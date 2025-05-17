Bloodied Aberdeen ace Jack Mackenzie requires stitches after being struck by projectile as Jim Goodwin slams ‘absolute disgrace’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bloodied Aberdeen ace Jack Mackenzie requires stitches after being struck by projectile as Jim Goodwin slams ‘absolute disgrace’

The ugly scenes followed a pitch invasion in the aftermath of the Tangerines' 2-1 win.

By Alan Temple
Jack Mackenzie is taken down the tunnel after treatment.
Mackenzie is taken down the tunnel after treatment. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen defender Jack Mackenzie required medical attention after being struck by a projectile thrown by his own supporters.

Ugly scenes erupted in the aftermath of Dundee United’s 2-1 victory over the Dons which saw the Terrors usurp their visitors in fourth place and secure European qualification.

The full-time whistle saw Arabs spill onto the field of play and, while the pitch invasion was initially good natured, a portion of those fans soon goaded the furious travelling supporters.

A swathe of objects were thrown towards the United fans.

And Mackenzie was caught in the crossfire, hitting the turf after being struck by what was believed to be a plastic seat that was ripped out of the stand.

The Scotland U/21 international received several minutes of treatment from concerned medical staff before being wheeled down the tunnel.

It is not the first time this fixture has resulted in a major flashpoint, with a vodka bottle among the projectiles chucked at United boss Jim Goodwin when the sides last met at Tannadice.

‘A disgrace’

Goodwin said: “It’s an absolute disgrace. I’m gutted for Jack Mackenzie, who’s a terrific young player, and for him to be hit and seriously damaged by an object thrown by his own supporters? It’s crazy.

“And it’s not the first time.

Jack Mackenzie after receiving treatment.
Mackenzie after receiving treatment. Image: Shutterstock.

“I’ve had a number of objects thrown at me throughout the season by the Aberdeen supporters and nothing has been done about it.

“So maybe it’ll take for a serious incident like this to happen in order for the authorities to really step in, take notice and punish those guys and ban them from football for life.”

The Tangerines’ lap of honour was cancelled in the aftermath.

Jimmy Thelin reacts to incident

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin said: “What happened is totally unacceptable. It is actually a bad injury but Jack is okay. So let’s see how it feels after more minutes.

“I haven’t seen exactly what happened but our player got hurt, bad. I think everyone understands that is not okay. He got treatment already and the medical team did really well.

“There is shock when this happens. You are a football player in a football game and get hit like that. We will just take care of the player now and take it from there. He has had stitches.”

An SPFL spokesperson said: “It’s enormously disappointing and frustrating that one of the most exciting games in the season has been marred by such moronic behaviour.

“We await the match delegate report but will work closely with both clubs and Police Scotland to help identify the perpetrator and fully expect that appropriately severe footballing and judicial sanctions will be imposed.”

‘It’s like Groundhog Day’

Meanwhile, PFA Scotland chief executive Fraser Wishart believes this incident must act as a long-awaited wake-up call amid the increasing regularity of fans throwing objects at players.

Jack Mackenzie hits the turf after being struck.
Jack Mackenzie hits the turf after being struck. Image: SNS

He said: “I have been warning for a long time that something like this would happen. I don’t understand the mentality of anyone who would throw an object at a player.

“It is difficult for the authorities and the clubs. I understand all of that. But we are denying there is an issue here. I think over the whole season we have seen incidents and our members endangered on the field of play,

“So something has to be done. There has to be conversations between the governing bodies, the clubs, ourselves, the managers and coaching associations to try and find a way out of this. It can’t go on.”

