EXCLUSIVE: ‘I’ve worked my nuts off!’ – Dave Richards on quest for Dundee United No.1 berth

Richards is adamant that he is not content to be seen as a perennial understudy.

Dave Richards arrived from St Johnstone last summer.
Dave Richards arrived from St Johnstone last summer. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Dave Richards served as able deputy to Dimitar Mitov at St Johnstone.

He has struggled to dislodge Dundee United stopper Jack Walton.

But don’t dare suggest the big Welshman is content with life as a No.2. Merely happy to be the perennial understudy.

After spending the last two campaigns driving standards and fighting for the gloves at the Perth Saints and United, Richards made his long-awaited Premiership debut against Rangers on Wednesday evening.

The 31-year-old’s handling was good and his distribution was impressive. He was vocal and composed. Richards didn’t have a prayer of saving any of the Gers’ three goals on the night and can be satisfied with a solid showing.

Whether he retains his place ahead of the excellent Walton – currently nursing a groin complaint – for the all-or-nothing European showdown with Aberdeen on Saturday remains to be seen.

However, now that Richards has been given an opportunity, he is desperate to build on that momentum.

Richards fails to stop a bouncing ball going out for a corner at Ibrox
Richards fails to stop a bouncing ball going out for a corner at Ibrox. Image: SNS

“I’ve been working my nuts off behind the scenes; training hard, doing extra work and just waiting for my opportunity,” the former Crewe Alexandra man told Courier Sport.

“I’ve always got it in my head that I want to be a number one at every football club that I go to. I’m chomping at the bit every day to impress.

“Jack Walton has been brilliant this year, so trying to remove him from that number one spot has been difficult. Just like it was with Dimi (Mitov) at St Johnstone.

“But when the gaffer (Jim Goodwin) told me the other day that I was playing against Rangers, I was over the moon and I prepared well for it. Fingers crossed that, with that opportunity coming, I’ve taken it and can carry it on.”

Driving standards

However, one suspects there will be no sign of a petted lip if Goodwin does opt to restore Walton.

While his outing at Ibrox may have been his first appearance since facing Buckie Thistle last July, sources at Tannadice cite Richards as one of the club’s unsung heroes this season – bringing energy, positivity and setting standards.

Richards (in red, right) was also a valuable understudy to the outstanding Dimitar Mitov (in red, left) at St Johnstone.
Richards (in red, right) was also a valuable understudy to the outstanding Dimitar Mitov (in red, left) at St Johnstone. Image: SNS

“Having to be patient when you aren’t first choice is just the nature of being a goalkeeper,” said Richards.

“Jack has been brilliant and is a great lad. I love working day in, day out with him.

“I want to push Jack every day – and I’ll always push myself to be better than him. We drive our standards, and our goalie group has been brilliant this year. That competitive aspect of the “goalie union” has been really good all season.”

Golden opportunity

Regardless of who lines up between the sticks, a mouth-watering opportunity awaits. Should United beat Aberdeen, they would usurp the Dons into fourth place and claim a Europa League second qualifying round place.

Dav Richards, right, and Rangers' England international goalkeeper Jack Butland
Richards, right, and Rangers’ England international goalkeeper Jack Butland. Image: SNS

Indeed, the Tangerines could yet finish fourth, fifth OR sixth in a nerve-shredding finale.

“If you told anyone at the start of the season – with us having just been promoted – that we’d be in this position, they would have bitten your hand off,” Richards added. The boys have put us in a great position.

“So, hopefully we can finish it off at the weekend and get that fourth spot.”

