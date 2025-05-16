Sam Dalby to Dundee United transfer twist as Tannadice loan star turns down Wrexham contract

Sam Dalby has turned down Wrexham’s offer of a contract extension.

The Dundee United loan star has enjoyed a spectacular season in the Premiership, notching 14 goals to fuel the Tangerines’ European charge.

That prompted the Welsh outfit, who are bankrolled by Hollywood superstars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McIlhenny, to table a new deal at the Racecourse Ground.

However, Dalby has opted to look elsewhere, as confirmed by the Dragons on Friday afternoon.

A club statement read: “Sam Dalby was offered a new contract in January but turned this down, and so will also be leaving the football club with our thanks for his efforts during his time here.”

Dalby, who was named in PFA Scotland’s team of the year, is likely to have no shortage of suitors. United boss Jim Goodwin has already made his admiration clear, while Blackpool boss Steve Bruce ran the rule over the big striker last weekend.