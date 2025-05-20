16 Dundee United exits confirmed as pivotal Tannadice trio say final farewell

Dundee United have officially confirmed the departures of captain Ross Docherty, Declan Gallagher and Louis Moult following the club’s successful Premiership campaign.

While Docherty has endured a maddening two years due to injury, he has been an inspirational leader in dressing room and turned in a host of superb performances during his 50 appearances for the club.

Gallagher, 34, exits after a magnificent performance against Aberdeen in his swansong, scoring the leveller in a 2-1 win to secure European qualification. That capped an outstanding two seasons with the club.

Belying those who questioned whether he had the legs to star in the top-flight, he played 34 of 38 league games this term.

Moult, meanwhile, can boast 25 goals in 65 games for the club, having bounced back from several years of injury hell to once against showcase his durability and quality.

As reported by Courier Sport on Monday, David Babunski has also left the club and can reflect on a fine opening half of the season, playing 16 of United’s first 17 league games – many as captain – before falling out of favour.

Allan Campbell also exits.

Tony Watt, previously the highest earner at the football club, has departed after his three-year deal came to an end.

Loan contributions

Top scorer and players’ player of the year Sam Dalby leaves following the end of his loan deal and will become a free agent after turning down a contract with parent club Wrexham.

Emmanuel Adegboyega, Jack Walton, Lewis Fiorini, Ruari Paton and Luca Stephenson will return to their parent clubs.

Academy graduates Ollie Simpson, Zeke Cameron, Adam Carnwath and Bryan Mwangi have all been released.

Meanwhile, United – who confirmed that they “remain in contractual discussions with several players” – are understood have tabled an initial offer to Glenn Middleton.