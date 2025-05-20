Dundee United unveil Ross Goodwin as head of recruitment as Tangerines bid to build on Euro place

Dundee United have confirmed the appointment of Ross Goodwin as the club’s new head of recruitment.

Goodwin replaces Michael Cairney, who left Tannadice to become lead first-team scout at Blackburn Rovers, in the role.

The Scottish analytics guru joins following a three-year spell as head of data at Plymouth Argyle.

During his time at the club, the won the League One title and reached the EFL Trophy final, while snapping up successful talents such as Mustapha Bundu, who was plucked from FC Andorra and has scored 13 goals this term.

Ukraine international Maksym Talovierov, ex-FC Twente man Julio Pleguezuelo and Morgan Whittaker, sold to Middlesbrough for £5 million in January, are among other Home Park transfer market successes.

However, he departs the Pilgrims following their relegation from the Championship.

Planning for the future

He told United’s official website: “I’m delighted to be joining one of Scotland’s biggest and most historic clubs.

“Following a terrific season in which we qualified for European competition, we must ensure we continue to plan for the future whilst appreciating current success, and my role in that is to further the ambitions of the club by unearthing talented players.”