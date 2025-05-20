LEE WILKIE: Why Dundee United should aim for group stage in Europe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Why Dundee United should aim for group stage in Europe

The Tangerines sealed their return to European competition by sealing a fourth place Premiership finish.

Dundee United fans can get their passports out for next season.
Dundee United fans can get their passports out for next season. Image: SNS
By Lee Wilkie

Dundee United are back in Europe.

And despite the haunted look that comes across fans’ faces whenever the Tangerines’ last continental outing is mentioned, folk seem excited by the prospect.

Of course, that’s only natural.

There’s not much more exciting as a supporter than looking out your passport and travelling abroad to support your team.

It’s a just reward for the excellent season United have had on their return to the Premiership.

This time last year, very few fans indeed would have been optimistic enough to predict anything better than a fourth placed finish.

But thanks to an excellent campaign’s work from everybody involved, another chapter is about to be written in United’s European history book.

The question is whether it will be a short chapter or a long one?

Thousands of fans matched down Isla Street and North Isla Street to Tannadice.
Dundee United fans march to Tannadice ahead of their last home game in Europe against AZ Alkmaar. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

One tie was all she wrote last time around, with a thrilling, underdog home win over AZ Alkmaar setting things up nicely for the decisive clash in the Netherlands.

Unfortunately, it turned into a nightmare evening, and the 7-0 defeat at the centre of it basically destroyed the whole season that followed, or at least contributed massively to the relegation that capped it off.

This time around, it’s a more stable Dundee United preparing to fly the flag, with a manager at the helm in Jim Goodwin who has barely put a foot wrong since he took charge.

Okay, sometimes the way his team has played has left fans United wanting a bit more in the way of entertainment.

But come the end of the season, if you’ve finished fourth and made it into Europe, that’s pretty entertaining in itself.

It’s going to be a busy summer for Goodwin, who’ll know his squad needs plenty of tinkering.

Jim Goodwin embraces long-time assistant manager, Lee Sharp, who has worked with him since the Alloa days.
Jim Goodwin embraces long-time assistant manager, Lee Sharp, after United’s return to Europe was secured. Image: SNS

European qualifiers start early – so you need to have a team ready early that’s adaptable and capable enough to deal with whatever an unfamiliar, continental opponent might throw at them.

But – and this is the key point – getting to the group stages IS NOT IMPOSSIBLE.

Last season, Larne, of the League of Ireland, and The New Saints from Wales both qualified for the group stages of a European competition, becoming the first sides from their respective countries to do so.

That will have provided a massive boost in terms of both finances and profile for both clubs.

United are going to need kind draws and strong performances to emulate their achievements.

But if the draw goes the Tangerines’ way this summer, they need to make sure they make the most of it with performances befitting of the occasion.

Or at least better than in Alkmaar.

