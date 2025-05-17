Jim Goodwin in final message to Dundee United stars as Europa League carrot underlines remarkable journey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin in final message to Dundee United stars as Europa League carrot underlines remarkable journey

Goodwin reckons a fourth-placed finish, two years on from crashing to relegation, would be 'miraculous'.

Jim Goodwin is enthused by the visit of Aberdeen.
Goodwin is enthused by the visit of Aberdeen. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

“Aberdeen have got their cup final next week.

“Today is ours.”

That is the rallying cry from Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin as the Terrors stand on the precipice of European football.

United will usurp the Dons and secure a “miraculous” fourth-placed Premiership finish if they claim an unforgettable victory at Tannadice this afternoon.

That would require an upturn in the Tangerines’ fortunes following four successive defeats – shipping 13 goals in the process – since the league split.

However, the Reds, with one eye on the following week’s Scottish Cup final against Celtic, are scarcely faring better with one defeat in their last five Premiership fixtures.

And with St Mirren just one point behind United ahead of their own trip to Parkhead, the stage is set for a fantastic finale.

Kevin Holt rises highest to convert Will Ferry's bullet throw
Kevin Holt rises highest to convert Will Ferry’s bullet throw in United’s win over Aberdeen in December. Image: Shutterstock.

“It’s a great position to be in and we’re fully focused on the job in hand,” said Goodwin.

“What happened in the last four games is obviously not ideal. We’ve not brushed it under the carpet. We’ve tried to analyse it and look at things we can do better, as you always do. But that all goes out the window on Saturday.

“The players have got the opportunity to go and do something quite miraculous, really, if you consider the journey that we’ve all been on during the last couple of years.

“To have 90 minutes of football to determine whether we finish fourth in the Premiership is very exciting.”

Goodwin: I know we’re not the finished article

Indeed, Goodwin is determined to emphasise the scale of that journey.

Two years ago, United were in the process of crashing into the Championship; burdened with an unbalanced, demoralised squad and creaking under a £6.9 million wage bill. On Saturday, they could seal a return to continental competition.

Goodwin readily admits that his side – not always the easiest on the eye but never lacking in character – is not the finished product. But he is immensely proud of the strides taken in the past two campaigns.

Goodwin will be all smiles if United can see off the Dons. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“Everybody’s got a short-term view on everything – that’s not just football, it’s society,” he continued. “People’s opinions can change week-to-week. You’re a hero one minute and the villain the next.

“I always try to put things into perspective and look at the bigger picture. What have we done over the last couple of seasons? Have we made progress? Absolutely. Have we taken the club in the right direction? I think we would all agree we have.

“Are we the finished article? No, we’re not.

“But we know the areas that we need to strengthen to make us even stronger next season. It’s been a long couple of seasons to get us to where we are right now, but there’s been so much hard work put in behind the scenes.

“It’s rewarding when you get days like this. We need to be really optimistic. All that hard work that the players have put in over the last nine or ten months…it’s all for this moment.”

Upsetting the odds

He added: “I would imagine Aberdeen will be slight favourites. I don’t think either team are in a great run of form, but you can look at the business that Aberdeen have done this season. Their manager is also up for manager of the season.

“They spent £2.5 million in January – money that we could only dream of having as a transfer kitty. But the fact is that we’re right there with them.

“If we win, like we did against them last time out at Tannadice, there will be great celebrations thereafter.”

Jim Goodwin, right, and Dons boss Jimmy Thelin
Jim Goodwin, right, and Dons boss Jimmy Thelin. Image: SNS

Moreover, those celebrations would probably take centre-stage in the next cut of United’s showcase video which they use to tempt new recruits to Tannadice; something Goodwin referred to earlier this season.

He smiled: “Listening to guys in the media department, we’ve already had to add to that great video that we put together in the summer.

“We’ve certainly got a few wonderful moments from this season – late goals, victories and celebrations with the supporters. If we manage to get the result required, then I’m pretty sure that’ll be going on the highlights reel!”

