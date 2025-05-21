4 bold Dundee United exits mark changing of the guards as Jim Goodwin shows ruthless streak

It would be a stretch to call it the end of an era for Dundee United.

Even with the transient nature of modern football, that would be a hyperbolic way to describe two seasons.

However, this is the changing of the guards at Tannadice.

Tuesday’s news that club captain Ross Docherty will not be offered a contract extension means that the Tangerines must build for the future without arguably the four cornerstones of their rise from the Championship.

Docherty joins Declan Gallagher and Louis Moult in leaving United this summer.

Kevin Holt, meanwhile, departed on February 22 and, while the acrimonious manner of his exit may have soured his legacy for some, he was a monumental performer during his time at the club.

Ross Docherty

Not to be reductive, but there was something reassuring about the sight of Ross Docherty sporting a black eye for his maiden media engagement as a United player, having been inadvertently booted by an East Fife player in a friendly.

Fresh from crashing to relegation in such powderpuff fashion, this was a metaphor for the new, hardy United – up for the fight. No more meek surrenders. It proved prescient.

Docherty would go on to guide the Tangerines to the Championship title at the first time of asking, with a late winner at Ayr United one of his more dramatic contributions to the promotion push.

Muscular problems would hamper his two seasons at Tannadice, restricting him to 20 games in the second tier.

However, his importance was laid bare in the numbers. United won 15 of the 20 Championship games in which he featured – a win percentage of 75%. Without him, they won seven of 16 – dropping to 44%.

Those injury travails would plague him into the 2024/25 campaign, although his run of eight successive appearances in the final weeks of the campaign was crucial to United’s European qualification.

Docherty leaves having only lost nine league matches as a United player, and that impact on the pitch was more than matches by his leadership in the dressing room.

Declan Gallagher

The same can be said for Declan Gallagher.

A bombastic personality with a ferocious will to win, Gallagher was the heartbeat of the United defence for two years, barring a spell out of the side in the first half of 2024 due to an ankle injury.

Along with Kevin Holt (before Sam McLelland and Ross Graham took up the baton for the run-in), he was pivotal to the Tangerines posting the meanest backline in Scottish football during their Championship campaign.

Goalkeeper Jack Walton would set a new league clean sheet record.

With the snipers who suggested that he was finished as a top-tier talent after leaving St Mirren in 2023 still playing on his mind, Gallagher silenced his critics in the Premiership.

He played 34 of 38 games and helped the Terrors to 10 clean sheets, while admirably playing through the pain barrier during the final few post-split fixtures, despite his impending exit already being made clear.

Gallagher’s leveller against Aberdeen to inspire the Terrors to a 2-1 victory was a moment of pure catharsis – what a moment to grab his first United goal – and capped an imperious display.

Louis Moult

As well as contributing immensely to the Tannadice cause, Moult’s journey is a personal triumph.

His arrival was met with widespread scepticism externally.

Even some United supporters were doubtful that the former Motherwell striker had anything left.

A series of devastating injuries limited him to 24 appearances in the FOUR SEASONS prior to joining the Tangerines in 2023. However, ankle surgery – which he paid for out of his own pocket – corrected the final issue plaguing his fitness.

And Moult rediscovered his goal touch and durability in Tayside, scoring 20 goals in 2023/24 for Jim Goodwin’s side.

His contract was extended last summer and, while regular starts have been harder to come by, Moult’s contribution cannot be understated – including a magical overhead kick to secure a 1-0 win over St Mirren in February; United’s goal of the season.

A brash, driven goal-scorer with high standards – and a hatred of losing. He’ll be a fine addition somewhere next term, on and off the pitch.

Kevin Holt

Holt didn’t arrive to universal fanfare.

Joining from Partick Thistle, Holt had not played in the Premiership – where every Arab wanted to reach – for five years.

However, he soon won the fans over, contributing to a stoic defensive unit and proving a constant attacking threat. His hat-trick against the Jags was one of United’s standout performances in their title charge.

Holt more than earned his crack at the top-flight and swiftly assuaged any doubts about his ability to thrive.

As well as his peerless showings at the back, his winning goal against Aberdeen and assist in the New Year derby win over Dundee with live long in the memory.

His exit will cast a shadow over his time at Tannadice for some, with United accusing his representatives of suggesting Holt would be “unavailable for selection” if he was not allowed to join Derry City.

But the 32-year-old’s influence until then was undeniable.

The changing of the guards

In the summer of 2023, United not only built a fine side – they built a culture and spirit that would last two years. It was a hell of an achievement. Now, they must repeat the trick.

However, sources at Tannadice would be quick to point out the different context.

Ross Graham has grown into a key figure and is an early contender to be club captain – something Tam Courts, the man who gave the big defender his debut, predicted in an interview with Courier Sport.

Ryan Strain and Will Ferry are infectious livewires, Vicko Sevelj quietly leads by example and is universally respected. Dave Richards is perhaps the unsung hero – described as a constant ray of positivity and the consummate professional.

So, while United’s mighty quartet will be tough to replace, this changing of the guards is certainly not doomed to failure.