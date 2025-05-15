Dundee United’s huge Dave Richards call explained amid issue ‘impacting’ Jack Walton displays

Jim Goodwin admits Jack Walton’s gutsy willingness to play through a groin injury may have affected his performances after handing the gloves to Dave Richards for Dundee United’s defeat at Rangers.

Walton, 27, has enjoyed a superb season in the Premiership, keeping 12 clean sheets and proving crucial to the Tangerines’ push for European qualification.

However, the on-loan Luton Town man shipped 10 goals in the three fixtures prior to United’s trip to Ibrox, prompting Goodwin to make an alteration between the sticks.

Richards, making his first top-flight appearances after joining the club from St Johnstone last summer, made four saves during a solid showing and was left with no chance for all three of the Gers’ goals.

And, while not committing to who will start against Aberdeen this weekend, Goodwin is adamant he always knew the Welshman was a safe pair of hands.

“I’ve got every confidence in Dave,” lauded Goodwin. “That’s why I brought him to the club last summer. I never sold it to him as coming to Dundee United as a number two. I really wanted him to put pressure on Jack Walton.

“Jack got the nod at the beginning of the season and has had an excellent campaign, but he’s been playing with a groin issue for several weeks. I think it has been impacting on his performances, recently.

“So, we made the decision to give Dave the nod against Rangers. He’s desperate to play, has a clean bill of health and I thought he was excellent. His distribution was brilliant and made a couple of decent saves. I know he will have enjoyed that.”

12 fit players?

Walton is FAR from alone in struggling for fitness.

Emmanuel Adegboyega and Craig Sibbald missed out altogether at Ibrox, with United only able to name six substitutes – none of whom were defenders – at the home of the Gers.

Declan Gallagher, Sam Dalby and Vicko Sevelj then all required medical treatment after slumping to the turf at Ibrox.

As such, Goodwin’s selection for the weekend remains up in the air.

“We had another three players limp off with cramp and fatigue, so we might only have 12 players available on Saturday,” joked Goodwin ruefully.

“But whatever the squad is – however many players we have available – we believe we’ll have enough to win the game. That’s what we are going to try and do.

“We’ve got several guys being assessed with a view to joining in with the group on Friday. They’re all desperate to play. Everybody wants to be involved in a game of such importance, and we’ll pick a team that’s as fresh as possible to give it our best shot.”