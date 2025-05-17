Bloodied Aberdeen ace Jack Mackenzie requires stitches after being struck by projectile as Jim Goodwin slams ‘absolute disgrace’

Aberdeen defender Jack Mackenzie required medical attention after being struck by a projectile thrown by his own supporters.

Ugly scenes erupted in the aftermath of Dundee United’s 2-1 victory over the Dons which saw the Terrors usurp their visitors in fourth place and secure European qualification.

The full-time whistle saw Arabs spill onto the field of play and, while the pitch invasion was initially good natured, a portion of those fans soon goaded the furious travelling supporters.

A swathe of objects were thrown towards the United fans.

And Mackenzie was caught in the crossfire, hitting the turf after being struck by what was believed to be a plastic seat that was ripped out of the stand.

The Scotland U/21 international received several minutes of treatment from concerned medical staff before being wheeled down the tunnel.

It is not the first time this fixture has resulted in a major flashpoint, with a vodka bottle among the projectiles chucked at United boss Jim Goodwin when the sides last met at Tannadice.

‘A disgrace’

Goodwin said: “It’s an absolute disgrace. I’m gutted for Jack Mackenzie, who’s a terrific young player, and for him to be hit and seriously damaged by an object thrown by his own supporters? It’s crazy.

“And it’s not the first time.

“I’ve had a number of objects thrown at me throughout the season by the Aberdeen supporters and nothing has been done about it.

“So maybe it’ll take for a serious incident like this to happen in order for the authorities to really step in, take notice and punish those guys and ban them from football for life.”

The Tangerines’ lap of honour was cancelled in the aftermath.

Jimmy Thelin reacts to incident

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin said: “What happened is totally unacceptable. It is actually a bad injury but Jack is okay. So let’s see how it feels after more minutes.

“I haven’t seen exactly what happened but our player got hurt, bad. I think everyone understands that is not okay. He got treatment already and the medical team did really well.

“There is shock when this happens. You are a football player in a football game and get hit like that. We will just take care of the player now and take it from there. He has had stitches.”

An SPFL spokesperson said: “It’s enormously disappointing and frustrating that one of the most exciting games in the season has been marred by such moronic behaviour.

“We await the match delegate report but will work closely with both clubs and Police Scotland to help identify the perpetrator and fully expect that appropriately severe footballing and judicial sanctions will be imposed.”

‘It’s like Groundhog Day’

Meanwhile, PFA Scotland chief executive Fraser Wishart believes this incident must act as a long-awaited wake-up call amid the increasing regularity of fans throwing objects at players.

He said: “I have been warning for a long time that something like this would happen. I don’t understand the mentality of anyone who would throw an object at a player.

“It is difficult for the authorities and the clubs. I understand all of that. But we are denying there is an issue here. I think over the whole season we have seen incidents and our members endangered on the field of play,

“So something has to be done. There has to be conversations between the governing bodies, the clubs, ourselves, the managers and coaching associations to try and find a way out of this. It can’t go on.”