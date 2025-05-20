16 Dundee United exits confirmed as pivotal Tannadice trio say final farewell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
16 Dundee United exits confirmed as pivotal Tannadice trio say final farewell

Captain Ross Docherty, Declan Gallagher and Louis Moult were among the notable departures.

By Alan Temple
Ross Docherty, left, and Gallagher have been huge figures for Dundee United in the last two season.
Docherty, left, and Gallagher have been huge figures for United in the last two season. Image: SNS

Dundee United have officially confirmed the departures of captain Ross Docherty, Declan Gallagher and Louis Moult following the club’s successful Premiership campaign.

While Docherty has endured a maddening two years due to injury, he has been an inspirational leader in dressing room and turned in a host of superb performances during his 50 appearances for the club.

Gallagher, 34, exits after a magnificent performance against Aberdeen in his swansong, scoring the leveller in a 2-1 win to secure European qualification. That capped an outstanding two seasons with the club.

Belying those who questioned whether he had the legs to star in the top-flight, he played 34 of 38 league games this term.

Moult, meanwhile, can boast 25 goals in 65 games for the club, having bounced back from several years of injury hell to once against showcase his durability and quality.

Louis Moult encourages the Dundee United fans to sing his song.
Louis Moult belied an injury nightmare to become a firm fans’ favourite. Image: SNS

As reported by Courier Sport on Monday, David Babunski has also left the club and can reflect on a fine opening half of the season, playing 16 of United’s first 17 league games – many as captain – before falling out of favour.

Allan Campbell also exits. 

Tony Watt, previously the highest earner at the football club, has departed after his three-year deal came to an end.

Loan contributions

Top scorer and players’ player of the year Sam Dalby leaves following the end of his loan deal and will become a free agent after turning down a contract with parent club Wrexham.

Sam Dalby is hunting goal No.15 this term
United would love to bring Dalby back to Tannadice. Image: SNS

Emmanuel Adegboyega, Jack Walton, Lewis Fiorini, Ruari Paton and Luca Stephenson will return to their parent clubs.

Academy graduates Ollie Simpson, Zeke Cameron, Adam Carnwath and Bryan Mwangi have all been released.

Meanwhile, United – who confirmed that they “remain in contractual discussions with several players” – are understood have tabled an initial offer to Glenn Middleton.

