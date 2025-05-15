Dundee United’s huge Dave Richards call explained amid issue ‘impacting’ Jack Walton displays

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United’s huge Dave Richards call explained amid issue ‘impacting’ Jack Walton displays

Who will wear the gloves at Tannadice this weekend?

By Alan Temple
Dave Richards looked solid and calm against Rangers
Dave Richards looked solid and calm against Rangers. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin admits Jack Walton’s gutsy willingness to play through a groin injury may have affected his performances after handing the gloves to Dave Richards for Dundee United’s defeat at Rangers.

Walton, 27, has enjoyed a superb season in the Premiership, keeping 12 clean sheets and proving crucial to the Tangerines’ push for European qualification.

However, the on-loan Luton Town man shipped 10 goals in the three fixtures prior to United’s trip to Ibrox, prompting Goodwin to make an alteration between the sticks.

Richards, making his first top-flight appearances after joining the club from St Johnstone last summer, made four saves during a solid showing and was left with no chance for all three of the Gers’ goals.

And, while not committing to who will start against Aberdeen this weekend, Goodwin is adamant he always knew the Welshman was a safe pair of hands.

Dave Richards prior start for United was against Buckie Thistle in the Premier Sports Cup group phase last July, pictured
Richards prior start for United was against Buckie Thistle in the Premier Sports Cup group phase last July, pictured. Image: SNS

“I’ve got every confidence in Dave,” lauded Goodwin. “That’s why I brought him to the club last summer. I never sold it to him as coming to Dundee United as a number two. I really wanted him to put pressure on Jack Walton.

“Jack got the nod at the beginning of the season and has had an excellent campaign, but he’s been playing with a groin issue for several weeks. I think it has been impacting on his performances, recently.

“So, we made the decision to give Dave the nod against Rangers. He’s desperate to play, has a clean bill of health and I thought he was excellent. His distribution was brilliant and made a couple of decent saves. I know he will have enjoyed that.”

12 fit players?

Walton is FAR from alone in struggling for fitness.

Emmanuel Adegboyega and Craig Sibbald missed out altogether at Ibrox, with United only able to name six substitutes – none of whom were defenders – at the home of the Gers.

Declan Gallagher, Sam Dalby and Vicko Sevelj then all required medical treatment after slumping to the turf at Ibrox.

As such, Goodwin’s selection for the weekend remains up in the air.

Vicko Sevelj, pictured, was one of three different Dundee United players to require treatment.
Vicko Sevelj, pictured, was one of three different Dundee United players to require treatment. .Image: SNS

“We had another three players limp off with cramp and fatigue, so we might only have 12 players available on Saturday,” joked Goodwin ruefully.

“But whatever the squad is – however many players we have available – we believe we’ll have enough to win the game. That’s what we are going to try and do.

“We’ve got several guys being assessed with a view to joining in with the group on Friday. They’re all desperate to play. Everybody wants to be involved in a game of such importance, and we’ll pick a team that’s as fresh as possible to give it our best shot.”

