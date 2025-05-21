Dundee United blow as Will Ferry to miss start of next Premiership season

Will Ferry will miss Dundee United’s first two Premiership fixtures of 2025/26 after picking up his 12th yellow card of the campaign against Aberdeen on Saturday.

The tireless wingback, who was named the Tangerines’ fans player of the year on Sunday, was cautioned for handball by referee John Beaton on the hour-mark at Tannadice.

Ferry previously earned a one-match suspension after accruing six bookings during the first half of the season.

And hitting 12 yellows means another automatic ban; this time for two games.

Despite the misdemeanour occurring in the final match of the Premiership campaign, the suspension carries over to next season.

It is only applicable to the league, meaning it will have no bearing on Ferry’s foray into European football with the Tangerines.

The former Cheltenham Town and Southampton man has been a smash hit in his maiden season in Scotland, making 42 appearances and proving a constant attacking threat down the left.

His booming long-throws have also been pivotal to the Terrors success.