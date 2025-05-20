Dundee United unveil Ross Goodwin as head of recruitment as Tangerines bid to build on Euro place

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United unveil Ross Goodwin as head of recruitment as Tangerines bid to build on Euro place

Goodwin will work closely with namesake, Jim.

By Alan Temple
Dundee United's head of recruitment Ross Goodwin
Goodwin, pictured, comes with a fine reputation for data driven scouting and analytics. Image: Dundee United FC

Dundee United have confirmed the appointment of Ross Goodwin as the club’s new head of recruitment.

Goodwin replaces Michael Cairney, who left Tannadice to become lead first-team scout at Blackburn Rovers, in the role.

The Scottish analytics guru joins following a three-year spell as head of data at Plymouth Argyle.

During his time at the club, the won the League One title and reached the EFL Trophy final, while snapping up successful talents such as Mustapha Bundu, who was plucked from FC Andorra and has scored 13 goals this term.

Ukraine international Maksym Talovierov, ex-FC Twente man Julio Pleguezuelo and Morgan Whittaker, sold to Middlesbrough for £5 million in January, are among other Home Park transfer market successes.

However, he departs the Pilgrims following their relegation from the Championship.

Planning for the future

He told United’s official website: “I’m delighted to be joining one of Scotland’s biggest and most historic clubs.

“Following a terrific season in which we qualified for European competition, we must ensure we continue to plan for the future whilst appreciating current success, and my role in that is to further the ambitions of the club by unearthing talented players.”

