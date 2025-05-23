Sam Dalby sends message to Dundee United fans amid transfer race

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sam Dalby sends message to Dundee United fans amid transfer race

Dalby bagged 15 goals for the Tangerines and is now a free agent.

By Alan Temple
Sam Dalby bagged 15 goals for Dundee United, attracting a swathe of suitors.
Sam Dalby has reflected on an “unforgettable” campaign with Dundee United as the battle for his signature heats up.

Dalby, 25, enjoyed a sensational campaign with the Tangerines, notching 15 goals on loan from Wrexham. He was named in the PFA Scotland team of the year, while being awarded players’ player of the year at the club’s annual ceremony.

Having turned down a contract extension with the Welsh side, Dalby will now take his services onto the open market.

Wigan Athletic and Blackpool have been credited with an interest, while United will table a deal. 

Sam Dalby's future remains up in the air.
However, as Courier Sport has previously reported, the Terrors’ financial muscle will pale compared to some of his suitors south of the border. Jim Goodwin’s pitch relies on the draw of European football and a regular starting berth.

And, in what some fans have taken as a final farewell, Dalby issued a heartfelt message.

Unforgettable

Taking to Instagram, Dalby wrote: “I would like to thank everyone involved at @dundeeunitedfc from the fans to the players and staff for an unforgettable season.

“From the moment I got here I felt a part of the family and for that I’ll forever be grateful.

The club deserves European football and I can’t say how happy I am to be a part of the team that helped achieve that. Thank you for an amazing season.”

Ryan Strain, Vicko Sevelj, Emmanuel Adegboyega, Ross Graham and Glenn Middleton were among his erstwhile teammates to respond to the post, with the latter hailing Dalby as a “hero”.

