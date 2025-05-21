Dundee United blow as Will Ferry to miss start of next Premiership season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United blow as Will Ferry to miss start of next Premiership season

Ferry's 12th booking of the campaign was a costly one.

By Alan Temple
Will Ferry will be missed for the opening couple of league games of 2025/26.
Ferry will be missed for the opening couple of league games of 2025/26. Image: SNS

Will Ferry will miss Dundee United’s first two Premiership fixtures of 2025/26 after picking up his 12th yellow card of the campaign against Aberdeen on Saturday.

The tireless wingback, who was named the Tangerines’ fans player of the year on Sunday, was cautioned for handball by referee John Beaton on the hour-mark at Tannadice.

Ferry previously earned a one-match suspension after accruing six bookings during the first half of the season.

And hitting 12 yellows means another automatic ban; this time for two games.

Despite the misdemeanour occurring in the final match of the Premiership campaign, the suspension carries over to next season.

Will Ferry battles former United man Jamie McGrath for possession
Ferry battles former United man Jamie McGrath for possession. Image: SNS

It is only applicable to the league, meaning it will have no bearing on Ferry’s foray into European football with the Tangerines.

The former Cheltenham Town and Southampton man has been a smash hit in his maiden season in Scotland, making 42 appearances and proving a constant attacking threat down the left.

His booming long-throws have also been pivotal to the Terrors success.

 

