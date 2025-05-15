Steven Fletcher pens emotional Wrexham farewell as ex-Dundee United striker departs ‘not by choice’

Steven Fletcher has penned an emotional farewell to Wrexham after being released by the newly promoted Championship outfit.

The former Scotland and Dundee United striker joined the big-spending Welsh side in 2023, fresh from a galling relegation with the Tangerines.

And the 38-year-old has credited the Dragons – bankrolled by Hollywood superstars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McIlhenny – with making him “fall back in love with the game”.

Fletcher scored 16 goals in 77 appearances, helping them to successive promotions and also playing a prominent part in the hit documentary about the club, Welcome to Wrexham.

However, he will not be part of the squad that makes the step up to the second tier – as he confirmed on Instagram.

“It’s with a heavy heart, and not by choice, that I unfortunately have to announce my departure from what I can only describe as the most magical club I have ever played at,” he wrote.

“In my 22 years of stepping onto a pitch, I have never experienced anything like this club.

“I will be forever grateful for the opportunity to come here and fall back in love with the game! To have had the experiences and the opportunities that this club has given me has been just incredible.

“And this group of lads are the best that I have ever shared a changing room with. It’s not just a team or a changing room. This group of boys, fans and staff have been my family for the past two years.

“You welcomed me with open arms and open hearts and made me feel like I had a purpose again.”