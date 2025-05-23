EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United prospect Scott Constable agrees new contract as Scotland U/21 goalkeeper leaves Tannadice

Dundee United youngster Scott Constable has agreed a new two-year contract with the Tangerines.

Constable, 17, became United’s second youngest EVER player when he entered the fray in a Championship fixture against Airdrieonians in September 2023 aged just 16 years and 12 days.

He followed that up with an SPFL Trust Trophy outing against Dunfermline a week later, and was on the bench five times during the first half of their successful Premiership campaign – games against Aberdeen, Motherwell, Hibs, Ross County and Rangers.

And Constable has impressed United chiefs after being farmed out on loan to Stirling Albion in January, particularly by showing maturity and versatility while operating in an unfamiliar centre-back role. He played 13 times for the League Two side.

The Scotland U/19 international is largely a right sided defender or central midfielder.

Constable’s contract was due to expire this summer but United have moved swiftly to tie the teenager up until 2027.

Newman exits

Among the talks continuing at the club, Charlie Dewar and Ruairidh Adams remain in discussions. They shone during loan spells with Alloa Athletic and Kelty Hearts, respectively.

Kai Fotheringham is contracted to United for a further year after an extension was activated during the season.

Meanwhile, Jack Newman will leave Tannadice this summer after the club opted not to extend the goalkeeper’s contract.

Newman, who earned two caps for Scotland at U/21 level, made four senior appearances for the Tangerines – all coming during the ill-fated 2022/23 campaign as Mark Birighitti spectacularly toiled between the sticks.

He had loans spells with Spartans, Peterhead, Inverness and Livingston during his time in Tayside.

However, he is now on the hunt for a new club.