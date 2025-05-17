Dundee United deliver ‘downing tools’ response as Jim Goodwin’s men punch ticket to Europe

Jim Goodwin believes his Dundee United stars delivered a stirring response to those who accused them of “downing tools” after claiming fourth place with a magnificent 2-1 win over Aberdeen.

Second half goals by Declan Gallagher – one of those who has been unfairly questioned in recent games – and a Sam Dalby penalty cancelled out Jeppe Okkels’ opener for the Dons.

The win sees United usurp the Reds in the final table and, unless Jimmy Thelin’s side win the Scottish Cup, they will enter the Europa League at the second qualifying round.

While Goodwin was scathing regarding the ugly scenes at full-time which saw Dons full-back Jack Mackenzie struck by a projectile, he also spotlighted another outstanding show of resolve from his charges.

They came into this game on the back of four successive defeats, shipping 13 goals in the process. United also spent much of the afternoon in sixth place in the live table after St Mirren took the lead at Celtic.

The pressure was on.

But the men in Tangerine prevailed.

No early holidays

“It’s our third game in seven days and we’re down to the bare bones, as you can see with the bench only having six substitutes,” he said.

“People have questioned our character and questioned the players – talking about being on holiday too early and downing tools. I think this performance showed that was never the case.

“We were not great in the four games prior to Aberdeen. We were well beaten by all the teams that we played, but it certainly wasn’t due to a lack of effort or commitment.

“Today, the character was called into question again. At half-time, we were trailing and I thought the players were outstanding. They never stopped believing.”

He added: “It’s a fantastic way to finish off what’s been a really successful season.”

Aberdeen dominate the first half-hour

Goodwin’s attacking intent was evident, with David Babunski, Kristijan Trapanovski, Glenn Middleton and Dalby all selected in one of the Tangerines’ most forward-thinking line-ups of the campaign.

However, Aberdeen were the dominant force in the first half, with Pape Gueye forcing an early save from Dave Richards.

Ex-United man Jamie McGrath then struck the bar after a near-post delivery caused havoc in the box. Leighton Clarkson and Mats Knoester were both thwarted by desperate blocks from the rebound.

From the resulting corner-kick, Kristers Tobers powered a header over the bar.

Aberdeen’s opener was in the post.

And it arrived when Graeme Shinnie raced onto a raking Clarkson pass down the left flank. His low delivery was thwarted by a combination of Richards and Gallagher as Kevin Nisbet loomed.

However, Gallagher’s clearance trundled into the path of Alexander Jensen, who coolly cut the ball across for Okkels to slam home.

Clarkson and Ante Palaversa were running the show from midfield, while Jensen and Shinnie were bombing forward at will. McGrath was intelligently picking pockets of space as he drifted from the right flank.

Signs of progress

There was a ray of light on the cusp of half-time when Sam Cleall-Harding stung the palms of Dimitar Mitov from the edge of the box. Dalby looked to the heavens, ruing his own decision not to follow up for the rebound.

Dalby then directed a header narrowly wide of the post following a super Vicko Sevelj delivery.

The hosts continued to carry a threat in the early knockings of the second half, with Trapanovski wastefully heading a magnificent Will Ferry cross over the bar from close range.

However, the atmosphere at Tannadice was punctured as news of Jonah Ayunga’s opener at Celtic Park filtered around the ground. As it stood, United needed a win to qualify for Europe.

That misery was almost compounded when Nisbet was sent clear on goal, only for the Scotland striker to fire over the bar from the edge of the box.

A sensational recovery

Few could have predicted the five-minute turnaround that was about to occur.

United restored parity when Gallagher rose highest to power home a pin-point Middleton corner. Unerring against his former club, on his final appearance for the the Terrors.

Goodwin lauded: “I thought there were some really special performances there today, but in particular: Declan Gallagher, a guy that knows he’s leaving.

“He’s been such an important player for me over the couple of seasons that I’ve been here. For him to get the equaliser, and give the team that bit of belief and inspiration, is a brilliant way for him to sign off.”

4th place booked

And the comeback was completed when Okkels felled Ryan Strain in the box. Dalby was the coolest man in Tannadice, sending Mitov the wrong way from the spot for his 15th goal of the campaign.

The Bulgarian stopper then denied Louis Moult from point-blank range, making amends for his own dreadful clearance that created the oppening.

A late save by Richards to deny from Oday Dabbagh was a huge moment for the Tangerines as the hosts held firm.

Goodwin beamed: “This is the beginning of a project that’s at the early stages, and for us to achieve what we’ve done in such a short period of time? I think it’s remarkable.”