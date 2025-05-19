Sam Dalby: Dundee United stay ‘would be great’ – but I’ll be a fan even if I go

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sam Dalby: Dundee United stay ‘would be great’ – but I’ll be a fan even if I go

Dalby has a big decision to make.

By Alan Temple
Sam Dalby has been a smash hit this season
Image: SNS

Sam Dalby has refused to rule out extending his stay at Dundee United after bagging the goal that sealed fourth place in the Premiership for the Tangerines.

Dalby, 25, was ice-cool from the penalty spot against Aberdeen to make it 2-1, slotting home his 15th goal of a magnificent campaign.

The rangy striker, who was named United players’ player of the year on Sunday evening, has already turned down an extended contract with Wrexham and is a free agent this summer. United will table a contract offer.

The Terrors are far from the only interested party – however, they may be the only suitors who can offer a regular starting berth allied with continental competition.

Asked whether the lure of European football will factor into his decision, Dalby said: “Of course.

“We’ve put so much effort into this season to get the club into European football next year.

Sam Dalby, right, is congratulated by Emmanuel Adegboyega
Image: SNS

“If it (a permanent move) does happen, that would be great. I’ve loved my time here.

“If it doesn’t, then it doesn’t. You never know what’s going to happen.”

He smiled: “I’ll probably rest up for a little bit and just let my agent do his stuff!”

Regardless of the ultimate decision on his future, Dalby’s affinity with United will not wane.

“Even if I’m not here, I’ll be watching,” he continued. “I’ll be supporting the boys and looking forward to all their games.”

Composure from the spot

With the score level at 1-1 and St Mirren beating Celtic in Glasgow (he wasn’t to know James Forrest would level in injury time), Dalby’s spot-kick was a season-defining moment.

Yet, he was the calmest man in the stadium.

“I didn’t really feel too many nerves,” he continued. “Those are more for when you’re waiting around for VAR to faff about!

“Once I stepped up, I just took a deep breath. You’ve just got to stay in the moment.

“If you score, you score. If you miss, you miss. There’s no point getting too worried about it.”

“It was an unbelievable feeling when it hit the net.

“We still had a big 20 minutes to prevent them from scoring, but we knew how much it meant to the club and the fans. It’s a massive deal and thankfully we pulled it off.”

Sam Dalby jumps for joy after slotting home the winning penalty against Aberdeen
Image: Shutterstock.

He added: “Fourth place is some achievement.

“We’re a newly promoted side, but we had the top six in our minds throughout the season. Publicly, we said if we stay up then we’re happy. But we knew the type of team we are, and the quality we’ve got. So, we were always looking for that top six.

“That was especially true when we came to crunch end of the season and those European spots for grabs. We’re just buzzing that we’ve done it.”

Conversation