Dundee United player of the year awards: ALL the winners as outstanding Vicko Sevelj lands top prize

The glittering ceremony took place at Dundee's Apex City Quay Hotel.

By Alan Temple
Vicko Sevelj was the big winner at the ceremony
Image: SNS

Vicko Sevelj has been named Dundee United player of the season following a sensational debut campaign for the Tangerines.

Sevelj, 24, joined the club from Slovenian side Radomlje last summer and immediately established himself as a mainstay.

His versatility has been invaluable to the Terrors cause, performing with aplomb at centre-back, right wingback and central midfield.

And Sevelj was honoured at the club’s annual awards ceremony at the Apex Hotel in Dundee following a public vote.

A beaming Vicko Sevelj against Dundee.
Image: SNS

Tireless wing-back Will Ferry capped a superb season for the Tangerines with the fans’ player of the year gong, while 15-goal striker Sam Dalby landed players’ player of the year.

Liverpool loan star Luca Stephenson was awarded young player of the season after notching three goals and two assists in 34 appearances – shining in a host of different positions of the course of the campaign.

The departing Louis Moult landed goal of the season for his sumptuous bicycle kick against St Mirren in January. That secured a 1-0 win and, given United only finished three points ahead of the Buddies, was a pivotal moment.

Dundee United WFC winners

Katie Frew was named Dundee United women’s player of the year, with goalkeeper Beth Rennie landing the players’ player of the year prize.

Freya Brien’s incredible strike from the halfway line against Motherwell was recognised as the United women’s goal of the season, while Ashley Robertson was named their young player of the season.

Conversation