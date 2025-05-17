Jim Goodwin in final message to Dundee United stars as Europa League carrot underlines remarkable journey

“Aberdeen have got their cup final next week.

“Today is ours.”

That is the rallying cry from Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin as the Terrors stand on the precipice of European football.

United will usurp the Dons and secure a “miraculous” fourth-placed Premiership finish if they claim an unforgettable victory at Tannadice this afternoon.

That would require an upturn in the Tangerines’ fortunes following four successive defeats – shipping 13 goals in the process – since the league split.

However, the Reds, with one eye on the following week’s Scottish Cup final against Celtic, are scarcely faring better with one defeat in their last five Premiership fixtures.

And with St Mirren just one point behind United ahead of their own trip to Parkhead, the stage is set for a fantastic finale.

“It’s a great position to be in and we’re fully focused on the job in hand,” said Goodwin.

“What happened in the last four games is obviously not ideal. We’ve not brushed it under the carpet. We’ve tried to analyse it and look at things we can do better, as you always do. But that all goes out the window on Saturday.

“The players have got the opportunity to go and do something quite miraculous, really, if you consider the journey that we’ve all been on during the last couple of years.

“To have 90 minutes of football to determine whether we finish fourth in the Premiership is very exciting.”

Goodwin: I know we’re not the finished article

Indeed, Goodwin is determined to emphasise the scale of that journey.

Two years ago, United were in the process of crashing into the Championship; burdened with an unbalanced, demoralised squad and creaking under a £6.9 million wage bill. On Saturday, they could seal a return to continental competition.

Goodwin readily admits that his side – not always the easiest on the eye but never lacking in character – is not the finished product. But he is immensely proud of the strides taken in the past two campaigns.

“Everybody’s got a short-term view on everything – that’s not just football, it’s society,” he continued. “People’s opinions can change week-to-week. You’re a hero one minute and the villain the next.

“I always try to put things into perspective and look at the bigger picture. What have we done over the last couple of seasons? Have we made progress? Absolutely. Have we taken the club in the right direction? I think we would all agree we have.

“Are we the finished article? No, we’re not.

“But we know the areas that we need to strengthen to make us even stronger next season. It’s been a long couple of seasons to get us to where we are right now, but there’s been so much hard work put in behind the scenes.

“It’s rewarding when you get days like this. We need to be really optimistic. All that hard work that the players have put in over the last nine or ten months…it’s all for this moment.”

Upsetting the odds

He added: “I would imagine Aberdeen will be slight favourites. I don’t think either team are in a great run of form, but you can look at the business that Aberdeen have done this season. Their manager is also up for manager of the season.

“They spent £2.5 million in January – money that we could only dream of having as a transfer kitty. But the fact is that we’re right there with them.

“If we win, like we did against them last time out at Tannadice, there will be great celebrations thereafter.”

Moreover, those celebrations would probably take centre-stage in the next cut of United’s showcase video which they use to tempt new recruits to Tannadice; something Goodwin referred to earlier this season.

He smiled: “Listening to guys in the media department, we’ve already had to add to that great video that we put together in the summer.

“We’ve certainly got a few wonderful moments from this season – late goals, victories and celebrations with the supporters. If we manage to get the result required, then I’m pretty sure that’ll be going on the highlights reel!”