his third senior appearance – at Ibrox Stadium.

In the space of a few months, the Terrors teen has gone from lining up against the likes of Dumbarton, Annan Athletic and Alloa while on loan at Kelty Hearts, to crossing swords with Rangers on their own patch.

Yet, there is little alteration to his mentality. He wants to play; he wants to impress. Football is football.

Sam Cleall-Harding is mobbed after opening his Dundee United account
Sam Cleall-Harding is mobbed after opening his Dundee United account. Image: SNS

He said: “Was I nervous? No. This is what you want to do. You want to play football every day and perform at these big stadiums.

“When I got told I was starting, I was happy. It was a good experience and I’m proud to get on the scoresheet. But we’re obviously disappointed not to get the three points that we set out for.

“We had a plan, and I thought it was working when we went 1-0 up. But Rangers are a good team and they’re going to have chances.”

Living the dream

Indeed, Rangers bounced back from Cleall-Harding’s towering opener with a Cyriel Dessers brace – one from the penalty spot – before Nicolas Raskin made the game safe with 15 minutes to play.

Sam Cleall-Harding glances home his first United goal
Cleall-Harding glances home his first United goal. Image: Shutterstock.

Nevertheless, Aberdeen’s 5-1 hammering at the hands of Celtic means that a win over the Dons on Saturday will seal fourth spot for the Tangerines.

Cleall-Harding has experienced plenty of memorable Tannadice afternoons as a punter in the stands – now the boyhood Arab could take a starring role in one.

“It’s going to be massive, and I hope I can play my part,” he smiled.

“We know what’s at stake; a place in Europe and potentially even getting fourth. It would be an incredible season if we managed to do that. We’re all determined to get those points and give something back to the fans, too.”

United’s ‘top professional’

Meanwhile, Cleall-Harding has praised the continued influence of Declan Gallagher, who is playing through the pain for the United cause despite knowing his future lies elsewhere.

Raskin makes it 3-1 for Rangers
Raskin makes it 3-1 for Rangers. Image: SNS

“He’s a top professional and wants to play these games because he’s played such a big part throughout the whole season,” continued the 19-year-old. “He wants to finish on a high and get the group to Europe – so credit to him.

“Gall has been brilliant for me. To learn from someone with the career he’s had; you need to take tips off him every day. He really wants to help you and that’s all you can ask for as a young boy.

“I’m really happy to have the chance to play alongside him.”

