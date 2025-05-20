Ross Docherty set for Dundee United exit as Tannadice exodus continues

Dundee United captain Ross Docherty is set to depart Tannadice after the club opted not to extend his contract.

Docherty, 32, has endured an injury-hit two years with the Tangerines but shone whenever available, including a run of eight successive starts as United ultimately secured European qualification.

But as first reported by the Daily Record, the former Ayr United and Partick Thistle ace will join Louis Moult, Declan Gallagher and David Babunski in leaving the club.

Docherty, who made exactly 50 appearances, departs having been a pivotal figure in United’s rise from the Championship, turning in splendid performances and serving as an invaluable dressing room leader.

Meanwhile, United have tabled a deal for out-of-contract winger Glenn Middleton as he weighs up his options.