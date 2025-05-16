Is this Sam Dalby’s last dance? Tannadice goal machine reflects on Dundee United journey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Is this Sam Dalby’s last dance? Tannadice goal machine reflects on Dundee United journey

Dalby has already plundered 14 goals this term.

Not yet looking to the future: Sam Dalby
Not yet looking to the future: Sam Dalby. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Sam Dalby believes he has “improved dramatically” during a goal-laden campaign at Dundee United as he expressed gratitude for the belief shown in him by manager Jim Goodwin.

Dalby has notched 14 Premiership goals for the Tangerines this term, spearheading their push for European qualification during a terrific loan spell from big-spending Wrexham.

The 25-year-old, out of contract this summer, has turned down an extension with the Welsh outfit due to a desire to guarantee himself regular football next season.

Blackpool are interested in his services, while United would love to make his deal permanent.

Regardless of where his future lies – and the reality is that the Terrors may struggle to match finances on offer elsewhere – Dalby will be forever grateful for a campaign that helped to ignite a promising career that was in danger of stalling.

In the previous two seasons with Wrexham, Dalby started a combined 23 league matches. This term, he has been THE main man.

Dundee United's Sam Dalby jumps for joy after bagging the winner.
Sam Dalby jumps for joy after bagging the winner against Dundee on January 2. Image: SNS

“I had played a lot of games over the previous two seasons – but I was usually only coming on with five minutes to play,” reflected Dalby. “Especially as a striker, that’s not enough. I needed a run of games.

“Thankfully, I’ve had that this season, and I can tell from the way I play now – even compared to the start of the season – that I have improved dramatically.

“That’s something I always thought I could do and, credit to him, I think the gaffer (Jim Goodwin) saw that potential in me from watching me at Wrexham. That’s why he brought me in.

“He wanted to invest in me because he believed in me, and I am very thankful because that belief has helped me massively. I have had a great season because of it.”

Dundee United's Sam Dalby wheels away in delight.
Sam Dalby wheels away in delight after finding the net against St Johnstone. Image: SNS

Dalby added: “I have tried to pride myself this season – especially coming towards the end of the campaign – in just focusing on each game and not thinking about what could happen in the future.

“I feel the club deserves that. It is really important to me to help this club get European football for next season.”

A revised target

Indeed, should Saturday afternoon prove to be Dalby’s farewell, he could go out with a bang.

A win over Aberdeen would seal fourth place and Europa League qualification football for the Tangerines next term.

Should they match or better St Mirren’s result at Celtic Park, fifth place and a Europa Conference League qualification berth is the prize for fifth.

Sam Dalby was the United match-winner yet again
Sam Dalby was the United match-winner against Hearts when United secured top six football. Image: SNS

“Looking back to the start of the season, we had an in-house goal of reaching the top six,” added Dalby.

“We didn’t really talk too much about European football. But after our good start, around midway through the season when we found ourselves in third place, we kind of had that at the back of our minds.

“We kept it quiet, but those European spots were something that we were aiming for.

“Now we have a chance in the last game of the season to go and do that. I relish these kinds of opportunities, and I am really looking forward to the Aberdeen game.”

More from Dundee United

Danish billionaire businessman Anders Holch Povlsen. Image: Wildland Limited
JIM SPENCE: Are Dundee United or St Johnstone wanted by billionaire?
Sam Dalby's future remains up in the air.
Sam Dalby to Dundee United transfer twist as Tannadice loan star turns down Wrexham…
Dave Richards arrived from St Johnstone last summer.
EXCLUSIVE: 'I've worked my nuts off!' – Dave Richards on quest for Dundee United…
3
Cleall-Harding is saluted by teammate Glenn Middleton
Sam Cleall-Harding in one word Rangers 'nerves' response as Dundee United kid eyes 'incredible'…
Steven Fletcher in action for Wrexham
Steven Fletcher pens emotional Wrexham farewell as ex-Dundee United striker departs ‘not by choice’
Dave Richards looked solid and calm against Rangers
Dundee United’s huge Dave Richards call explained amid issue ‘impacting’ Jack Walton displays
Dundee United saw off Aberdeen 1-0 prior to defeating the Dee
Every permutation ahead of Dundee United's thrilling Euro shootout with Aberdeen and St Mirren
4
Raskin makes it 3-1 for Rangers
Jim Goodwin calls for grandstand Dundee United finale as all-or-nothing Aberdeen Euro blockbuster looms
12
Eyes on the prize: Dundee United winger Glenn Middleton.
Glenn Middleton outlines 'horrible' Rangers blueprint as Dundee United 'checkpoints' key
Sam Dalby is hunting goal No.15 this term
How Wrexham pals got Sam Dalby involved in promotion party as loan star outlines…

Conversation