Dundee United deliver ‘downing tools’ response as Jim Goodwin’s men punch ticket to Europe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Dundee United deliver ‘downing tools’ response as Jim Goodwin’s men punch ticket to Europe

The Tangerines produced a stirring comeback against Aberdeen at Tannadice.

By Alan Temple
Jumping for joy: Dalby fired United to 4th.
Jumping for joy: Dalby fired United to 4th. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin believes his Dundee United stars delivered a stirring response to those who accused them of “downing tools” after claiming fourth place with a magnificent 2-1 win over Aberdeen.

Second half goals by Declan Gallagher –  one of those who has been unfairly questioned in recent games – and a Sam Dalby penalty cancelled out Jeppe Okkels’ opener for the Dons.

The win sees United usurp the Reds in the final table and, unless Jimmy Thelin’s side win the Scottish Cup, they will enter the Europa League at the second qualifying round.

While Goodwin was scathing regarding the ugly scenes at full-time which saw Dons full-back Jack Mackenzie struck by a projectile, he also spotlighted another outstanding show of resolve from his charges.

They came into this game on the back of four successive defeats, shipping 13 goals in the process. United also spent much of the afternoon in sixth place in the live table after St Mirren took the lead at Celtic.

The pressure was on.

But the men in Tangerine prevailed.

No early holidays

“It’s our third game in seven days and we’re down to the bare bones, as you can see with the bench only having six substitutes,” he said.

“People have questioned our character and questioned the players – talking about being on holiday too early and downing tools. I think this performance showed that was never the case.

Dundee United fans can get their passports out for next season.
Dundee United fans can get their passports out for next season. Image: SNS

“We were not great in the four games prior to Aberdeen. We were well beaten by all the teams that we played, but it certainly wasn’t due to a lack of effort or commitment.

“Today, the character was called into question again. At half-time, we were trailing and I thought the players were outstanding. They never stopped believing.”

He added: “It’s a fantastic way to finish off what’s been a really successful season.”

Aberdeen dominate the first half-hour

Goodwin’s attacking intent was evident, with David Babunski, Kristijan Trapanovski, Glenn Middleton and Dalby all selected in one of the Tangerines’ most forward-thinking line-ups of the campaign.

The teams were welcomed onto the field by an impressive tifo display
The teams were welcomed onto the field by an impressive tifo display. Image: SNS

However, Aberdeen were the dominant force in the first half, with Pape Gueye forcing an early save from Dave Richards.

Ex-United man Jamie McGrath then struck the bar after a near-post delivery caused havoc in the box. Leighton Clarkson and Mats Knoester were both thwarted by desperate blocks from the rebound.

From the resulting corner-kick, Kristers Tobers powered a header over the bar.

Aberdeen’s opener was in the post.

And it arrived when Graeme Shinnie raced onto a raking Clarkson pass down the left flank. His low delivery was thwarted by a combination of Richards and Gallagher as Kevin Nisbet loomed.

However, Gallagher’s clearance trundled into the path of Alexander Jensen, who coolly cut the ball across for Okkels to slam home.

Jeppe Okkels slots home to give the Dons a deserved lead.
Okkels slots home to give the Dons a deserved lead. Image: SNS

Clarkson and Ante Palaversa were running the show from midfield, while Jensen and Shinnie were bombing forward at will. McGrath was intelligently picking pockets of space as he drifted from the right flank.

Signs of progress

There was a ray of light on the cusp of half-time when Sam Cleall-Harding stung the palms of Dimitar Mitov from the edge of the box. Dalby looked to the heavens, ruing his own decision not to follow up for the rebound.

Dalby then directed a header narrowly wide of the post following a super Vicko Sevelj delivery.

The hosts continued to carry a threat in the early knockings of the second half, with Trapanovski wastefully heading a magnificent Will Ferry cross over the bar from close range.

Jamie McGrath struck the bar in the first half.
Jamie McGrath struck the bar in the first half. Image: SNS

However, the atmosphere at Tannadice was punctured as news of Jonah Ayunga’s opener at Celtic Park filtered around the ground. As it stood, United needed a win to qualify for Europe.

That misery was almost compounded when Nisbet was sent clear on goal, only for the Scotland striker to fire over the bar from the edge of the box.

A sensational recovery

Few could have predicted the five-minute turnaround that was about to occur.

United restored parity when Gallagher rose highest to power home a pin-point Middleton corner. Unerring against his former club, on his final appearance for the the Terrors.

Declan Gallagher was nothing short of magnificent against Aberdeen.
Declan Gallagher was nothing short of magnificent against Aberdeen. Image: SNS

Goodwin lauded: “I thought there were some really special performances there today, but in particular: Declan Gallagher, a guy that knows he’s leaving.

“He’s been such an important player for me over the couple of seasons that I’ve been here. For him to get the equaliser, and give the team that bit of belief and inspiration, is a brilliant way for him to sign off.”

4th place booked

And the comeback was completed when Okkels felled Ryan Strain in the box. Dalby was the coolest man in Tannadice, sending Mitov the wrong way from the spot for his 15th goal of the campaign. 

Sam Dalby was the coolest man in the stadium to down the Dons
Sam Dalby was the coolest man in the stadium to down the Dons. Image: SNS

The Bulgarian stopper then denied Louis Moult from point-blank range, making amends for his own dreadful clearance that created the oppening.

A late save by Richards to deny from Oday Dabbagh was a huge moment for the Tangerines as the hosts held firm.

Goodwin beamed: “This is the beginning of a project that’s at the early stages, and for us to achieve what we’ve done in such a short period of time? I think it’s remarkable.”

More from Dundee United

Jack Mackenzie is taken down the tunnel after treatment.
Bloodied Aberdeen ace Jack Mackenzie requires stitches after being struck by projectile as Jim…
Jim Goodwin is enthused by the visit of Aberdeen.
Jim Goodwin in final message to Dundee United stars as Europa League carrot underlines…
Not yet looking to the future: Sam Dalby
Is this Sam Dalby's last dance? Tannadice goal machine reflects on Dundee United journey
2
Danish billionaire businessman Anders Holch Povlsen. Image: Wildland Limited
JIM SPENCE: Are Dundee United or St Johnstone wanted by billionaire?
Sam Dalby's future remains up in the air.
Sam Dalby to Dundee United transfer twist as Tannadice loan star turns down Wrexham…
Dave Richards arrived from St Johnstone last summer.
EXCLUSIVE: 'I've worked my nuts off!' – Dave Richards on quest for Dundee United…
2
Cleall-Harding is saluted by teammate Glenn Middleton
Sam Cleall-Harding in one word Rangers 'nerves' response as Dundee United kid eyes 'incredible'…
Steven Fletcher in action for Wrexham
Steven Fletcher pens emotional Wrexham farewell as ex-Dundee United striker departs ‘not by choice’
Dave Richards looked solid and calm against Rangers
Dundee United’s huge Dave Richards call explained amid issue ‘impacting’ Jack Walton displays
Dundee United saw off Aberdeen 1-0 prior to defeating the Dee
Every permutation ahead of Dundee United's thrilling Euro shootout with Aberdeen and St Mirren
5

Conversation