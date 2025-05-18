5 Dundee United talking points: Landmark moment for Jim Goodwin and a watershed one for Scottish football

Dundee United secured fourth place in their maiden season back in the Premiership following a stirring 2-1 victory over Aberdeen.

Second half goals from Declan Gallagher and Sam Dalby cancelled out Jeppe Okkels’ opener as Jim Goodwin’s men usurped the Dons in dramatic fashion.

However, the afternoon was marred by the sight of Aberdeen defender Jack Mackenzie requiring stitches to a serious facial wound after being struck by a seat thrown from the away section.

Courier Sport was at Tannadice to analyse the drama, footballing and otherwise.

A watershed moment that should shame Scottish football

Saturday must be a watershed moment for Scottish football.

The sight of Mackenzie being struck in the face by a seat ripped from the Jim McLean Fair Play Stand was deplorable.

Footage filmed from the crowd shows the trajectory and ferocity of the projectile and, while it may seem ridiculous to say in light of the gory gash sustained, Mackenzie was actually LUCKY.

If that seat had connected an inch higher, he could have lost an eye. That’s not hysterical handwringing. I challenge anyone to look at the breadth and depth of the cut and come to a different conclusion.

A lifetime ban from football is required for the perpetrator, while criminal charges should be pursued.

With players increasingly conscious of the dangers of being struck by objects while going about their work – something articulated by PFA Scotland chief Fraser Wishart following this incident – the SPFL also have a duty of care.

Would points deductions and/or fines be fair on clubs when such a miniscule proportion of supporters misbehave to this extent? Probably not. Might it be a necessary deterrent? Perhaps.

Nothing should be off the table when, as simply must happen now, PFA Scotland (in a cruel irony, Mackenzie is on the unions’ management committee) meet with police and the game’s governing bodies.

Collectively, too much time has been spent saying “what if?” in the aftermath of objects being thrown onto the field.

Well, it’s a reality now. A player HAS been hurt.

The images of a young footballer being wheeled away, bloodied and bandaged, shame our national sport and inaction is not an option.

Pitch invasion robbed deserving players of a fitting farewell

The United fans’ pitch invasion was ill-advised, while the subsequent decision by some to scamper across the pitch and goad the Aberdeen support – rather than celebrate with their own heroes – was deliberately incendiary.

But not all misdemeanours are equal.

The idea that ripping up a seat and lobbing it full force into a crowd of bodies is proportionate to being mocked by opposition punters is nothing short of deranged.

United fans are not to blame for Mackenzie’s injury; the majority of decent Dons fans are not responsible – one moron is.

Although the wellbeing of Mackenzie was the priority, another knock-on effect of those post-match scenes was that United players were robbed of the opportunity to undertake their lap of honour.

The decision was made by police and security chiefs. Given the pitch invasion and air of rancour following the assault on Mackenzie, it was seen as an unacceptable risk.

That would be lamentable after any season.

But it was particularly galling in this context.

There will be a huge turnaround in players over the close season, and this was an opportunity to say farewell to several standouts; individuals who have stepped up with big moments and key performances.

Gallagher springs to mind. His departure has already been confirmed.

As has Louis Moult’s.

United will try to retain Dalby but the level of interest his form has attracted means that the Tangerines may struggle to table an acceptable offer for the free agent. Time will tell.

Courier Sport understands Glenn Middleton has serious interest elsewhere in the Premiership, while Ross Docherty is out of contract in the summer. Talks are ongoing with both.

It would be a surprise to see the Terrors activate the option of another year on David Babunski’s deal, while Jack Walton and Emmanuel Adegboyega will return to their parent clubs.

That is an incredibly lengthy list of United stars who have all contributed to the cause.

They deserved a proper send-off.

Goodwin’s redemption arc

There’s no reason to rewrite history.

It is impossible to argue that Jim Goodwin didn’t merit the sack at Aberdeen.

There is not a manager in the land who could have survived that run of defeats to Hearts (5-0), Darvel (1-0) and Hibs (6-0) while in charge of the Dons.

He paid the ultimate price while several members of his squad who didn’t exactly cover themselves in glory – in terms of performance or application – serenely carried on.

However, the way his stock plummeted in some quarters was ludicrous.

The first three months of 2023 was a spectacular (let’s not underplay the scale of the collapse in the final weeks of his tenure) bump in the road in an otherwise promising management career.

His spells at Alloa Athletic and St Mirren were largely positive, and he certainly didn’t become a bad manager overnight. Goodwin’s tenure at Dundee United can now be considered a huge success.

Although unable to stop the Terrors from succumbing to relegation in 2023, he and CEO Luigi Capuano worked to rebuild the squad (rebuild the entire club would be more accurate) amid a swathe of cost-cutting measures.

In one summer, the Terrors became unrecognisable from the meek, porous squad that crashed out of the Premiership.

Gallagher; Kevin Holt; Louis Moult; Liam Grimshaw; Ross Docherty – Goodwin gave the fans a hard-working, characterful, close-knit squad to be proud of again. A bit of pride back.

And there was enough quality to win promotion comfortably.

To follow that up with a fourth-placed finish and European qualification is a triumph.

What United lacked in panache and artistry, they made up for in togetherness, drive and efficacy.

Goodwin WILL seek to evolve United next season. The budget will be more akin to what one might expect from the sixth-biggest team in the country, and he wants his team to be more aggressive, athletic and attacking.

But for now, he deserves to luxuriate on a splendid campaign with the tools at his disposal.

And how sweet for Goodwin that he was able to usurp the Dons on the final day.

Declan Gallagher was immense – and so was his heir apparent

Gallagher was nothing short of imperious on Saturday.

The Scotland international won 12 duels (more than any other player), was faultless in the air and a constant threat in the opposition box.

And just as it seemed that United’s European dream was turning into a nightmare – 1-0 down, with St Mirren also winning at Celtic Park – it was his thundering header from a sumptuous Middleton cross that restored parity.

Like his manager, Gallagher is another man derided as hopeless by the Dons faithful who ends the season higher in the table than Aberdeen’s lavishly assembled squad.

United want younger sellable assets and will seek to play a slightly different way next term. So, there are reasons for his release. But United will do VERY well to recruit a better defender than Gallagher this summer.

Moreover, he leaves Tannadice as one of the most important figures in the club’s revitalisation.

On Saturday, the 19-year-old to Gallagher’s right – perhaps his heir apparent – also thrived.

Sam Cleall-Harding has shown signs of undoubted promise and quality in fixtures against Hearts, St Johnstone and Rangers – scoring in the latter – but he truly came of age against Aberdeen.

The die-hard Arab was forced to contend with a barrage of late pressure; countless balls into the box and challenges to be won. He stood up to that like a seasoned professional. No player on the pitch bettered his tally of 14 clearances.

This young man looks a fabulous prospect and how supporters would love to see a home-grown defensive partnership of boyhood fans with Ross Graham.

Why one more Aberdeen game is still crucial

United fans can dust off their passports.

However, the competition in which they will participate remains up in the air.

While many on social media were hungrily eyeing potential opponents in the Europa League second qualifying round, it is worth noting that Aberdeen could rip up those plans by winning the Scottish Cup.

Should the Dons see off Celtic at Hampden – admittedly, it would take a foolhardy gambler to put money on that – then the knock-on effect would see United bumped down the Europa Conference League second qualifying round.

After crossing swords with the Reds on Saturday, there is one last Dons fixture that holds more than a passing interest to all Arabs.