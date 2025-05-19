David Babunski set for Dundee United exit as Jim Goodwin makes contract call

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
David Babunski set for Dundee United exit as Jim Goodwin makes contract call

Babunski enjoyed a fine start to the campaign but dropped out of the picture in the second half of the season.

By Alan Temple
David Babunski, captain for the day, roars with delight
Babunski, captain for the day, roars with delight against Hibs. Image: SNS

David Babunski will depart Dundee United this summer after the club opted not to take up the option of a one-year extension to his contract.

Babunski, 31, joined the Tangerines from Hungarian outfit Mezokovesd last summer and enjoyed an impressive start to his career at Tannadice.

He was a standout in the Premier Sports Cup group phase, scoring twice in three appearances, before starting 16 of United’s first 17 Premiership fixtures.

The Macedonian international was captain for many of those outings and his contribution to eventual European qualification should not be underestimated, despite falling out of favour.

Declan Gallagher, left, and David Babunski.
Babunski is hailed by Declan Gallagher – also departing – after finding the net at Ross County. Image: SNS

The former Barcelona, Red Star Belgrade and Yokohama F. Marinos man saw sparse action after the turn of the year.

Boss Jim Goodwin acknowledged that a number of frantic fixtures were not conducive to the playmaker’s style, while United’s own direct, aggressive strategy saw him often bypassed.

And Goodwin has opted to allow Babunski to leave United, despite a club-held option to extend his initial one-year contract.

Babunski joins Declan Gallagher and Louis Moult as players who will leave Tannadice, with a full list of retained and released individuals expected in the coming days.

Conversation