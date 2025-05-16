Is this Sam Dalby’s last dance? Tannadice goal machine reflects on Dundee United journey

Sam Dalby believes he has “improved dramatically” during a goal-laden campaign at Dundee United as he expressed gratitude for the belief shown in him by manager Jim Goodwin.

Dalby has notched 14 Premiership goals for the Tangerines this term, spearheading their push for European qualification during a terrific loan spell from big-spending Wrexham.

The 25-year-old, out of contract this summer, has turned down an extension with the Welsh outfit due to a desire to guarantee himself regular football next season.

Blackpool are interested in his services, while United would love to make his deal permanent.

Regardless of where his future lies – and the reality is that the Terrors may struggle to match finances on offer elsewhere – Dalby will be forever grateful for a campaign that helped to ignite a promising career that was in danger of stalling.

In the previous two seasons with Wrexham, Dalby started a combined 23 league matches. This term, he has been THE main man.

“I had played a lot of games over the previous two seasons – but I was usually only coming on with five minutes to play,” reflected Dalby. “Especially as a striker, that’s not enough. I needed a run of games.

“Thankfully, I’ve had that this season, and I can tell from the way I play now – even compared to the start of the season – that I have improved dramatically.

“That’s something I always thought I could do and, credit to him, I think the gaffer (Jim Goodwin) saw that potential in me from watching me at Wrexham. That’s why he brought me in.

“He wanted to invest in me because he believed in me, and I am very thankful because that belief has helped me massively. I have had a great season because of it.”

Dalby added: “I have tried to pride myself this season – especially coming towards the end of the campaign – in just focusing on each game and not thinking about what could happen in the future.

“I feel the club deserves that. It is really important to me to help this club get European football for next season.”

A revised target

Indeed, should Saturday afternoon prove to be Dalby’s farewell, he could go out with a bang.

A win over Aberdeen would seal fourth place and Europa League qualification football for the Tangerines next term.

Should they match or better St Mirren’s result at Celtic Park, fifth place and a Europa Conference League qualification berth is the prize for fifth.

“Looking back to the start of the season, we had an in-house goal of reaching the top six,” added Dalby.

“We didn’t really talk too much about European football. But after our good start, around midway through the season when we found ourselves in third place, we kind of had that at the back of our minds.

“We kept it quiet, but those European spots were something that we were aiming for.

“Now we have a chance in the last game of the season to go and do that. I relish these kinds of opportunities, and I am really looking forward to the Aberdeen game.”