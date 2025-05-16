Sam Dalby to Dundee United transfer twist as Tannadice loan star turns down Wrexham contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sam Dalby to Dundee United transfer twist as Tannadice loan star turns down Wrexham contract

Dalby has notched 14 goals this term and is expected to be a man in demand.

By Alan Temple
Sam Dalby's future remains up in the air.
Sam Dalby's future remains up in the air. Image: SNS

Sam Dalby has turned down Wrexham’s offer of a contract extension.

The Dundee United loan star has enjoyed a spectacular season in the Premiership, notching 14 goals to fuel the Tangerines’ European charge.

That prompted the Welsh outfit, who are bankrolled by Hollywood superstars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McIlhenny, to table a new deal at the Racecourse Ground.

However, Dalby has opted to look elsewhere, as confirmed by the Dragons on Friday afternoon.

A club statement read: “Sam Dalby was offered a new contract in January but turned this down, and so will also be leaving the football club with our thanks for his efforts during his time here.”

Dalby, who was named in PFA Scotland’s team of the year, is likely to have no shortage of suitors. United boss Jim Goodwin has already made his admiration clear, while Blackpool boss Steve Bruce ran the rule over the big striker last weekend.

Conversation