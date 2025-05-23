EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United prospect Scott Constable agrees new contract as Scotland U/21 goalkeeper leaves Tannadice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United prospect Scott Constable agrees new contract as Scotland U/21 goalkeeper leaves Tannadice

United have retained one of their top prospects and remain in talks with other youngsters.

By Alan Temple
Scott Constable in action for Dundee United.
Scott Constable in action for United. Image: SNS

Dundee United youngster Scott Constable has agreed a new two-year contract with the Tangerines.

Constable, 17, became United’s second youngest EVER player when he entered the fray in a Championship fixture against Airdrieonians in September 2023 aged just 16 years and 12 days.

He followed that up with an SPFL Trust Trophy outing against Dunfermline a week later, and was on the bench five times during the first half of their successful Premiership campaign – games against Aberdeen, Motherwell, Hibs, Ross County and Rangers.

Scott Constable enters the fray for his Dundee United debut
Scott Constable is United’s second-youngest ever debutant. Image: SNS

And Constable has impressed United chiefs after being farmed out on loan to Stirling Albion in January, particularly by showing maturity and versatility while operating in an unfamiliar centre-back role. He played 13 times for the League Two side.

The Scotland U/19 international is largely a right sided defender or central midfielder.

Constable’s contract was due to expire this summer but United have moved swiftly to tie the teenager up until 2027.

Newman exits

Among the talks continuing at the club, Charlie Dewar and Ruairidh Adams remain in discussions. They shone during loan spells with Alloa Athletic and Kelty Hearts, respectively.

Kai Fotheringham is contracted to United for a further year after an extension was activated during the season.

Dundee United's Jack Newman makes a diving save against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.
Dundee United’s Jack Newman makes a diving save against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.

Meanwhile, Jack Newman will leave Tannadice this summer after the club opted not to extend the goalkeeper’s contract.

Newman, who earned two caps for Scotland at U/21 level, made four senior appearances for the Tangerines – all coming during the ill-fated 2022/23 campaign as Mark Birighitti spectacularly toiled between the sticks.

He had loans spells with Spartans, Peterhead, Inverness and Livingston during his time in Tayside.

However, he is now on the hunt for a new club.

