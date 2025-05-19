David Babunski set for Dundee United exit as Jim Goodwin makes contract call

David Babunski will depart Dundee United this summer after the club opted not to take up the option of a one-year extension to his contract.

Babunski, 31, joined the Tangerines from Hungarian outfit Mezokovesd last summer and enjoyed an impressive start to his career at Tannadice.

He was a standout in the Premier Sports Cup group phase, scoring twice in three appearances, before starting 16 of United’s first 17 Premiership fixtures.

The Macedonian international was captain for many of those outings and his contribution to eventual European qualification should not be underestimated, despite falling out of favour.

The former Barcelona, Red Star Belgrade and Yokohama F. Marinos man saw sparse action after the turn of the year.

Boss Jim Goodwin acknowledged that a number of frantic fixtures were not conducive to the playmaker’s style, while United’s own direct, aggressive strategy saw him often bypassed.

And Goodwin has opted to allow Babunski to leave United, despite a club-held option to extend his initial one-year contract.

Babunski joins Declan Gallagher and Louis Moult as players who will leave Tannadice, with a full list of retained and released individuals expected in the coming days.