Sam Dalby sends message to Dundee United fans amid transfer race

Sam Dalby has reflected on an “unforgettable” campaign with Dundee United as the battle for his signature heats up.

Dalby, 25, enjoyed a sensational campaign with the Tangerines, notching 15 goals on loan from Wrexham. He was named in the PFA Scotland team of the year, while being awarded players’ player of the year at the club’s annual ceremony.

Having turned down a contract extension with the Welsh side, Dalby will now take his services onto the open market.

Wigan Athletic and Blackpool have been credited with an interest, while United will table a deal.

However, as Courier Sport has previously reported, the Terrors’ financial muscle will pale compared to some of his suitors south of the border. Jim Goodwin’s pitch relies on the draw of European football and a regular starting berth.

And, in what some fans have taken as a final farewell, Dalby issued a heartfelt message.

Unforgettable

Taking to Instagram, Dalby wrote: “I would like to thank everyone involved at @dundeeunitedfc from the fans to the players and staff for an unforgettable season.

“From the moment I got here I felt a part of the family and for that I’ll forever be grateful.

“The club deserves European football and I can’t say how happy I am to be a part of the team that helped achieve that. Thank you for an amazing season.”

Ryan Strain, Vicko Sevelj, Emmanuel Adegboyega, Ross Graham and Glenn Middleton were among his erstwhile teammates to respond to the post, with the latter hailing Dalby as a “hero”.